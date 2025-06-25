Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Another battle unfolds

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google Pixel
Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Another battle unfolds

Intro


The Google Pixel 10 series is right around the corner, and there are a slew of interesting updates in store for us. The second iteration of the new Pixel Pro XL model is particularly interesting, and given the price tag, it begs an interesting question.

Should you go down the foldable route and get the Pixel 10 Pro Fold or stick to the conventional form factor and opt for the top model in the lineup, the Pixel 10 Pro XL? In this preliminary comparison we'll try to answer this exact question.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL expected differences:

Pixel 10 Pro Fold*Pixel 10 Pro XL*
Design similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but with slimmer hingeVery similar to last year's XL model, flat sides with curved corners
A 6.3-inch cover and 8-inch internal screens 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display
Likely 2,700+ nits of peak brightness3,200 nits of peak brightness
Triple rear camera (50MP+10.5MP+10.8MP), dual 10MP selfie cameras50MP+48MP+48MP rear camera system
Google Tensor G5 (3nm) with 16GB of RAM possibleThe same Google Tensor G5 (3nm) with 16GB of RAM
Just 256GB and 512GB versions, no 1TB option128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage variants
4,650mAh battery or larger anticipatedProbably a 5,000+ mAh battery
IP68 water and dust resistanceIP68 water and dust resistance
At least 21W of wired and 7.5W wireless charging37W wired, 23W wireless charging
Might arrive with Android 16 Android 16 
*rumored

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Similar to last year

There are no huge changes to the design when it comes to both the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. These devices follow the path charted by their respective predecessors. That being said, they are conceptually different from one another – one has two displays and folds in half, while the other employs a more conventional candy bar design.

The result is two phones that differ in size and weight. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is lighter, although not by much, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is thicker folded and also narrower. The camera bump is also different between the two, the 10 Pro Fold uses the same square-ish camera housing as its predecessor, while the 10 Pro XL model opts for the evolved camera bar – a long horizontal camera bump.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold*Pixel 10 Pro XL*
Thickness
5.1 mm unfolded
10.5 mm folded		Thickness
~8.5 mm
Weight
~257 grams		Weight
~221 grams
*rumored

In terms of building materials and colors, we don't expect major differences between the two. Granted, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can't use tempered glass over its main folding screen, but other than that, we expect the same glass-aluminum sandwich from both devices.

An interesting upgrade is the alleged IP68 water and dust protection on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This will help with durability for sure and bring those two phones close together when it comes to protection from the elements.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold colors*Pixel 10 Pro XL*
Obsidian (Black)Midnight (Black)
Porcelain (White)Light Porcelain (White)
Green (Green)Smokey Green
Sterling (Grey)Sterling
*rumored

The colors will most likely be identical on these two, but we're hearing different names for the hues (as you can see in the table above). There might be nuances and shades but the more plausible scenario is that Google will use the same color scheme.

Display Differences

2 versus 1

Another big difference, inherited from the design of these two, lies in the display department. Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with two screens, one big 8-inch flexible OLED that folds in half, and another 6.3-inch cover screen on the outside.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL, on the other hand, relies on just one panel, a 6.8-inch OLED. Along with the size (and count) difference, there's a potential difference in peak brightness. This difference is inherited from the previous generation - the Pro Fold model is rated at 2700 nits peak, while the Pro XL can go up to 3200 nits, according to the latest information.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold*Pixel 10 Pro XL*
Cover screen
6.3 inches		-
Main screen
8.0 inches		Main screen
6.8 inches
Peak Brightness
2700 nits		Peak Brightness
3200 nits
*rumored

In terms of resolution, pixel density and display refresh rate, things look bound to remain unchanged. Both phones will most likely feature a 120 Hz refresh rate (across all displays when it comes to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold). 

This means that the Pixel 10 Pro XL still has an advantage with its 1344 x 2992 pixels resolution, resulting in around ~486 PPI, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold PPI figures are ~373 PPI for the main screen and ~422 PPI for the cover screen. But then again, it has two displays.

Performance and Software

Tensor G5 enters the stage

There's a big change when it comes to hardware this year. Google has decided to swap the manufacturing of the Tensor chip from Samsung foundries to TSMC. This might not sound like a big deal, but there are inherited advantages resulting from this change.

TSMC has better yield and better quality of the silicon compared to Samsung, and industry experts expect a decent boost in both performance and efficiency on the Tensor G5. The architecture and core layout are also different, potentially alleviating the not impressive battery life on some Pixel devices of late.

Recommended Stories
The good news is that both the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Pixel 10 Pro XL will get the new silicon being part of the same series.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold*Pixel 10 Pro XL*
Chipset
Tensor G5
3nm		Chipset
Tensor G5
3nm
Memory
16GB		Memory
16GB
Storage
256GB
512GB
Storage
128GB
256GB
512GB
1TB

In terms of RAM, both phones are expected to get 16GB of LPDDR5, but there's a difference in onboard storage. The Pixel 10 Pro XL has a 1TB option, which might be godsent for some, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold caps at 512GB. No microSD card slot on eighter of those two.

