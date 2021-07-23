Best Huawei phones in 2021 at a glance:





Huawei Mate 40 Pro 8.5 Huawei Mate 40 Pro The Good Attractive design

Snappy performance

Gorgeous 90Hz OLED screen

Great camera system

Amazing fast charging (66W brick in the box) The Bad No Google Services is a bummer

A bit bulky and heavy

Limited availability outside of specific markets The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is the latest device in the Mate lineup, launching late last year, and it's one hell of a phone. It has a beautiful 6.76-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1344 x 2772 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate, a premium build with a stunning frosted glass back in Mystic Silver with rainbowy incandescent effect, an ample chipset, and a great camera system on the back.

Actually, the camera system deserves a few words here. It consists of three cameras, two of which are borrowed from the P40 Pro - the wide-angle main camera and the telephoto one. The ultrawide shooter is brand-new and it uses a 20MP sensor with a conventional RGB pixel array (the RYYB magic can be found in the main 50MP wide lens camera). The Huawei Mate 40 Pro takes amazing photos in good lighting conditions and even more so when the sun goes down. Huawei's Night Mode has always been great and that's the case here, as well.

The battery life is really good, and the fast charging is out of this world - you can get the battery from 0 to 100% in just 47 minutes. Sadly, there's one thing that's missing and spoiling the otherwise amazing experience. Google services. Huawei's Harmony OS is far from ready, and living without Google apps can be a real bummer. The device itself is ace, though. It's right up there with your iPhone Pro Maxes and Galaxy Ultras.

Currently, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is the best Huawei phone you can find in 2021 (although this might change soon, as the debut of the Huawei P50 is imminent).

Read More: Huawei Mate 40 Pro review

Huawei Mate Xs 8.5 Huawei Mate Xs The Good 'Out-folding' design keeps the big-screen-phone-to-tablet promise best among foldable form factors

A joy to read, browse and Instagram on

Sturdy hinge

Hearty 512GB storage

Good battery life and 65W charger in the box

Versatile camera uses the main sensor for selfies

5G connectivity

Head-turning form factor when opened The Bad Hefty and thick with the official bumper case

Apps and games that check for Google services run in limited state

Tight hinge is relatively hard to push open

Square displays feel underutilized with the typical video aspect ratios

The slight 'bump' in the middle can be felt during swipe typing

Display cover film is a fingerprint magnet

Prohibitively expensive to manufacture or own The "Foldable Wars" are heating up, and while Samsung has already established a solid lineup of foldable phones, other manufacturers still struggle to solve this puzzle. The Huawei Mate Xs is the second foldable phone of the company, building upon the original Mate X and improving in several key areas. The updated "Falcon Wing" hinge with a zirconium-plated mechanism ensures durable operation, while a new dual-layer of optical transparent polyimide protects the 8-inch flexible OLED panel.

The hardware kit inside the Mate Xs provides performance that's on par with the Snapdragon 865. The memory configuration of 8GB/512GB provides everything you need on the RAM/storage front. The camera system is pretty versatile with a large 40MP main sensor, a 16MP camera with ultrawide angle lens for group photos or landscapes, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. And all in all, the overall feel is great - the Mate Xs is an ultra-premium phone.

There are two main problems with the handset, however. The first is the price - it's ultra-premium too - clocking at a whopping 2,499 EUR. For that kind of money, you can get the whole iPhone 12 lineup - all four devices. The next issue is again the lack of native Google services support. If you can live with this (and you're obviously rich) the Mate Xs is a phone straight from the future.

Read More: Huawei Mate Xs review

Huawei P40 Pro Plus 8.0 Huawei P40 Pro+ The Good Covering all the zoom ranges you'd need

Solid and premium ceramic build

Fast and smooth performance

Generous 512GB storage

Very good selfies

Rapid autofocus The Bad Pricey

You have to jump through hoops to run some apps or games

The 10x zoom level comes with a shaky preview in the viewfinder

The RYYB sensor outputs unorthodox color temperature compared to RGB

Rather heavy for its class and screen size

Continuous autofocus for 1080p video is slower than in 4K mode

Ceramic phones are pretty rare nowadays and that's why the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is kind of a unique device. That's not the only reason, though. The P40 Pro Plus is Huawei's answer to the camera "zoom wars" raging in the past two years. The phone features a state-of-the-art 10x optical zoom periscope camera and can go up to 100x zoom levels if necessary. Whether or not it's just a gimmick, we'll let you decide.





The truth is that the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is a stylish, well-round flagship - it has a great OLED display - very bright and color accurate, the Kirin 990 chipset on board is quite powerful, and the phone comes with record-setting 40W wireless charging





The drawbacks? Well, we're forming something of a trend here but it's the price and the omission of Google services. That's right, same old, same old. But if you want a ceramic phone with one of the best zoom capabilities on the market, the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is the ticket. That's if you can get your hands on one...





