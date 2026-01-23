Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Redmi Note 15 4G Review: I tried Xiaomi's ultra-budget phone (Galaxy A17 is in trouble)

Orhan Chakarov
In the ultra-budget phone space, there are a few familiar names you’ll usually run into — Samsung’s Galaxy A1x and A2x series, along with Motorola’s Moto G lineup.

Another major player is Xiaomi with its Redmi phones. Unlike Samsung and Motorola, Xiaomi doesn’t sell its phones in the US, but its models often deliver better performance and a few more adventurous features, while the other two tend to play it safer.

Today, we’re looking at the Redmi Note 15 4G, the most affordable model in Xiaomi’s new 2026 Redmi Note series. It launches at around 200 euros, with prices expected to fall closer to 150 euros in the coming months. For that money, you get a large battery, fast charging, and — unsurprisingly — a fair share of compromises.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15

6.8-inch
Single camera
6000 mAh
6GB
$299 at eBay
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15
5.5
PhoneArena Rating
5.5
Price Class Average
Battery Life
8
7.3
Photo Quality
4.4
5.4
Video Quality
2.4
3.9
Charging
6.3
6.4
Performance Heavy
2.5
2.8
Performance Light
5
5.2
Display Quality
7
6.4
Design
6
5.6
Wireless Charging
0
Biometrics
7
6.8
Audio
6
5.6
Software
6
5.6
Why the score?
This device scores average for this price class, which includes devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G, Motorola Moto G Power (2026) and Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
How do we rate?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Full Specs

Table of Contents:

Redmi Note 15 Specs


Let's start with an overview of the Redmi Note 15 4G specs:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
Design
Dimensions
164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5 mm
Weight
184.0 g 192.0 g
Display
Size
6.8-inch 6.7-inch
Type
AMOLED, 120Hz Super AMOLED, 90Hz
Hardware
System chip
Mediatek Helio G100 Ultra (6 nm) Exynos 1330 S5E8535 (5 nm)
Memory
6GB/128GB (UFS 2.2)
8GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
8GB/512GB 		8GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
Battery
Type
6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 33.0W Wired: 25.0W
Camera
Main camera
108 MP (PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.67"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm 		50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
Second camera
5 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Sensor size: 1/5"
Third camera
2 MP (Macro)
Aperture size: F2.4
Front
20 MP 13 MP
See the full Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 vs Samsung Galaxy A17 5G specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Redmi Note 15 Design and Display

One of the prettier budget phones


Credit where it’s due — Xiaomi has done a nice job with the design of this budget phone. Yes, the back is plastic, but the slim body and gently curved sides make it look far more premium than you’d expect at this price.



It measures 75.42 x 164.03 x 7.94 mm, which makes it fairly thin, and it comes with IP64 dust and water resistance. It's also impressively light, tipping the scales at just 184 grams.



The phone also comes with a rich unboxing experience, meaning that you get a 33W charger (with a USB-A port), a charging cable, and a SIM tool.



The 6.77-inch display feels nicely expansive, with relatively slim bezels that give it a much more modern look than Samsung’s Galaxy A models. It’s also an AMOLED panel, which is worth pointing out, especially since many Moto G phones in this price range are still stuck with LCD screens that look noticeably worse.

Display Measurements:



There is an optical fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen, right towards the bottom of the phone. It worked quite fast and reliably, so no big issues there.

Redmi Note 15 Camera

Video quality is the biggest compromise


Xiaomi Redmi Note 15
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
97
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
111
Main (wide)
BEST 87
69
Zoom
BEST 30
20
Ultra-wide
BEST 26
0
Selfie
BEST 30
22
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
84
Main (wide)
BEST 83
50
Zoom
BEST 27
12
Ultra-wide
BEST 24
0
Selfie
BEST 28
22
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


The Redmi Note 15 4G comes with a single 108MP main camera with a 24mm lens and f/1.7 aperture. These are quite decent specs on paper, and images look quite decent. You get 12MP photos by default or you can go for the Ultra HD mode to get the full 108MP resolution, but then you’d also get bigger JPEG files of around 8MB to 10MB, compared to around 3MB in the lower resolution.



There is no ultra-wide camera on board, so some might be disappointed by that, but I personally don’t mind this too much.

Video Quality



Video Thumbnail


You only have 1080p video quality, which is a bit disappointing, and the footage itself is far from the best we've seen.

Redmi Note 15 Performance & Benchmarks

Decent performance


We also need to mention how smooth this phone feels in everyday use. The Galaxy A17, which I tested side by side with it, often came across as laggy and sluggish, while the Redmi Note 15 4G felt noticeably smoother, helped by its 120Hz refresh rate versus the Galaxy’s 90Hz panel.

The MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra handles daily tasks well, and it’s backed by a sensible 6GB of RAM, which is enough for this class of device.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15723
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G723
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Xiaomi Redmi Note 151974
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G1910
View all


It's funny how the Redmi scores exactly the same as the Galaxy A17 in single-core CPU performance, and even slightly better in multi-core performance, despite being a notably cheaper phone.

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15345
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G346
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15342
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G338
View all

GPU performance is also practically identical on these two competing models.

Redmi Note 15 Software




The phone runs on HyperOS 2.0 software on top of Android 15, but it is soon to be upgraded to HyperOS 3.0 and Android 16.

Redmi Note 15 Battery

Xiaomi embraces larger batteries

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15
( 6000 mAh )
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15
Battery Life Estimate
8h 2m
Ranks #31 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 23m
Browsing
19h 2m
Average is 17h 41m
Video
11h 53m
Average is 10h 20m
Gaming
9h 53m
Average is 10h 10m
Charging speed
33W
Charger
45%
30 min
1h 18m
Full charge
Ranks #93 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
N/A
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


Probably the biggest advantage of this phone is its huge 6,000 mAh battery. This is a much bigger size than on the Galaxy A series or the Moto G family, and you could easily get around two days of battery life with considerate use. Nice!

Below, you can find our in-house battery test results.
 

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15
6000 mAh
 8h 2min 19h 2min 11h 53min 9h 53min
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
5000 mAh
 8h 6min 17h 36min 13h 26min 8h 37min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15
6000 mAh
 1h 18min N/A 45% N/A
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
5000 mAh
 1h 31min N/A 45% N/A
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

Charging is officially rated at 33 watts, but using a fast USB power delivery charger, we could only hit 25 to 26 watts. And charging while using the phones resulted in even slower speeds of around 15 watts.



There is no wireless charging support on this phone, as you'd expect in this price class.

Redmi Note 15 Audio Quality and Haptics


With a single loudspeaker, audio quality is not great, meaning you get flat sound without much of a definition in the lower frequencies.

One thing that does show the budget character are the buzzy vibrations that are not as tight as on other phones.

Should you buy it?



If 5G isn't important to you — and honestly, it probably isn’t — this phone is a solid budget pick. We wouldn't advise buying it at full price, though, as price drops are likely within the next couple of months.

The main downside is video quality, but that's a common limitation in this price range. Some competitors offer an ultra-wide camera, though usually a pretty average one. This phone skips the ultra-wide entirely, which I'm actually fine with. And while it's not aimed at people chasing top-tier camera performance, the Redmi clearly outclasses Moto G models in display quality and beats the Galaxy A17 in raw performance. Samsung still has a slight edge in camera quality overall — at least in my view.

