Google Pixel Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 8: All expected differences









They look quite different, the round domed shape of the Pixel Watch 4 contrasts with the "squircle" design of the Galaxy Watch 8 .





And while both run Wear OS 6, it seems that this year, Google is adding quite a few upgrades to the Pixel Watch that the Galaxy can't match. Our favorite is a rumored increase in battery life, so you may finally get two days on a single charge, while the Galaxy can still only get you through a single day. The other is super fast charging on the Pixel Watch 8 and a new charging cradle.





Add the long-awaited repairability, and the Pixel might be the better pick.





Pixel Watch 3 (41mm): 23% off $80 off (23%) The Pixel Watch 3 is here! You can now purchase the smaller-sized model with a 41mm case at Amazon. The Wi-Fi-only model currently sells for 23% off across colors. Buy at Amazon Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): get at Amazon for 20% off $80 off (20%) If you're looking for a larger screen and some additional features, consider the larger-sized Pixel Watch 3 instead. This one has a larger 45mm case and an 1.45-inch screen. The unit is available for 20% off in its Wi-Fi-only variant. Buy at Amazon





Pixel Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 8: expected differences and similarities

Both are available in a small and large size

Impressive 3,000 nits of max brightness on both

Faster charging on the Pixel Watch 4

Longer battery life on the Pixel Watch 4

Dual-band GPS on both

Galaxy has some unique features like Antioxidant Index

Neither have marathon coaching plans

Same $350 starting price on both



Table of Contents:





Design & Sizes Compact and classy



The Pixel Watch 4 sticks with its familiar round style with a domed glass, a classy look, no doubt, while the Galaxy Watch 8 has adopted a new "squircle" shape that looks odd on pictures, but has grown on us in real use. Plus, it has the added benefit of the metal "cushion" of the watch acting as additional protection.

Both watches come in a small and large sizes. For the Pixel Watch 4 the rumored sizes are 41mm and 45mm, while the Galaxy comes in 40mm and 44mm.

The Galaxy has one advantage, though: it's thinner and noticeably so. Samsung's timepiece measures 8.6 mm in thickness, compared to a rumored 14.3 mm on the Pixel Watch 4 . Quite the difference.

Durability-wise, the Pixel Watch 4 is likely to use Corning Gorilla Glass 5 or similar, while the Galaxy Watch 8 features a sapphire crystal glass, which should be more resistant do scratches.

Both come with an IP68/5ATM rating, which is kind of the standard for a smartwatch.

In terms of buttons, we love having a physical rotating crown on the Pixel Watch 4 , while on the Galaxy Watch 8 you have to swipe on the screen with your fingers, not quite as nice.



Pixel Watch 4 colors. The case should arrive in the following colorways: Black, Silver, Gold and the new Moonstone color, matching the Galaxy Watch 8 , on the other hand, can be purchased in either graphite or silver. We have also seen the leakedcolors. The case should arrive in the following colorways: Black, Silver, Gold and the new Moonstone color, matching the Pixel 10 Pro series. The, on the other hand, can be purchased in either graphite or silver.

Display-wise, both the Pixel Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 8 have OLED displays.

As for screen sizes, the Galaxy is expected to have a slightly bigger screen (but that's not certain). The 40mm Galaxy Watch has a 1.3-inch screen, while the 41mm Pixel watch should have a 1.2-inch display. And then the 44mm Galaxy watch gets a 1.5" screen vs 1.4" on the 45mm Pixel watch.

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The maximum brightness achievable by both gravitate around 3,000 nits in bright conditions, which is plenty bright.



Bands Lots of customization options

The Pixel Watch 4 should arrive with the same default sporty fluoroelastomer band, named the Active Band. Google gives you two sizes of this strap in the box: a small one for wrists between 150mm and 185mm, while the larger accommodates 165mm to 215mm wrists.

