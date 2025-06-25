Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Another battle unfolds
Intro
The Google Pixel 10 series is right around the corner, and there are a slew of interesting updates in store for us. The second iteration of the new Pixel Pro XL model is particularly interesting, and given the price tag, it begs an interesting question.
Should you go down the foldable route and get the Pixel 10 Pro Fold or stick to the conventional form factor and opt for the top model in the lineup, the Pixel 10 Pro XL? In this preliminary comparison we'll try to answer this exact question.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL expected differences:
*rumored
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold*
|Pixel 10 Pro XL*
|Design similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but with slimmer hinge
|Very similar to last year's XL model, flat sides with curved corners
|A 6.3-inch cover and 8-inch internal screens
|6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display
|Likely 2,700+ nits of peak brightness
|3,200 nits of peak brightness
|Triple rear camera (50MP+10.5MP+10.8MP), dual 10MP selfie cameras
|50MP+48MP+48MP rear camera system
|Google Tensor G5 (3nm) with 16GB of RAM possible
|The same Google Tensor G5 (3nm) with 16GB of RAM
|Just 256GB and 512GB versions, no 1TB option
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage variants
|4,650mAh battery or larger anticipated
|Probably a 5,000+ mAh battery
|IP68 water and dust resistance
|IP68 water and dust resistance
|At least 21W of wired and 7.5W wireless charging
|37W wired, 23W wireless charging
|Might arrive with Android 16
|Android 16
Table of Contents:
Read more:
Design and Size
Similar to last year
There are no huge changes to the design when it comes to both the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. These devices follow the path charted by their respective predecessors. That being said, they are conceptually different from one another – one has two displays and folds in half, while the other employs a more conventional candy bar design.
The result is two phones that differ in size and weight. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is lighter, although not by much, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is thicker folded and also narrower. The camera bump is also different between the two, the 10 Pro Fold uses the same square-ish camera housing as its predecessor, while the 10 Pro XL model opts for the evolved camera bar – a long horizontal camera bump.
*rumored
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold*
|Pixel 10 Pro XL*
|Thickness
5.1 mm unfolded
10.5 mm folded
|Thickness
~8.5 mm
|Weight
~257 grams
|Weight
~221 grams
In terms of building materials and colors, we don't expect major differences between the two. Granted, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can't use tempered glass over its main folding screen, but other than that, we expect the same glass-aluminum sandwich from both devices.
An interesting upgrade is the alleged IP68 water and dust protection on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This will help with durability for sure and bring those two phones close together when it comes to protection from the elements.
*rumored
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold colors*
|Pixel 10 Pro XL*
|Obsidian (Black)
|Midnight (Black)
|Porcelain (White)
|Light Porcelain (White)
|Green (Green)
|Smokey Green
|Sterling (Grey)
|Sterling
The colors will most likely be identical on these two, but we're hearing different names for the hues (as you can see in the table above). There might be nuances and shades but the more plausible scenario is that Google will use the same color scheme.
Display Differences
2 versus 1
Another big difference, inherited from the design of these two, lies in the display department. Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with two screens, one big 8-inch flexible OLED that folds in half, and another 6.3-inch cover screen on the outside.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL, on the other hand, relies on just one panel, a 6.8-inch OLED. Along with the size (and count) difference, there's a potential difference in peak brightness. This difference is inherited from the previous generation - the Pro Fold model is rated at 2700 nits peak, while the Pro XL can go up to 3200 nits, according to the latest information.
*rumored
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold*
|Pixel 10 Pro XL*
|Cover screen
6.3 inches
|-
|Main screen
8.0 inches
|Main screen
6.8 inches
|Peak Brightness
2700 nits
|Peak Brightness
3200 nits
In terms of resolution, pixel density and display refresh rate, things look bound to remain unchanged. Both phones will most likely feature a 120 Hz refresh rate (across all displays when it comes to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold).
This means that the Pixel 10 Pro XL still has an advantage with its 1344 x 2992 pixels resolution, resulting in around ~486 PPI, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold PPI figures are ~373 PPI for the main screen and ~422 PPI for the cover screen. But then again, it has two displays.
Performance and Software
Tensor G5 enters the stage
There's a big change when it comes to hardware this year. Google has decided to swap the manufacturing of the Tensor chip from Samsung foundries to TSMC. This might not sound like a big deal, but there are inherited advantages resulting from this change.
TSMC has better yield and better quality of the silicon compared to Samsung, and industry experts expect a decent boost in both performance and efficiency on the Tensor G5. The architecture and core layout are also different, potentially alleviating the not impressive battery life on some Pixel devices of late.
The good news is that both the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Pixel 10 Pro XL will get the new silicon being part of the same series.
TSMC has better yield and better quality of the silicon compared to Samsung, and industry experts expect a decent boost in both performance and efficiency on the Tensor G5. The architecture and core layout are also different, potentially alleviating the not impressive battery life on some Pixel devices of late.
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold*
|Pixel 10 Pro XL*
|Chipset
Tensor G5
3nm
|Chipset
Tensor G5
3nm
|Memory
16GB
|Memory
16GB
|Storage
256GB
512GB
|Storage
128GB
256GB
512GB
1TB
In terms of RAM, both phones are expected to get 16GB of LPDDR5, but there's a difference in onboard storage. The Pixel 10 Pro XL has a 1TB option, which might be godsent for some, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold caps at 512GB. No microSD card slot on eighter of those two.
Camera
Better on the Pro XL
Fitting a powerful camera system on a foldable is proving to be a difficult task, at least for Google. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to carry over more or less the same camera system from its predecessor with one 50 MP main camera, a 10.5 MP ultrawide, and a 10.8 MP telephoto.
The huge camera bump on the Pro XL (jokingly called "the shelf") allows for much more wiggle room when it comes to camera hardware. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to have three big sensors on its back: a 50MP main one, a 48 MP ultrawide, and another 48 MP sensor under the periscope telephoto camera.
*rumored
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold*
|Pixel 10 Pro XL*
|Main camera
50MP
|Main camera
50MP
|Ultrawide
10.5MP
|Ultrawide
48MP
|Telephoto
10.8MP 5X
|Telephoto
48MP
|Cover selfie
10MP
|Cover selfie
42MP
|Internal selfie
10MP
|Internal selfie
-
Google has always been at the forefront of image processing (ever since the first Pixels), and it's too early to sign off on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, even though it appears to have inferior camera hardware.
We will include comparison samples once we lay our hands on the new Pixels.
Battery Life and Charging
Advantage XL
There are no surprises when it comes to the battery and charging situation. According to the latest information, both phones will inherit the battery capacities of their predecessors, meaning the Pixel 10 Pro XL will still have an advantage of about 400 mAh.
Another potential advantage for the Pixel 10 Pro XL is the lack of a second screen. Powering just one 6.8-inch panel could prove to be beneficial for longevity, but that depends on many variables and specific use cases.
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold*
|Pixel 10 Pro XL*
|Battery
4,650 mAh
|Battery
~5,060mAh
|Wired charging
21W wired
|Wired charging
37W
|Wireless charging
7.5W wireless
|Wireless charging
23W
The same goes for the charging – the Pixel 10 Pro XL might offer faster wired and wireless charging, reaping the benefits of being a conventional non-folding phone. We have to test both of these to give you a detailed breakdown, so stay tuned for that.
Specs Comparison
Here's how the Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro XL specs will likely compare. Of course, have in mind that all these are preliminary and could be subject to change.
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold*
|Pixel 10 Pro XL*
|Size, weight
53.5 x 132.6 x 5.6 mm (10.5 mm folded)
~257 grams
|Size, weight
162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
221gr
|Screen
8.0" OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits
6.4" OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits
|Screen
6.8" OLED, 3200 nits
|Processor
Tensor G5
3nm
|Processor
Tensor G5
3nm
|Versions
16GB/256GB
16GB/512GB
LPDDR5
|Versions
16GB/128GB
16GB/256GB
16GB/512GB
16GB/1TB
LPDDR5
|Cameras
50MP main
10.5MP ultra
10.8MP 5X zoom
10MP front
10MP internal front
|Cameras
50MP main
48MP ultra
48MP 5X zoom
42MP front
|Battery
4,650 mAh
|Battery
~5,060 mAh
|Charging
USB-C
21W wired
7.5W wireless
|Charging
USB-C
37W wired
23W wireless
*rumored specs
Summary
At the end of the day, it boils down to whether you want a foldable or a conventional phone. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is an evolution of the foldable idea and will take things a notch further, bringing some upgrades, but fundamentally it's still a foldable. This brings the ability to have a tablet-like device on demand but also requires some sacrifices.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL, on the other hand, is a conventional candy bar phone, and this comes with certain advantages. It has a bigger battery and a better camera system and is also expected to be cheaper than the Pro Fold, even though there are talks about a potential price hike for the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
We will update this comparison with benchmarks and samples once we get the new Pixel device in our lab, so stay tuned!