Read More: Huawei P40 Pro Plus review





Huawei P30 Pro

9.0 Huawei P30 Pro The Good Stylish design

Beautiful OLED screen

Solid battery life

Camera brings a revolution for zooming and pitch-black night photos

Fast performance

40-watt fast charging

Fastest in-screen fingerprint scanner we’ve seen so far

Support for wireless charging; water protection The Bad Pricey at launch

No clarity about long-term future updates

No warranty if you get it in the US, will not work on Verizon and Sprint

EMUI has its quirks, no quick pull-down for notifications, etc

Disappointing loudspeaker quality

New nanoSD cards required here are hard to come by

No 4K60 video option

Photos shot during the day have a noticeable yellow tint

We're now in the Huawei pre-ban years, and the Huawei P30 Pro is the last flagship device of the company to feature Google services. If you want your regular Android smartphone experience, backed by amazing hardware, this is the model for you.





The P30 Pro also features a 6.47-inch AMOLED display that tapers around the sides, with an under-display fingerprint sensor hiding underneath. It's a solid OLED panel, an improvement over the Mate 20 Pro (its spiritual predecessor), and the aforementioned fingerprint scanner is 30% faster than the first generation.





The Kirin 980 chipset is stepping on Snapdragon 855's toes, so not a true 2021 experience, but no slouch either. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage but you can expand the latter with a nanoSD card, if you can find one (they can be spotted on Amazon but are quite rare, thanks Huawei for this new format!).





The camera system is quite good too, featuring the first gen periscope lenses of the company offering 5x optical zoom. The P30 Pro is also the first one to feature the RYYB pixel arrangement in its sensor - swapping the green pixels for yellow ones. The result? Light sensitivity improved at up to 40%! This phone is a solid option that's not too expensive now (it was $1000 when it first launched). It's the best Huawei phone with Google services on board.





Read More: Huawei P30 Pro review





Huawei Mate X2

8.8 Huawei Mate X2 The Good The best displays and holding ergonomics on a foldable phone

Greatly improved apps support, including fintech and banking

The best camera kit on a foldable phone

Sturdy build quality and 'barely there' crease

Quality selfies with the main camera set

Hot-swappable dual SIM 5G

Very good stereo audio and call quality

Very fast 30-minute charging

Record low screen reflections make for excellent outdoor visibility The Bad Expensive and hard to get

Some Google apps and services aren't supported natively

The Huawei Mate X2 is one of the best foldable phones so far when it comes to display, ergonomics, aesthetics, camera quality, and media prowess. It's for sure the best Huawei phone for foldable enthusiasts but it comes at a price. And the design is a departure from the Mate X and Mate Xs.





The Huawei Mate X2 scraps the outward folding idea and trades it with the inner-fold design we're familiar with from the Galaxy Fold series. It has its pros and cons, but we take it as a step in the right direction. An inner-fold design protects the fragile flexible display much better than the previous Mate X design iterations, as beautiful as they might be.





The Mate X2 comes with updated cameras (best on a foldable so far), an upgraded chipset (Kirin 9000 5G), and very fast 30-min charging capabilities. It also has super nice stereo speakers and premium build quality (duh!). On the other side of the spectrum it's very expensive and you'll have a hard time getting one. But you know what they say - if there's a will, there's a way.





Read More: Huawei Mate X2 review





Huawei Mate 20 Pro

8.9 Huawei Mate 20 Pro The Good Stylish design

Beautiful OLED screen

Generally fast performance

Fast 40-watt charging

Solid battery life

Fast and reliable 3D face recognition

New ultra-wide camera is nice to have

Nice-sounding stereo speakers

Support for wireless charging; water protection The Bad Pricey

Gesture navigation is not perfectly polished

New nanoSD cards required here are hard to come by

In-screen fingerprint scanner is futuristic and cool, but also a bit fiddly

Video quality is not quite great

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is rather old but it's still gold. It's the last Mate to get Google services and a viable option even in 2021. It looks great, works well, takes great pictures and comes with 40W fast charging, which is impressive even by today's standards.





The Mate 20 is also IP68 rated, and features a stereo speakers setup, although the main speaker is housed in the USB-C port, which means it's muffled to oblivion during charging. This phone also comes with Huawei's first iteration of the under display fingerprint sensor, and it's a bit clumsy to be honest.





The camera system is pretty good, though. The Mate 20 Pro comes equipped with three cameras: you have a main, 40-megapixel f/1.8 shooter, a secondary, 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 16mm lens, and a third, 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X zoom and optical image stabilization. We forgot to mention the display - it's a no-frills 6.4-inch AMOLED with QuadHD+ resolution. If you can find the Mate 20 Pro at a bargain price, it can be a great buy. Is it the best Huawei phone out there? Definitely not! But it's on par with modern flagships and holds its ground even in 2021.





Read More: Huawei Mate 20 review





Conclusion





So there you have it! The best Huawei phones you can get (if you try real hard) in 2021. It's a work-in-progress list, and we'll be adding models as they pop up (we're quite excited about the Huawei P50, the announcement is due in mere days!). The Huawei case is a strange one, and we're not sure where things will end up with this brand. It might rise from the ashes and fly on the phoenix wings of Harmony OS, or it can dissolve into oblivion. Only time will tell...

