Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra vs Galaxy Tab S11: Expected differences

We will update the article with all the necessary tests, benchmarks, and samples once the devices go official. With this out of the way, let's get to it. Samsung is getting ready to unveil its next tablet series, the Galaxy Tab S11, and the two models we're expecting are aimed at a different audience. The humongous 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is set to replace your laptop, while the regular Galaxy Tab S11 is gunning for a much wider tablet crowd with its 11-inch screen.What are the specific differences, though, and which one should you choose? We'll try to answer these questions in this preliminary comparison. Bear in mind that these tablets are still under wraps, and most of the information comes from leaks and rumors.We will update the article with all the necessary tests, benchmarks, and samples once the devices go official. With this out of the way, let's get to it.





Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra vs Galaxy Tab S11 expected differences:



*rumored





Table of Contents:





Design and Display Bordering laptop territory





The vanilla Galaxy Tab S11, on the other hand, relies on a much more popular 11-inch form factor, and this weighs less. We expect the scales to show around 500 grams, which is 200 grams less than the Ultra variant, so a substantially lighter device. In terms of materials, both tablets use the same aluminum unibody design with tempered glass on top.



The design itself is similar to the last generation, but there are subtle differences between the regular Tab S11 and the Ultra model. Thanks to some leaked renders, we know that the Ultra variant has two front-facing cameras, positioned inside a notch, while the Tab S11 features a single selfie camera and no notch.



Moving to the display part of the equation, the bezels on the vanilla Galaxy Tab S11 look bigger, but this might be an illusion born from the sheer difference in size. Both displays are expected to be OLED panels with a 120 Hz refresh rate, but the resolutions are slightly different. The pixel density is in favor of the smaller Galaxy Tab S11, at least judging from the information we got.



Our display tests will solve the riddle of how bright these two can get and whether or not there's a difference between the vanilla and the Ultra models, so stay tuned for that. In terms of biometrics, we expect both devices to feature under-display optical fingerprint scanners, just like their respective predecessors.





Keyboard and Stylus





Both devices are expected to feature Samsung's latest version of the S Pen, despite current rumors that the Korean company is looking to phase the accessory out. As far as keyboards are concerned the Book Cover Keyboard will probably work with both of these, and we still don't know if Samsung is planning to refresh the accessory with a new version to go with the Tab S11 lineup.





Performance & Benchmarks Dimensity goes 3nm





We're familiar with this chip, made by TSMC using a 3 nm manufacturing process, and expect great things from both tablets. This silicon appeared inside the Vivo X200 Pro and scored very close to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. We still need to test the version inside the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra (potentially the Dimensity 9400+), so stay tuned for performance benchmarks soon.



The storage and memory situation is similar; both tablets are expected to start at 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, but the Ultra will most likely go up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while the vanilla version will top out at 12GB/512GB.





Software









The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and the vanilla Tab S11 will most likely come with OneUI 8 straight out of the box, sprinkled with Galaxy AI . We expect most of the AI features from the Galaxy S-series to come to both these tablets, but we have to wait and see.In terms of software updates, these are top-of-the-line models in Samsung's tablet portfolio, and we expect the same seven-year software support that Samsung offers on other flagship devices.



Audio Quality



We expect Samsung to continue its collaboration with AKG and equip the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra with four AKG-tuned speakers in a stereo setup. We were pleasantly surprised by the sound of the system inside the previous generation, and the new one will probably expand on that.



In terms of haptics, tablets normally do that kind of feedback a bit weirdly, again due to the size, but we don't have any information about potential upgrades of the haptic motors inside the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra.



More testing is needed to pass a verdict on that.





Battery and Charging





The exact battery capacities of these two are still under wraps, but some leaked specs put them at 11,600 mAh for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and 8,400 mAh for the vanilla Tab S11. This is a slight upgrade compared to the last generation and a logical difference between the two, considering the size of both devices.In terms of charging, both phones are expected to top out at 45W of wired power, which is not too bad, but don't expect charging times under one hour, given the large battery capacities.



Camera No such thing as a camera tablet



Smartphone photography is blooming, but there's no such thing as tablet photography. Given the big size of these devices, using them as a dedicated camera is far from ideal. That said, there are instances where a good camera can be a godsend in the tablet realm, especially when we talk about front-facing cameras.



In the modern virtual working environment, meetings are held online; hence, the need for a decent front-facing camera. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is expected to get not one but two of those, probably offering some neat AI-boosted features. The vanilla Tab S11 will most likely come equipped with a single front-facing camera.



Both tablets are expected to carry over the back camera systems from their respective predecessors. We will update the comparison with side-by-side samples once we lay our hands on the Galaxy Tab S11 series.

Which one should you buy?

The expected differences between the upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra mainly boil down to the size. The bigger Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra comes equipped with a laptop-like 14.6-inch display and a bigger battery. This model also has two front-facing cameras and potentially slightly faster Dimensity 9400+ silicon. There's also a 16GB/1TB memory option, but that pretty much concludes the differences.



The vanilla Galaxy Tab S11 comes in a smaller package and weighs less. The battery is smaller, but this comes from the size. If you don't need the huge screen estate of the Ultra, and you like to travel light, the Tab S11 might be the better choice. Stay tuned for a final verdict soon.



