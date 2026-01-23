Redmi Note 15 4G Review: I tried Xiaomi's ultra-budget phone (Galaxy A17 is in trouble)





Another major player is Xiaomi with its Redmi phones. Unlike Samsung and Motorola, Xiaomi doesn’t sell its phones in the US, but its models often deliver better performance and a few more adventurous features, while the other two tend to play it safer.



Today, we're looking at the Redmi Note 15 4G, the most affordable model in Xiaomi's new 2026 Redmi Note series. It launches at around 200 euros, with prices expected to fall closer to 150 euros in the coming months. For that money, you get a large battery, fast charging, and — unsurprisingly — a fair share of compromises.





Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 6.8-inch Single camera 6000 mAh 6GB $299 at eBay

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5.5 PhoneArena Rating 5.5 Price Class Average Battery Life 8 7.3 Photo Quality 4.4 5.4 Video Quality 2.4 3.9 Charging 6.3 6.4 Performance Heavy 2.5 2.8 Performance Light 5 5.2 Display Quality 7 6.4 Design 6 5.6 Wireless Charging 0 Biometrics 7 6.8 Audio 6 5.6 Software 6 5.6 Why the score? This device scores average for this price class, which includes devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G, Motorola Moto G Power (2026) and Samsung Galaxy A17 5G How do we rate? Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Full Specs





Table of Contents:





Redmi Note 15 Specs





Let's start with an overview of the Redmi Note 15 4G specs:





Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Design Dimensions 164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5 mm Weight 184.0 g 192.0 g Display Size 6.8-inch 6.7-inch Type AMOLED, 120Hz Super AMOLED, 90Hz Hardware System chip Mediatek Helio G100 Ultra (6 nm) Exynos 1330 S5E8535 (5 nm) Memory 6GB/128GB (UFS 2.2)

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

8GB/512GB 8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB Battery Type 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge speed Wired: 33.0W Wired: 25.0W Camera Main camera 108 MP (PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.67"

Pixel size: 0.64 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Sensor size: 1/2.76"

Pixel size: 0.64 μm Second camera 5 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/5" Third camera 2 MP (Macro)

Aperture size: F2.4 Front 20 MP 13 MP See the full Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 vs Samsung Galaxy A17 5G specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Redmi Note 15 Design and Display One of the prettier budget phones











Credit where it's due — Xiaomi has done a nice job with the design of this budget phone. Yes, the back is plastic, but the slim body and gently curved sides make it look far more premium than you'd expect at this price.It measures 75.42 x 164.03 x 7.94 mm, which makes it fairly thin, and it comes with IP64 dust and water resistance. It's also impressively light, tipping the scales at just 184 grams.









The phone also comes with a rich unboxing experience, meaning that you get a 33W charger (with a USB-A port), a charging cable, and a SIM tool.







The phone also comes with a rich unboxing experience, meaning that you get a 33W charger (with a USB-A port), a charging cable, and a SIM tool.The 6.77-inch display feels nicely expansive, with relatively slim bezels that give it a much more modern look than Samsung's Galaxy A models. It's also an AMOLED panel, which is worth pointing out, especially since many Moto G phones in this price range are still stuck with LCD screens that look noticeably worse.





Display Measurements:







There is an optical fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen, right towards the bottom of the phone. It worked quite fast and reliably, so no big issues there.





Redmi Note 15 Camera Video quality is the biggest compromise





Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 97 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 111 Main (wide) BEST 87 69 Zoom BEST 30 20 Ultra-wide BEST 26 0 Selfie BEST 30 22 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 84 Main (wide) BEST 83 50 Zoom BEST 27 12 Ultra-wide BEST 24 0 Selfie BEST 28 22



The Redmi Note 15 4G comes with a single 108MP main camera with a 24mm lens and f/1.7 aperture. These are quite decent specs on paper, and images look quite decent. You get 12MP photos by default or you can go for the Ultra HD mode to get the full 108MP resolution, but then you’d also get bigger JPEG files of around 8MB to 10MB, compared to around 3MB in the lower resolution.









There is no ultra-wide camera on board, so some might be disappointed by that, but I personally don’t mind this too much.



Video Quality







There is no ultra-wide camera on board, so some might be disappointed by that, but I personally don’t mind this too much.

You only have 1080p video quality, which is a bit disappointing, and the footage itself is far from the best we've seen.





Redmi Note 15 Performance & Benchmarks Decent performance





We also need to mention how smooth this phone feels in everyday use. The Galaxy A17, which I tested side by side with it, often came across as laggy and sluggish, while the Redmi Note 15 4G felt noticeably smoother, helped by its 120Hz refresh rate versus the Galaxy’s 90Hz panel.



The MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra handles daily tasks well, and it’s backed by a sensible 6GB of RAM, which is enough for this class of device.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 723 Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 723 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 1974 Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 1910 View all



It's funny how the Redmi scores exactly the same as the Galaxy A17 in single-core CPU performance, and even slightly better in multi-core performance, despite being a notably cheaper phone.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 345 Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 346 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 342 Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 338 View all



GPU performance is also practically identical on these two competing models.





Redmi Note 15 Software









The phone runs on HyperOS 2.0 software on top of Android 15, but it is soon to be upgraded to HyperOS 3.0 and Android 16





Redmi Note 15 Battery Xiaomi embraces larger batteries



Xiaomi Redmi Note 15

( 6000 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 8h 2m Ranks #31 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 23m Browsing 19h 2m Average is 17h 41m Video 11h 53m Average is 10h 20m Gaming 9h 53m Average is 10h 10m Charging speed 33W Charger 45% 30 min 1h 18m Full charge Ranks #93 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging N/A Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Probably the biggest advantage of this phone is its huge 6,000 mAh battery. This is a much bigger size than on the Galaxy A series or the Moto G family, and you could easily get around two days of battery life with considerate use. Nice!





Below, you can find our in-house battery test results.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 6000 mAh 8h 2min 19h 2min 11h 53min 9h 53min Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 5000 mAh 8h 6min 17h 36min 13h 26min 8h 37min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 6000 mAh 1h 18min N/A 45% N/A Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 5000 mAh 1h 31min N/A 45% N/A Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





Charging is officially rated at 33 watts, but using a fast USB power delivery charger, we could only hit 25 to 26 watts. And charging while using the phones resulted in even slower speeds of around 15 watts.









There is no wireless charging support on this phone, as you'd expect in this price class.





Redmi Note 15 Audio Quality and Haptics







With a single loudspeaker, audio quality is not great, meaning you get flat sound without much of a definition in the lower frequencies.

One thing that does show the budget character are the buzzy vibrations that are not as tight as on other phones.





Should you buy it?







If 5G isn't important to you — and honestly, it probably isn’t — this phone is a solid budget pick. We wouldn't advise buying it at full price, though, as price drops are likely within the next couple of months.



The main downside is video quality, but that's a common limitation in this price range. Some competitors offer an ultra-wide camera, though usually a pretty average one. This phone skips the ultra-wide entirely, which I'm actually fine with. And while it's not aimed at people chasing top-tier camera performance, the Redmi clearly outclasses Moto G models in display quality and beats the Galaxy A17 in raw performance. Samsung still has a slight edge in camera quality overall — at least in my view.



