Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9: what's going to change?

Intro





Pixel 9 ? Google’s Pixel 10 is just around the corner, and it looks like it might be the first “base model” Pixel that actually feels like a proper flagship, not just a slimmed-down version of its Pro sibling. And naturally, the first question we ask is: how far will it evolve beyond the



Because, let’s be honest — Pixel 9 was good, even great in some ways. But if you looked a little closer, it was more refinement than reinvention. This year, though, things might be a bit different.



We’re talking new silicon. A proper, Google-designed chip — Tensor G5 — finally built on a cutting-edge 3nm node by TSMC. We’re talking pristine new AI features, which were



We’re talking new silicon. A proper, Google-designed chip — Tensor G5 — finally built on a cutting-edge 3nm node by TSMC. We’re talking pristine new AI features, which were teased at the recent I/O . And, for the first time ever, the base Pixel might get a third camera. No more feeling left out while the Pro flexes its zoom.

So, let’s dive in. Will Google finally give us a base Pixel that doesn’t feel like a compromise?





Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9 expected differences:

*Rumored

Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Still Pixel. Just more grown-up.





Not much changes here visually — you’ve still got the aluminum frame, the glass back, and yes, the camera bar. It’s still very “Pixel,” just subtly more refined. Think less dramatic redesign, more second-season polish.



Size-wise, the Pixel 10 sticks close to the Size-wise, thesticks close to the Pixel 9 ’s proportions: around 152.8 x 72 x 8.6 mm and weighing roughly 198g. It's got presence, but still pocketable. In other words — very familiar.



Color options? Rumors say we're getting a bit more playful again — expect soft pastel tones like Peony and Wintergreen. Not a complete repaint, but enough to keep things feeling fresh.

And while we’re here — don’t expect drastic changes to durability. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 stays. And unlike some others (you know who), we don’t have surprise “Action Buttons” showing up in strange places.





Display Differences





Here’s where Pixel 10 stretches its legs. Google is keeping the same 6.3-inch OLED panel as last year, with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, tall 20:9 ratio, and excellent brightness — well over 2,700 nits peak.



And yes, while the Pixel 9 already had this, it’s worth highlighting again. Because it matters. And yes, while thealready had this, it’s worth highlighting again. Because it matters.



The bezels are minimal, symmetrical, and non-distracting. The touch response is sharp. And with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader possibly replacing the old optical one? We might finally get reliable unlocks in weird lighting.



Biometrics-wise, Face Unlock is still here — and still... OK. It works most of the time, but it’s no Face ID. Good enough? Probably.





Performance and Software

Tensor grows up by shrinking the pathways down





Now this is the big one. After years of Google piggybacking on Samsung-made chips, Pixel 10 brings us Tensor G5 — a real, fully custom chip, manufactured by TSMC on a 3nm process. That’s a huge leap over the Tensor G4.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Does it crush benchmarks? Probably not. But that’s never been the point. The G5 is all about efficiency and smarts. The power is “enough” — and then some — for what the Pixel does best.



And with it comes Pixel Sense, Google’s new AI assistant, meant to do more than just answer trivia. It’s supposed to proactively help you organize your day, suggest actions, filter your inbox, and maybe — just maybe — make Google Assistant feel like less of a fossil.



Software-wise, Software-wise, Android 16 is on board, with a promise of 7 years of updates. That’s one area where Pixel now competes head-to-head with Apple. And with 12GB of RAM standard (hello multitasking!), things should feel snappy. Storage will still top out at 256GB, though — so no 512GB here.





Camera

Three's a crowd? We don't mind!





The Pixel 10 is finally getting its own telephoto lens. That’s right — Google’s no longer gatekeeping zoom for the Pro, the mill says.



Leaks point to a 50MP main sensor (Samsung GN8), 13MP ultra-wide, and an 11MP telephoto — likely the same one from the

And here’s the thing: even without the extra lens, Pixel phones have consistently punched above their weight in photography. The image processing is that good. Add a proper zoom into the mix, and suddenly the base Pixel becomes a legit mobile camera powerhouse. Leaks point to a 50MP main sensor (Samsung GN8), 13MP ultra-wide, and an 11MP telephoto — likely the same one from the Pixel Fold . It's not the longest reach, but it's something.And here’s the thing: even without the extra lens, Pixel phones have consistently punched above their weight in photography. The image processing is that good. Add a proper zoom into the mix, and suddenly the base Pixel becomes a legit mobile camera powerhouse.



Video might see a boost too. Rumors say 4K60 with HDR across the board, and maybe even Video Boost from the Pro line. If that happens? It’s a huge win. Video might see a boost too. Rumors say 4K60 with HDR across the board, and maybe even Video Boost from the Pro line. If that happens? It’s a huge win.



Here’s a quick breakdown of the camera specs:





*Rumored





Battery Life and Charging

Solid results to be expected





Battery’s expected to stay around 4,700 mAh—same as the Pixel 9 . That’s already larger than most flagships, and with a more efficient chip under the hood, endurance should only improve.



Charging? Wired at 27W, wireless at 15W. No Qi2 yet, but if you’ve used a Pixel before, you know the battery game is more “steady marathoner” than “sprinter.” It gets through the day. It’s just not breaking speed records doing it.



Recommended Stories

Specs Comparison









*Rumored





Summary

I... am... complete!





Here’s the thing— Pixel 9 was good. But it always felt like it held something back. Pixel 10 ? That might be the first base model that doesn’t.



You get the upgraded custom chip. The extra camera versatility. The high-refresh screen. And a smarter, more cohesive AI experience than ever before.



If you’re on a Pixel 9 and happy? No rush to upgrade. But if you’re still holding onto a 7 or 8 — or thinking of finally ditching the Pro price tags — this might just be the one to go for.

This isn’t just a Pixel 9 with new wallpaper. It’s a Pixel that’s ready to stand on its own.







