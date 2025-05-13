Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro: Expected differences

Intro





Both phones will be rocking Google's all-new Tensor G5 chipset—the company's first fully in-house processor built by TSMC. August 2025 is right around the corner, and Google is gearing up to unveil the highly anticipated Pixel 10 lineup. This year marks a significant milestone for Google as the Pixel brand celebrates its tenth anniversary. Naturally, expectations are high for both the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro.





However, this year the standard Pixel 10 is said to get a telephoto camera of its own, which has the potential to blur the line between it and the Pro models. This change alone makes comparing these two upcoming Pixel phones particularly intriguing.



Of course, we can't forget to mention the potential for a $100 price hike, which would make the base Pixel 10 $899 and the base Pixel 10 Pro $1,099. We have our fingers crossed that doesn't happen.



In this preliminary comparison, we'll dive deeper into how the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro will differ, speculating whether the Pro's higher price will still carry enough to justify it, or if the Pixel 10 will be the smarter choice.





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Familiar form, refined details





Both the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro will retain Google's familiar design, featuring the iconic horizontal camera bar and rounded edges. Leaks suggest minimal visual changes from the previous generation, with subtle refinements mainly around the camera module area.





Both phones are expected to measure similarly, around 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, though the Pro may be slightly thicker due to its advanced camera system. Each handset will have a premium glass-and-aluminum build protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.





IP68 dust and water resistance is anticipated for both models, although no crazy IP69 like we've seen recently from companies like OnePlus and Motorola. Google’s standard button layout (power and volume buttons on the right) and a USB-C charging port at the bottom are expected to remain unchanged.





As for colors, The standard Pixel 10 will likely come in vibrant options, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro will stick to more classic shades like black, white, and grey. In-box contents should be minimal as usual: the phone, a USB-C cable, a SIM tool, and documentation, with no included charger.





Display Differences





Both phones will sport 6.3-inch OLED panels with dynamic refresh rates (1-120Hz), just like last year. The Pixel 10 Pro will probably keep its higher resolution (1280 x 2856, ~495 PPI) compared to the Pixel 10 ’s (1080 x 2424, ~420 PPI), and higher peak brightness (potentially over 3,000 nits), making outdoor viewing easier.









Both phones will sport 6.3-inch OLED panels with dynamic refresh rates (1-120Hz), just like last year. The Pixel 10 Pro will probably keep its higher resolution (1280 x 2856, ~495 PPI) compared to the Pixel 10's (1080 x 2424, ~420 PPI), and higher peak brightness (potentially over 3,000 nits), making outdoor viewing easier. Bezels will remain slim on both, with the Pro possibly having slightly thinner ones. Google is expected to upgrade to the ultrasonic fingerprint sensors is expected on both models, so they should be faster and more accurate than before. Face recognition may be included as a secondary unlock method, though likely still not as secure as fingerprint scanning.





Performance and Software

A fully custom chip powers the Pixel’s AI push





Both the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro will feature Google's all-new Tensor G5 chipset, marking a significant departure from previous Tensor processors.





Unlike earlier versions, which were modified Exynos-based designs made by Samsung, the Tensor G5 is Google’s first completely custom silicon built from the ground up, said to be produced by TSMC using their advanced second-generation 3nm manufacturing process.



The shift from Samsung’s 4nm process to TSMC’s cutting-edge 3nm node means the Tensor G5 could potentially deliver substantial gains in both performance and efficiency. The 3nm architecture allows more transistors to fit onto the chip, enabling improved computational power, reduced heat generation, and increased battery efficiency.





However, early leaks temper expectations somewhat, suggesting the initial performance jump may not be as dramatic as the process improvements might imply, with performance possibly closer to the previous Tensor G4 than the latest Snapdragon chips.



The Pixel 10 Pro , however, might have an advantage over the Pixel 10 in real-world scenarios due to having more RAM. Google's Pixel 10 is expected to include 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.





In comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to ship with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, providing extra breathing room that could lead to better long-term performance stability, especially when running demanding applications, heavy multitasking, and leveraging advanced AI and machine learning features.





GPU improvements and gaming performance





The more critical upgrade is expected in the GPU department: the Tensor G5 will reportedly use an Imagination Technologies DXT GPU, marking a notable shift from the ARM Mali GPU used previously.





This new GPU architecture promises enhanced rendering power, improved gaming performance, and optimized battery consumption during intensive graphical tasks.



Although both phones would benefit from the improved GPU, the Pixel 10 Pro , with its additional RAM and possibly better thermal management, may offer slightly more consistent performance in long gaming sessions.





Software and AI advancements: Pixel Sense debuts





As for the software, Both devices will launch with Android 16 . We also expect the company to continue promising up to 7 years of software updates, making these phones highly attractive for long-term buyers.

Pixel 10





Pixel Sense is said to achieve this by tapping into Google's extensive services ecosystem—integrating data from Gmail, Calendar, Maps, and more—to offer proactive and intelligent suggestions that better fit users' lifestyles. Essentially what every other major phone manufacturer has been promising — maybe Google will be the first to actually deliver on that promise.



Camera A surprise telephoto on the base Pixel

The Pixel lineup traditionally excels with its cameras. As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 10 is expected to introduce a new telephoto camera this year, although it will reportedly use smaller, more budget-conscious sensors for the whole camera system compared to its Pro counterpart.

Here's a breakdown:



The main camera on the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to deliver sharper, brighter, and more detailed photos due to a larger sensor. It's ultra-wide should also be capable of clearer and better low-light photos, while the telephoto will probably hive higher detail.

The good news is that the Video Boost feature might come to the regular Pixel this year.

Battery Life and Charging Similar stamina, but charging could set them apart





The standard Pixel 10 is anticipated to stay with a 4,700 mAh battery, with possibly around 30W wired charging speeds, moderate wireless charging at ~15W. The same can be said for the Pixel 10 Pro , but potentially with faster 45W wired charging. Wireless charging on the Pro is expected at around 15W too.



Battery capacities are expected to differ, reflecting the Pro model's higher demands.The standardis anticipated to stay with a 4,700 mAh battery, with possibly around 30W wired charging speeds, moderate wireless charging at ~15W. The same can be said for the, but potentially with faster 45W wired charging. Wireless charging on the Pro is expected at around 15W too. Both batteries will likely be able to last for a full day of use.

Specs Comparison

Let's take a quick look of the expected Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro specs

Summary

Choosing between the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro might be easier than with their predecessors, mainly because of the new telephoto camera on the base model. Now you can have that camera versatility without paying the extra cash. Instead, it sounds like the differentiating factor will be camera performance.





Other than the cameras, however, there doesn't seem to be anything too significant that will separate the base model from the Pro this year. Well, besides the higher RAM and option for more storage. There's also a some chance that the Pixel 10 Pro comes with slightly better charging speeds.

A major software highlight debuting with theseries is Pixel Sense, Google's next-generation smart assistant. Pixel Sense (previously known by the codename "Pixie") is designed to surpass the capabilities of Google Assistant by offering deeply personalized, context-aware interactions directly on-device.