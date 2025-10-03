Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo Pro review: Style and Sound

Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo Pro in a nutshell:

18 x 13 mm multi-armature dynamic drivers

Piezoelectric ceramic tweeter

Frequency response range - 20Hz-40kHz

Touch controls

Hook-up "open ear" design

9.7 grams per earbud

Thin and classy leather case

IP54 resistance

Audio recording

LDAC support

Harman-tuned sound

Dual-device connection

AI subtitles (only on Xiaomi 15 phones)





Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo Pro specs









Pairing and App









The pairing is straightforward; you just open the case, and the buds automatically switch into pairing mode. You can do with just a simple Bluetooth pairing and use them without the App, but all the cool features will be lost to you.



The Xiaomi Earbuds app is both on the App Store, and you can find it in the Google Play Store as well, so getting it is not a problem.





Your Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo Pro buds show up once you connect them, and you can see their battery level, tune the audio to your liking, and set cool features such as the dimensional audio (which moves the sound as you turn your head, similar to Spatial Audio).



Once set up, it's time to hook these buds on your ears.





Design and Comfort







The buds look and feel premium and well-made, and the Sand Gold color adds to that impression. It's also the most understated, as it blends with the color of your skin, so if you want to go extra-stealth, you should opt for this hue.



The buds look and feel premium and well-made, and the Sand Gold color adds to that impression. It's also the most understated, as it blends with the color of your skin, so if you want to go extra-stealth, you should opt for this hue.

The case is also nice; the cover is vegan leather, and there's suede lining inside, so you don't scratch the buds. Here's where the Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo Pro buds shine. Each bud weighs only 9.7 grams, and this includes the drivers, the hooks, and the batteries. The buds are made out of a combination of metal and soft TPU, and there's a titanium wire inside the flexible cable for improved durability.





Now for the fit. It's extremely comfortable, as nothing actually goes inside your ear canal. You just hook the cable over the back of your ear and place the drivers on the ear canal. The batteries are positioned on the back of the cable so they balance the weight almost perfectly. The result is that you start forgetting you wear anything on your ears.



Now for the fit. It's extremely comfortable, as nothing actually goes inside your ear canal. You just hook the cable over the back of your ear and place the drivers on the ear canal. The batteries are positioned on the back of the cable so they balance the weight almost perfectly. The result is that you start forgetting you wear anything on your ears.

This comes with certain drawbacks as well. You can adjust the fit to some extent by twisting the cable, but if your ear is too big or too small, the placement could be a bit compromised.

As far as doing sports with these on, it's absolutely doable. They are pretty secure and won't fall out, although they can flap around and the sound can get a bit inconsistent. But going on an occasional 5K run or hitting the gym is not a problem. Plus, they come with IP54 dust and water resistance, so sweat won't be a problem.

Controls and Features







The Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo Pro feature touch controls, and they are your usual affair. You can tap, double tap, triple tap, and hold. These are customizable from the app, and you can set different features on the left and right earbuds, respectively.



Tapping takes care of skipping songs, pausing the music, and increasing and decreasing the volume, while tap and hold can activate the audio recording feature or launch your phone's smart assistant.









There's no EQ as such, but you can choose from several presets, including Harman Master and Harman AudioEFX, along with boosting the treble or the voice frequencies. We'll get to the sound in a bit, let's quickly list the other features first.



Adaptive volume listens to the surrounding noise levels and adjusts the volume accordingly. It's hit and miss; sometimes it lowers the volume without any particular reason, and other times it fails to raise it when it's noisy around.



There's no EQ as such, but you can choose from several presets, including Harman Master and Harman AudioEFX, along with boosting the treble or the voice frequencies. We'll get to the sound in a bit, let's quickly list the other features first.

Adaptive volume listens to the surrounding noise levels and adjusts the volume accordingly. It's hit and miss; sometimes it lowers the volume without any particular reason, and other times it fails to raise it when it's noisy around.

Dimensional Audio has two subcategories—Immersive Sound and Track Head Movement. The former makes the sound more focused, and it emulates in-ear headphones, while the latter tracks your head movements with the built-in accelerometer and moves the sound around. It works, but it's not as impressive as other spatial audio systems we've tested.

You can record audio with a tap, and each earbud can hold up to 120 minutes. The buds directly record the feed going through them, so you can record calls, audiobooks, and songs. The quality drops significantly compared to the original, but it's a useful feature nonetheless.

But the most important feature of every pair of headphones and earbuds out there is the sound.









Sound Quality







What's even more impressive is the rich soundstage. The mid and high frequencies are detailed and pristine. And this is probably a result of the Harman tuning, as when you disable the Harman AudioEFX preset, the buds lose this "high fidelity" feel to their sound. We recommend leaving the Audio effects on that particular setting.



At max volume there's little to no harmonic distortion at any frequency range, which is also quite impressive. These buds stay clear and linear throughout the volume range. Taking calls on these is also good, both indoors and out on the street; no problems with the other side hearing us clearly.



The Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo Pro earbuds sound really good! Very impressive, given there's no seal between the buds and your ear canal. Normally, this results in a severe lack of bass, but not with this model. The bass frequencies are clear and present, and while they're not as powerful as on an in-ear model, they're quite close.

What's even more impressive is the rich soundstage. The mid and high frequencies are detailed and pristine. And this is probably a result of the Harman tuning, as when you disable the Harman AudioEFX preset, the buds lose this "high fidelity" feel to their sound. We recommend leaving the Audio effects on that particular setting.

At max volume there's little to no harmonic distortion at any frequency range, which is also quite impressive. These buds stay clear and linear throughout the volume range. Taking calls on these is also good, both indoors and out on the street; no problems with the other side hearing us clearly.

There's no active (or passive for that matter) noise cancellation on these, but it would've been pointless anyway. There's no seal, and you hear the outside world at all times, which can be a pro and a con, depending on how you look at it. The chance to get hit by a car while jogging is minimal with these ones, but you also can't use them to mute the crying baby on the next row on your flight.



Battery life and charging









Xiaomi says you can get 8.5 hours of nonstop music pleasure on a single charge. We managed to get to 50% charge in around 4 hours of listening with the volume halfway up and Harman AudioEFX turned on. Which is pretty close to the advertised battery life. Each bud houses a 56 mAh battery inside, not a bad capacity at all.



The charging case features a big 700 mAh battery and can extend your music autonomy to 45 hours, nearly two full days. Charging happens through a USB-C cable; there's no wireless charging on those, which is kind of a drawback.





You can get around 2 hours with a quick 10 minutes charge from the case but a full charge takes about an hour.