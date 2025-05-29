Members-only articles read this month:/
Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9: what's going to change?
The upcoming Pixel 10 may have some solid upgrades for the base-line Google phones!
Intro
Google’s Pixel 10 is just around the corner, and it looks like it might be the first “base model” Pixel that actually feels like a proper flagship, not just a slimmed-down version of its Pro sibling. And naturally, the first question we ask is: how far will it evolve beyond the Pixel 9?
Because, let’s be honest — Pixel 9 was good, even great in some ways. But if you looked a little closer, it was more refinement than reinvention. This year, though, things might be a bit different.
We’re talking new silicon. A proper, Google-designed chip — Tensor G5 — finally built on a cutting-edge 3nm node by TSMC. We’re talking pristine new AI features, which were teased at the recent I/O. And, for the first time ever, the base Pixel might get a third camera. No more feeling left out while the Pro flexes its zoom.
So, let’s dive in. Will Google finally give us a base Pixel that doesn’t feel like a compromise?
Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9 expected differences:
*Rumored
|Google Pixel 10*
|Google Pixel 9
|New 3 nm Tensor G5 chip
|Google Tensor G4 4 nm
|Larger 6.3” display
|6.2” display and more compact body
|Higher brightness levels
|Still very bright but not as much
|Triple camera setup (first time on base Pixel)
|Same triple camera as S24, AI-powered improvements
|Android 16 + a smarter AI assistant
|Android 15 (updated timely to 16)
|27–30W wired charging
|27W wired charging
|7 years of updates
|7 years of updates
|$799
|$799
Table of Contents:
Design and Size
Still Pixel. Just more grown-up.
Not much changes here visually — you’ve still got the aluminum frame, the glass back, and yes, the camera bar. It’s still very “Pixel,” just subtly more refined. Think less dramatic redesign, more second-season polish.
Size-wise, the Pixel 10 sticks close to the Pixel 9’s proportions: around 152.8 x 72 x 8.6 mm and weighing roughly 198g. It's got presence, but still pocketable. In other words — very familiar.
Color options? Rumors say we're getting a bit more playful again — expect soft pastel tones like Peony and Wintergreen. Not a complete repaint, but enough to keep things feeling fresh.
And while we’re here — don’t expect drastic changes to durability. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 stays. And unlike some others (you know who), we don’t have surprise “Action Buttons” showing up in strange places.
Display Differences
Here’s where Pixel 10 stretches its legs. Google is keeping the same 6.3-inch OLED panel as last year, with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, tall 20:9 ratio, and excellent brightness — well over 2,700 nits peak.
And yes, while the Pixel 9 already had this, it’s worth highlighting again. Because it matters.
The bezels are minimal, symmetrical, and non-distracting. The touch response is sharp. And with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader possibly replacing the old optical one? We might finally get reliable unlocks in weird lighting.
Biometrics-wise, Face Unlock is still here — and still... OK. It works most of the time, but it’s no Face ID. Good enough? Probably.
Performance and Software
Tensor grows up by shrinking the pathways down
Now this is the big one. After years of Google piggybacking on Samsung-made chips, Pixel 10 brings us Tensor G5 — a real, fully custom chip, manufactured by TSMC on a 3nm process. That’s a huge leap over the Tensor G4.
And with it comes Pixel Sense, Google’s new AI assistant, meant to do more than just answer trivia. It’s supposed to proactively help you organize your day, suggest actions, filter your inbox, and maybe — just maybe — make Google Assistant feel like less of a fossil.
Software-wise, Android 16 is on board, with a promise of 7 years of updates. That’s one area where Pixel now competes head-to-head with Apple. And with 12GB of RAM standard (hello multitasking!), things should feel snappy. Storage will still top out at 256GB, though — so no 512GB here.
Camera
Three's a crowd? We don't mind!
The Pixel 10 is finally getting its own telephoto lens. That’s right — Google’s no longer gatekeeping zoom for the Pro, the mill says.
Leaks point to a 50MP main sensor (Samsung GN8), 13MP ultra-wide, and an 11MP telephoto — likely the same one from the Pixel Fold. It's not the longest reach, but it's something.
And here’s the thing: even without the extra lens, Pixel phones have consistently punched above their weight in photography. The image processing is that good. Add a proper zoom into the mix, and suddenly the base Pixel becomes a legit mobile camera powerhouse.
Video might see a boost too. Rumors say 4K60 with HDR across the board, and maybe even Video Boost from the Pro line. If that happens? It’s a huge win.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the camera specs:
|Camera
|Pixel 10 *
|Pixel 9
|Main
|50 MP
|50 MP
|Ultra-wide
|13 MP (yes, rumored downgrade)
|48 MP
|Telephoto
|11 MP
|---
|Selfie
|Likely 10.5 MP (unchanged)
|10.5 MP
*Rumored
Battery Life and Charging
Solid results to be expected
Battery’s expected to stay around 4,700 mAh—same as the Pixel 9. That’s already larger than most flagships, and with a more efficient chip under the hood, endurance should only improve.
Charging? Wired at 27W, wireless at 15W. No Qi2 yet, but if you’ve used a Pixel before, you know the battery game is more “steady marathoner” than “sprinter.” It gets through the day. It’s just not breaking speed records doing it.
Specs Comparison
Here's a quick overview of the Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9 expected specs:
|Pixel 10 *
|Pixel 9
|Size, weight
~152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm
~198 g
|Size, weight
152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm
198 g
|Screen
6.3" OLED
120Hz
|Screen
6.3" OLED
120Hz
|Processor
Google Tensor G5
3nm
|Processor
Google Tensor G4
4nm
|Versions:
12/128GB
12/256GB
LPDDR5X
|Versions:
12/128GB
12/256GB
LPDDR5X
|Cameras:
50 MP main
13 MP ultra
11 MP telephoto
10.5 MP front
|Cameras:
50 MP main
48 MP ultra
-
10.5 MP front
|Battery:
~4,700 mAh
|Battery:
4,700 mAh
|Charging:
USB-C
27W wired
15W wireless
|Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless
*Rumored
Summary
I... am... complete!
Here’s the thing—Pixel 9 was good. But it always felt like it held something back. Pixel 10? That might be the first base model that doesn’t.
You get the upgraded custom chip. The extra camera versatility. The high-refresh screen. And a smarter, more cohesive AI experience than ever before.
If you’re on a Pixel 9 and happy? No rush to upgrade. But if you’re still holding onto a 7 or 8 — or thinking of finally ditching the Pro price tags — this might just be the one to go for.
This isn’t just a Pixel 9 with new wallpaper. It’s a Pixel that’s ready to stand on its own.
