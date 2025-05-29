Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9: what's going to change?

The upcoming Pixel 10 may have some solid upgrades for the base-line Google phones!

Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9: what's going to change?

Intro


Google’s Pixel 10 is just around the corner, and it looks like it might be the first “base model” Pixel that actually feels like a proper flagship, not just a slimmed-down version of its Pro sibling. And naturally, the first question we ask is: how far will it evolve beyond the Pixel 9?

Because, let’s be honest — Pixel 9 was good, even great in some ways. But if you looked a little closer, it was more refinement than reinvention. This year, though, things might be a bit different.

We’re talking new silicon. A proper, Google-designed chip — Tensor G5 — finally built on a cutting-edge 3nm node by TSMC. We’re talking pristine new AI features, which were teased at the recent I/O. And, for the first time ever, the base Pixel might get a third camera. No more feeling left out while the Pro flexes its zoom.

So, let’s dive in. Will Google finally give us a base Pixel that doesn’t feel like a compromise?

Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9 expected differences:

Google Pixel 10*Google Pixel 9
New 3 nm Tensor G5 chipGoogle Tensor G4 4 nm
Larger 6.3” display6.2” display and more compact body
Higher brightness levelsStill very bright but not as much
Triple camera setup (first time on base Pixel)Same triple camera as S24, AI-powered improvements
Android 16 + a smarter AI assistantAndroid 15 (updated timely to 16)
27–30W wired charging27W wired charging
7 years of updates7 years of updates
$799$799
*Rumored

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Still Pixel. Just more grown-up.

Not much changes here visually — you’ve still got the aluminum frame, the glass back, and yes, the camera bar. It’s still very “Pixel,” just subtly more refined. Think less dramatic redesign, more second-season polish.

Size-wise, the Pixel 10 sticks close to the Pixel 9’s proportions: around 152.8 x 72 x 8.6 mm and weighing roughly 198g. It's got presence, but still pocketable. In other words — very familiar.

Color options? Rumors say we're getting a bit more playful again — expect soft pastel tones like Peony and Wintergreen. Not a complete repaint, but enough to keep things feeling fresh.
And while we’re here — don’t expect drastic changes to durability. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 stays. And unlike some others (you know who), we don’t have surprise “Action Buttons” showing up in strange places.

Display Differences


Here’s where Pixel 10 stretches its legs. Google is keeping the same 6.3-inch OLED panel as last year, with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, tall 20:9 ratio, and excellent brightness — well over 2,700 nits peak.

And yes, while the Pixel 9 already had this, it’s worth highlighting again. Because it matters.

The bezels are minimal, symmetrical, and non-distracting. The touch response is sharp. And with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader possibly replacing the old optical one? We might finally get reliable unlocks in weird lighting.

Biometrics-wise, Face Unlock is still here — and still... OK. It works most of the time, but it’s no Face ID. Good enough? Probably.

Performance and Software

Tensor grows up by shrinking the pathways down

Now this is the big one. After years of Google piggybacking on Samsung-made chips, Pixel 10 brings us Tensor G5 — a real, fully custom chip, manufactured by TSMC on a 3nm process. That’s a huge leap over the Tensor G4.

Does it crush benchmarks? Probably not. But that’s never been the point. The G5 is all about efficiency and smarts. The power is “enough” — and then some — for what the Pixel does best.

And with it comes Pixel Sense, Google’s new AI assistant, meant to do more than just answer trivia. It’s supposed to proactively help you organize your day, suggest actions, filter your inbox, and maybe — just maybe — make Google Assistant feel like less of a fossil.

Software-wise, Android 16 is on board, with a promise of 7 years of updates. That’s one area where Pixel now competes head-to-head with Apple. And with 12GB of RAM standard (hello multitasking!), things should feel snappy. Storage will still top out at 256GB, though — so no 512GB here.

Camera

Three's a crowd? We don't mind!

The Pixel 10 is finally getting its own telephoto lens. That’s right — Google’s no longer gatekeeping zoom for the Pro, the mill says.

Leaks point to a 50MP main sensor (Samsung GN8), 13MP ultra-wide, and an 11MP telephoto — likely the same one from the Pixel Fold. It's not the longest reach, but it's something.
And here’s the thing: even without the extra lens, Pixel phones have consistently punched above their weight in photography. The image processing is that good. Add a proper zoom into the mix, and suddenly the base Pixel becomes a legit mobile camera powerhouse.

Video might see a boost too. Rumors say 4K60 with HDR across the board, and maybe even Video Boost from the Pro line. If that happens? It’s a huge win.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the camera specs:

CameraPixel 10 *Pixel 9
Main50 MP50 MP
Ultra-wide13 MP (yes, rumored downgrade)48 MP
Telephoto11 MP---
SelfieLikely 10.5 MP (unchanged)10.5 MP
*Rumored

Battery Life and Charging

Solid results to be expected

Battery’s expected to stay around 4,700 mAh—same as the Pixel 9. That’s already larger than most flagships, and with a more efficient chip under the hood, endurance should only improve.

Charging? Wired at 27W, wireless at 15W. No Qi2 yet, but if you’ve used a Pixel before, you know the battery game is more “steady marathoner” than “sprinter.” It gets through the day. It’s just not breaking speed records doing it.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick overview of the Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9 expected specs:

Pixel 10 *Pixel 9
Size, weight
~152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm
~198 g		Size, weight
152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm
198 g
Screen
6.3" OLED
120Hz		Screen
6.3" OLED
120Hz
Processor
Google Tensor G5
3nm		Processor
Google Tensor G4
4nm
Versions:
12/128GB
12/256GB

LPDDR5X		Versions:
12/128GB
12/256GB

LPDDR5X
Cameras:
50 MP main
13 MP ultra
11 MP telephoto

10.5 MP front		Cameras:
50 MP main
48 MP ultra
-

10.5 MP front
Battery:
~4,700 mAh		Battery:
4,700 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
27W wired
15W wireless		Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless
*Rumored

Summary

I... am... complete!

Here’s the thing—Pixel 9 was good. But it always felt like it held something back. Pixel 10? That might be the first base model that doesn’t.

You get the upgraded custom chip. The extra camera versatility. The high-refresh screen. And a smarter, more cohesive AI experience than ever before.

If you’re on a Pixel 9 and happy? No rush to upgrade. But if you’re still holding onto a 7 or 8 — or thinking of finally ditching the Pro price tags — this might just be the one to go for.
This isn’t just a Pixel 9 with new wallpaper. It’s a Pixel that’s ready to stand on its own.


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev
