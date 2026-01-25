Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G Review: This is the strangest phone I've tested this year





This is the Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G, which drops 5G connectivity in exchange for a larger battery, a faster chip, and a few other unique advantages.



With a price of around 350 euros for the 256GB model, it sits in the same range as the Galaxy A36 and Xiaomi has a new budget contender aiming to take on popular rivals like the Galaxy A56 and Motorola Edge series.This is the Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G, which drops 5G connectivity in exchange for a larger battery, a faster chip, and a few other unique advantages.With a price of around 350 euros for the 256GB model, it sits in the same range as theand Motorola Edge 60 . But is it really the better phone of the three?





Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 6.1 PhoneArena Rating 6.1 Price Class Average Battery Life 9.7 7.4 Photo Quality 6 6.1 Video Quality 4.2 4.8 Charging 5.8 7 Performance Heavy 2.5 4.6 Performance Light 4.9 6.1 Display Quality 7 7.5 Design 6 6.2 Wireless Charging 0 4.5 Biometrics 7 6.7 Audio 6 5.8 Software 6 6.2 Why the score? This device scores average for this price class, which includes devices like the vivo V60, Xiaomi Poco F7 and Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) How do we rate? Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Full Specs





Redmi Note 15 Pro Specs





Let's begin by looking at the Redmi Note 15 Pro specs:





Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Design Dimensions 163.2 x 76.3 x 8 mm 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4 mm (~8.7 mm with camera bump) Weight 195.0 g 195.0 g Display Size 6.8-inch 6.7-inch Type AMOLED, 120Hz Super AMOLED, 120Hz Hardware System chip MediaTek Helio G200 Ultra (6 nm) Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4 nm) Memory 8GB/256GB (UFS 2.2)

12GB/256GB

12GB/512GB 6GB (LPDDR4)/128GB (UFS 2.2)

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

12GB/256GB Battery Type 6500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge speed Wired: 45.0W Wired: 45.0W Camera Main camera 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 23 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.4"

Pixel size: 0.56 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Sensor size: 1/1.96" Second camera 8 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 15 mm

Sensor size: 1/4"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 8 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/4"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Third camera 5 MP (Macro)

Aperture size: F2.4 Front 32 MP 12 MP See the full Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A36 5G specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Redmi Note 15 Pro Design and Display Your typical modern flat-side design











It also includes an infrared blaster, which lets you control a TV or AC — a feature that’s missing on most other phones and a nice bonus.



The Note 15 Pro 4G measures 163.2 × 76.3 × 8 mm, not the thinnest, but not bulky either. You also get IP65-rated dust and water resistance, slightly below the IP68 found on pricier devices. At 195 grams, it’s reasonably light for a large-screen phone. First off, the Note 15 Pro 4G features flat sides, a shift from the curved design seen on the non-Pro Redmis. The screen is mostly flat as well, with just a subtle taper along the edges. The back is still plastic, but the phone looks solid and feels well-built.It also includes an infrared blaster, which lets you control a TV or AC — a feature that’s missing on most other phones and a nice bonus.The Note 15 Pro 4G measures 163.2 × 76.3 × 8 mm, not the thinnest, but not bulky either. You also get IP65-rated dust and water resistance, slightly below the IP68 found on pricier devices. At 195 grams, it’s reasonably light for a large-screen phone.









It's nice to see Xiaomi including a 45W charger in the box (with a USB-A port), as most brands these days skip on that. You will also find a charging cable, SIM tool and a user manual in the box.



Speaking of the display, the Note 15 Pro 4G features a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen. It’s not just large and smooth with a 120Hz refresh rate — it’s also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved scratch and drop resistance. The slim bezels around the screen give it a clean, modern appearance.

Display Measurements:







The screen gets very bright in our in-house lab measurements, hitting over 3,000 nits of brightness (better than some flagships). However, the minimum brightness of around 2 nits could be better. A lower value here means the screen is easier on your eyes at night.





You have an optical fingerprint scanner embedded in the display, it’s located way at the bottom of the phone. In my experience, it was fast and reliable, so no big issues with it.





Redmi Note 15 Pro Camera We're puzzled by the lack of 4K video





Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 122 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 134 Main (wide) BEST 87 71 Zoom BEST 30 23 Ultra-wide BEST 26 16 Selfie BEST 30 25 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 109 Main (wide) BEST 83 56 Zoom BEST 27 15 Ultra-wide BEST 24 17 Selfie BEST 28 22



The Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G comes with two cameras on its back: a 200MP main camera with a 23mm lens and f/1.7 aperture, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 15mm lens and f/2.2 aperture.



With a super small sensor, the ultra-wide camera here is an afterthought and at just 8 megapixels, detail is lacking and images often turn out noisy.









The main camera is clearly the one you'll use most often. By default, it shoots 12MP photos, but you can switch to Ultra HD mode to capture the full 200MP resolution. Just keep in mind that this produces much larger files — nearly 20MB each, compared to about 3MB in the standard mode. The main camera is clearly the one you'll use most often. By default, it shoots 12MP photos, but you can switch to Ultra HD mode to capture the full 200MP resolution. Just keep in mind that this produces much larger files — nearly 20MB each, compared to about 3MB in the standard mode.



Video Quality







The biggest camera compromise of cheaper phones like this one has got to be video recording.





The Note 15 Pro 4G cannot record 4K video, which is definitely very strange for a phone of this class. 1080p video lacks the detail of 4K, so if you care about video, other phones do much better in this regard.





Redmi Note 15 Pro Performance & Benchmarks No flagship





The phone comes with a Mediatek Helio G200 Ultra chip and a solid 8GB of RAM. In daily life that feels quite zippy, and the phone definitely feels a beat faster than the Galaxy A series rivals. It’s still no flagship grade performance, though.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 665 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 1019 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 1830 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 2915 View all



Compared to one of its rivals (admittedly, a bit more expensive), the Galaxy A36 , the Redmi does not quite pack as much CPU power. The phone comes with a Mediatek Helio G200 Ultra chip and a solid 8GB of RAM. In daily life that feels quite zippy, and the phone definitely feels a beat faster than the Galaxy A series rivals. It’s still no flagship grade performance, though.Compared to one of its rivals (admittedly, a bit more expensive), the, the Redmi does not quite pack as much CPU power.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 378 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 914 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 375 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 909 View all



Graphics performance is stable, but the score is quite low, so if you want a phone that can reach higher, it makes sense to consider last year's Galaxy A36 , which performs better.





I was, however, a bit disappointed that Xiaomi uses the slow UFS 2.2 type of storage on this phone, so you could see your images take an extra beat to load or apps loading just a bit slower than expected.





Well, at least you get 256GB of that storage. The phone also supports microSD cards, which is nice.





Redmi Note 15 Pro Software







It runs HyperOS 2.0 on top of It runs HyperOS 2.0 on top of Android 15 , and Xiaomi has already confirmed an upgrade to HyperOS 3.0 with Android 16





Xiaomi promises four years of major OS updates, which is not quite as long as Samsung's six year promise, but still quite decent for a budget phone.





Redmi Note 15 Pro Battery Champ



Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

( 6500 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 9h 39m Ranks #5 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 23m Browsing 23h 50m Average is 17h 41m Video 13h 54m Average is 10h 20m Gaming 11h 20m Average is 10h 10m Charging speed 45W Charger 37% 30 min 1h 28m Full charge Ranks #111 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging N/A Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



While it sacrifices some video features, the big advantage of this Redmi over rivals is its massive battery. The Note 15 Pro 4G comes with a big, 6,500 mAh battery, much larger than the 5,000 mAh battery on Samsung phones, for example. You can easily get two days of use on a single charge, very nice.



PhoneArena Battery Test Results:



Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 6500 mAh 9h 39min 23h 50min 13h 54min 11h 20min Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 5000 mAh 6h 26min 16h 53min 8h 0min 9h 8min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 6500 mAh 1h 28min N/A 37% N/A Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 5000 mAh 1h 15min N/A 55% N/A Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





And while we saw the Galaxy A36 dominate the performance benchmarks, here, it's a totally different story. The Redmi destroys the Galaxy in battery life, delivering excellent scores in all three of our in-house tests. It shines particularly in our YouTube video streaming test with a score of nearly 14 hours, compared to just 8 hours on the A36.





Charging is officially rated at 45 watts, which is again quite fast. However, while using a third-party USB-C power delivery adapter, I only got 25 watt speeds, so you might need a special Xiaomi charger to get the full speed.







There is no wireless charging on board, but that’s expected at the price. There is no wireless charging on board, but that’s expected at the price.





Redmi Note 15 Pro Audio Quality and Haptics



The speaker quality on this phone is decent, but nothing exceptional.





One big upgrade of this phone over cheaper Redmis, though, is the better vibration motor, which produces nice and tight haptics while you type or just for notifications and daily use. That's a very welcome improvement.





Should you buy it?







So is the Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G worth it?



I personally don’t care about the lack of 5G connectivity, but I am disappointed by the lack of 4K video and the slower UFS 2.2 type storage. The lack of performance power compared to rivals is also a bit of a letdown. However, if you value the excellent battery life, the bright screen, the fast charging and the smooth overall daily use, this phone might actually fit you better than main rival Galaxy A36 .



