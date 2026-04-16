Honor Earbuds 4 review: ANC on a budget

Earbuds have come a long way. That thought occurred to me as I was checking the specs sheet of the Honor Earbuds 4. These premium-looking, ANC-enabled earbuds cost just $69.99 (if you can find a pair), and given all the features onboard, that's a real bargain!Speaking of availability, the Honor Earbuds 4 can be found around shops in the Middle East and in some select European countries, while North America is generally off-limits. That said, you can probably get a pair through Amazon or other big online retailers. When there's a will, there's a way.These tiny buds have a lot to offer, the hybrid ANC that uses three microphones and can dampen up to 50dB of noise, the 9-hour battery life, and all the smart features all add up to form an amazing package. When you factor in the price, it's almost unbelievable. Earbuds have come a long way.But enough of that. Let's dig in and explore the Honor Earbuds 4 in more detail.





Here's a quick specs sheet for the Honor Earbuds 4:









Honor Earbuds 4 Design













The Honor Earbuds 4 look and feel quite premium. Yes, the overall design is very similar to the AirPods Pro shape, but so many brands are guilty of this design inspiration (Samsung included) that I'm not going to write it down as a con.



There are two colors available, white and black, with the latter being more of a metallic gray hue. The case features a big glossy lid, drawing a nice contrast with the matte part of the case, holding the buds inside.



There's a big LED on the front indicating the charge state and connection, a USB-C port on the bottom, and a reset/pairing button next to it. Expect the price of these buds to be mentioned on a regular basis in this review. This should serve as a reminder to all ultra-premium brands that charge hundreds of dollars for a pair of buds. I'm not here to try and topple the capitalist oppressors, but I'm pleasantly surprised when I see budget offerings that punch way above their weight.The Honor Earbuds 4 look and feel quite premium. Yes, the overall design is very similar to the AirPods Pro shape, but so many brands are guilty of this design inspiration (Samsung included) that I'm not going to write it down as a con.There are two colors available, white and black, with the latter being more of a metallic gray hue. The case features a big glossy lid, drawing a nice contrast with the matte part of the case, holding the buds inside.There's a big LED on the front indicating the charge state and connection, a USB-C port on the bottom, and a reset/pairing button next to it.







The buds themselves have a sculpted, ergonomic design. The parallels with the aforementioned AirPods are absolutely there, but to be fair to Honor, the design is slightly different, and unlike AirPods, which fall off my ears no matter what tips I try, these buds stay firmly put.



There are three different tip sizes provided in the retail box, which is rather scarce - there's no cable, no charger, or case candy of any kind. Just the case with the buds inside, a plastic bag with the spare tips and some paperwork.



The IP54 rating is a nice bonus, and while it's not a full-blown IP68, it still means you can sweat all you like wearing those. Let's move to the most important part — the sound. The buds themselves have a sculpted, ergonomic design. The parallels with the aforementioned AirPods are absolutely there, but to be fair to Honor, the design is slightly different, and unlike AirPods, which fall off my ears no matter what tips I try, these buds stay firmly put.There are three different tip sizes provided in the retail box, which is rather scarce - there's no cable, no charger, or case candy of any kind. Just the case with the buds inside, a plastic bag with the spare tips and some paperwork.The IP54 rating is a nice bonus, and while it's not a full-blown IP68, it still means you can sweat all you like wearing those. Let's move to the most important part — the sound.

Listening experience and ANC









Even though these buds cost just $69.99, they come with some sophisticated audio tech on board. Each earbud has two titanium-coated drivers (11mm for the low-frequency and a 6mm high frequency driver).



Pairing is very easy; you just open the case and search for the buds in the Bluetooth menu of your phone. To take full advantage of all the features, you need to install the companion app - Honor AI Life. It can be found in both the App Store and the Google Play Store as well.

















One of the big features is the triple-mic hybrid ANC that promises to cut up to 50 dB of unwanted noises. It's a pretty bold claim for in-ear headphones, but I think it's down to the design. These buds can be fitted quite tight, and with a good seal, some decent ANC could be achieved.



There are three settings — Cozy, Moderate, and Ultra. The last one gives you perceivable noise cancellation. Whether it's 50dB or not, I can't tell. It's close to Huawei's FreeBuds Pro series, and maybe a little weaker than what the AirPods Pro has.



You can manually turn off the ANC and also switch on the awareness mode, the latter helping you hear the outside world better through the triple mic setup. The Earbuds 4 model also comes with touch controls. You can tap, squeeze, and swipe the stems, and the default actions are the usual ones—play/pause a song, change volume, skip a song, etc. You can also customize those gestures to your liking.One of the big features is the triple-mic hybrid ANC that promises to cut up to 50 dB of unwanted noises. It's a pretty bold claim for in-ear headphones, but I think it's down to the design. These buds can be fitted quite tight, and with a good seal, some decent ANC could be achieved.There are three settings — Cozy, Moderate, and Ultra. The last one gives you perceivable noise cancellation. Whether it's 50dB or not, I can't tell. It's close to Huawei's FreeBuds Pro series, and maybe a little weaker than what the AirPods Pro has.You can manually turn off the ANC and also switch on the awareness mode, the latter helping you hear the outside world better through the triple mic setup.