The Galaxy Watch 8 , on the other hand, comes with a new proprietary quick-swap "Dynamic Lug" system that is - unfortunately - not compatible with earlier models. Still, it's more convenient than before.

Samsung pairs the Galaxy Watch 8 with a sport band, but you can also purchase the comfortable fabric strap or the athleisure hybrid strap, which mimics a leather band.

Of course, with the help of an adapter, you can easily use third-party straps with both of those watches.



Software & Features

First, the good news. Gemini is available on both the Pixel Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 8 , so you will not be missing out on either one.

We soon expect to learn more about the ways Gemini AI is integrated deeper in the system with the Pixel Watch.

We've already mentioned that both these watches come with Google's latest Wear OS 6 software, but the Pixel Watch is getting actively themed with the new Material Expressive 3 UI. Part of its charm is buttons and notifications that react when they reach the display edge, and buttons that grow larger when you tap them. Dynamic theming also matches colors from the watch face across other UI elements.

In terms of health and activity related features, leaks mention the Pixel Watch 4 gets a new "Breathing Emergencies" feature, which will use the SpO2 sensor to monitor blood oxygen levels and alert users of potential breathing issues. The Galaxy Watch has its own unique features like the Antioxidant index, for example.

The Pixel Watch 4 also comes with Fitbit Premium on deck. The Premium subscription is priced at $10 per month or $80 for a year. That money buys you detailed sleep data and guided programs, which are cool extras but definitely not something essential. Previously, Google's Readiness Score was only available for Premium subscribers, but even that can be viewed by everyone now, so it makes little sense to buy premium.

Recommended Stories The Galaxy Watch 8 supports dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS, which has so far not been available on Pixel Watches, but the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to finally get this feature too. Good news for people running in a big city like NYC.

Galaxy Watch 8 can take an ECG reading and also measure your blood pressure, but these two features work only when paired to a Just like previous Galaxy Watches, thecan take an ECG reading and also measure your blood pressure, but these two features work only when paired to a Galaxy phone

Battery and Charging Can we have a 2-day smartwatch? Please?



Our biggest disappointment with the Galaxy Watch 8 is just its unchanged battery life. This is still a one-day smartwatch.

But the Pixel Watch 4 might finally change that. Google is said to cram in a slightly bigger battery (nearly 10% bigger than before), plus you have a more efficient Wear OS.

Here is a comparison of the battery sizes of these two watches.

Pixel Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 8 Battery Sizes



Interestingly, this direct comparison shows the difference is not huge. And you would expect to see an even bigger sized battery in the Pixel Watch, considering how much thicker it is.

However, all of that might not matter as much as the rumored much faster charging on the Pixel Watch 4 .

Rumors suggest we will get a new charging cradle that will deliver 80% charge in just 30 minutes. It takes about an hour to achieve a similar charge level on the Galaxy Watch 8 , a massive difference.

Models and Prices

For both the Pixel Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 8 we get a small and large size, and then each of those sizes is available in either Wi-Fi only version or one with Wi-Fi and cellular LTE connectivity.

Prices are the same for the smaller models, while the larger Galaxy Watch is slightly cheaper: Small size Pixel Watch 4 / Galaxy Watch 8 - $350 for Wi-Fi, $400 for LTE

/ - $350 for Wi-Fi, $400 for LTE Large size Pixel Watch 4 - $400 for Wi-Fi, $450 for LTE

Large size Galaxy Watch 8 - $380 for Wi-Fi, $430 for LTE

Both of these watches are slightly cheaper than the most popular smartwatch on the market, the Apple Watch, which starts at $400.

Summary

The Pixel Watch 4 is finally reaching maturity and with faster charging and expected longer battery life, it might improve the two areas that matter the most.

And since Samsung has not done much to improve those two things, the Pixel Watch 4 might just be the Android watch to buy in 2025.





Of course, we will learn all the official details in mere moments, on August 20th. Check back here then for all the latest official info.