Camera

Better on the Pro XL

Fitting a powerful camera system on a foldable is proving to be a difficult task, at least for Google. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to carry over more or less the same camera system from its predecessor with one 50 MP main camera, a 10.5 MP ultrawide, and a 10.8 MP telephoto.

The huge camera bump on the Pro XL (jokingly called "the shelf") allows for much more wiggle room when it comes to camera hardware. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to have three big sensors on its back: a 50MP main one, a 48 MP ultrawide, and another 48 MP sensor under the periscope telephoto camera.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold*
Pixel 10 Pro XL*
Main camera
50MP		Main camera
50MP
Ultrawide
10.5MP		Ultrawide
48MP
Telephoto
10.8MP 5X		Telephoto
48MP
Cover selfie
10MP		Cover selfie
42MP
Internal selfie
10MP		Internal selfie
-
*rumored

Google has always been at the forefront of image processing (ever since the first Pixels), and it's too early to sign off on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, even though it appears to have inferior camera hardware.

We will include comparison samples once we lay our hands on the new Pixels.

Battery Life and Charging

Advantage XL

There are no surprises when it comes to the battery and charging situation. According to the latest information, both phones will inherit the battery capacities of their predecessors, meaning the Pixel 10 Pro XL will still have an advantage of about 400 mAh.

Another potential advantage for the Pixel 10 Pro XL is the lack of a second screen. Powering just one 6.8-inch panel could prove to be beneficial for longevity, but that depends on many variables and specific use cases.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold*Pixel 10 Pro XL*
Battery
4,650 mAh		Battery
~5,060mAh
Wired charging
21W wired		Wired charging
37W
Wireless charging
7.5W wireless		Wireless charging
23W

The same goes for the charging – the Pixel 10 Pro XL might offer faster wired and wireless charging, reaping the benefits of being a conventional non-folding phone. We have to test both of these to give you a detailed breakdown, so stay tuned for that.

Specs Comparison


Here's how the Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro XL specs will likely compare. Of course, have in mind that all these are preliminary and could be subject to change.  

Pixel 10 Pro Fold*Pixel 10 Pro XL*
Size, weight
53.5 x 132.6 x 5.6 mm (10.5 mm folded)
~257 grams		Size, weight
162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
221gr
Screen
8.0" OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits
6.4" OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits		Screen
6.8" OLED, 3200 nits
Processor
Tensor G5
3nm		Processor
Tensor G5
3nm
Versions
16GB/256GB
16GB/512GB

LPDDR5		Versions
16GB/128GB
16GB/256GB
16GB/512GB
16GB/1TB

LPDDR5
Cameras
50MP main
10.5MP ultra
10.8MP 5X zoom

10MP front
10MP internal front		Cameras
50MP main
48MP ultra
48MP 5X zoom

42MP front
Battery
4,650 mAh		Battery
~5,060 mAh
Charging
USB-C
21W wired
7.5W wireless		Charging
USB-C
37W wired
23W wireless
*rumored specs

Summary


At the end of the day, it boils down to whether you want a foldable or a conventional phone. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is an evolution of the foldable idea and will take things a notch further, bringing some upgrades, but fundamentally it's still a foldable. This brings the ability to have a tablet-like device on demand but also requires some sacrifices.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL, on the other hand, is a conventional candy bar phone, and this comes with certain advantages. It has a bigger battery and a better camera system and is also expected to be cheaper than the Pro Fold, even though there are talks about a potential price hike for the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

We will update this comparison with benchmarks and samples once we get the new Pixel device in our lab, so stay tuned!

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Behold the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) in beautiful new leaks!
Behold the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) in beautiful new leaks!
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon

Latest News

Paying $250 more just to lose some millimeters on the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Nah, I'm good with the Z Fold 6
Paying $250 more just to lose some millimeters on the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Nah, I'm good with the Z Fold 6
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Reserve Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 today and save up to a whopping $1,200
Reserve Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 today and save up to a whopping $1,200
T-Mobile's T-Satellite service attracts ~2 million customers, hundreds of thousands are from Verizon and AT&T
T-Mobile's T-Satellite service attracts ~2 million customers, hundreds of thousands are from Verizon and AT&T
Apple's next iPad Pro might get a bezel makeover – thanks to LG
Apple's next iPad Pro might get a bezel makeover – thanks to LG
OnePlus confirms the mid-range Nord 5 will 'steal' a camera from the OnePlus 13 flagship
OnePlus confirms the mid-range Nord 5 will 'steal' a camera from the OnePlus 13 flagship

Related Content

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Main differences to expect
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Main differences to expect
Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel Fold: Expected differences
Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel Fold: Expected differences
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Main differences to expect
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Main differences to expect
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: expectations
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: expectations
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs OnePlus 13: Main differences to expect
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs OnePlus 13: Main differences to expect
Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Main differences to expect
Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Main differences to expect
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless