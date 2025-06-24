Intro





Google is preparing to spice up this summer with the Pixel 10 series, which will go head-to-head against its biggest competitors.





Pixel 10 lineup, as varied as it is, will contend with both Samsung's foldables and Apple's The upcominglineup, as varied as it is, will contend with both Samsung's foldables and Apple's iPhone 17 generation, in both the standard candybar and foldable categories.





The Pixel 10 Pro Fold , in particular, will be Google's third-gen foldable phone , and it's scoring some important upgrades in multiple areas. Features like a super-large internal screen and an IP68 rating might make it one of the more exciting foldables in H2 2025.









Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Google Pixel Fold expected differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Small changes





The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will employ the same general design language as the previous Pixel 9 Pro Fold , so expect a book-style foldable with an aluminum frame and a glass back with a fairly large rear camera island.





Expect a slight change in the aspect ratio, though. The new foldable will be more squarish in comparison with its more rectangular predecessor in unfolded mode. This will result in a more standard phone in folded mode, unlike the slightly too wide Pixel 9 Pro Fold . This could have big repercussions about the usability.





Size-wise, we don't really expect major changes in terms of thickness, meaning the phone will be around a centimeter and a half when folded and around 5mm when unfolded. Not too bad, and mostly similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold .









One major new feature that could make the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold that much better is the rumored more compact new hinge on board. Thanks to it, Google will shave off some precious internal space that will reportedly allow for a slightly larger cover screen in comparison with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold : 6.4 vs 6.3 inches.

Another major upgrade could be in terms of durability. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might end up being the first foldable with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, a major improvement over the IPX8 water-resistant Pixel 9 Pro Fold . Having such a tight dust ingress protection could make the Pixel 10 Pro Fold one of the most durable foldables for now, as no dust will be able to enter the hinge mechanism or other internal parts of the phone. Nice.





In terms of colors, we don't really see Google moving past the standard Obsidian and Porcelain colors that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was available in. We'd love some variety, though, and some vivid colors could spice things a bit.





Display Differences





As mentioned, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might feature a 6.4-inch cover screen, slightly larger than the 6.3-inch one on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold . It will be a completely flat OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness in the vicinity of 2,700 nits, but hopefully more.





The internal screen will remain an 8-inch one despite the slight change in the aspect ratio. It'll also be an OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and high resolution, likely above 2,700 nits.





We do hope that Google finds a way to minimize the display crease on the internal screen, which was quite a deep one on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold . A new hinge mechanism could potentially help with that, here's to hoping.





The Pixel 9 Pro Fold screen setup is mostly similar, with a 6.3-inch cover and 8-inch internal screens on board. Both are OLEDs with 120Hz refresh rate and high 2,700-nit peak brightness.





Performance and Software

Finally, a move to 3nm





The Pixel 10 series will use the Tensor G5 chipset, and it could potentially mark a deep paradigm shift for Google.





Up until now, Google's Tensor chips were manufactured by Samsung and utilized many aspects of the latter's Exynos chips, which didn't really help with the performance numbers and left them stuck on an older 4nm manufacturing process. This applies to the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as well.



No longer, as the Tensor G5 is reportedly a fully custom Google chip being built by TSMC's on the latter's latest 3nm process, which means one thing and one thing only: potentially higher performance, better efficiency, and perfect compliance with the rest of the hardware.





In terms of memory and storage, we expect the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to go after its predecessor and boast 16GB of RAM for great on-device ai processing, as well as 256 or 512GB storage variants. We do not expect a 1TB version here.





Pixel 10 Pro Fold arrives. The latter was released a few weeks back, but the major Material 3 Expressive redesign is still not available on any Pixel. Rumors have it that the Pixel 10 series' launch. Both phones will run Android 16 once thearrives. The latter was released a few weeks back, but the major Material 3 Expressive redesign is still not available on any Pixel. Rumors have it that the Material 3 Expressive redesign is coming our way in early September, which could coincide with theseries' launch.





We expect the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to get seven years of software support, just like its recent predecessors.





Camera

No major changes, and none are needed





We don't expect many upgrades or changes to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold camera situation.





The main camera will likely get a slight bump to the 50MP Samsung GN8 sensor, up from 48MP Quad PD one on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold . The rest of the cameras will remain the same: a 10.5MP ultrawide and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5X zoom. We are also getting the same two 10MP selfie cameras, one inside and the other one outside.









Now, Pixel phones have always featured awesome software optimization, capable of vastly improving the image quality from seemingly similar hardware, so we are not too worried about the potential quality here. Besides, foldables aren't usually sought after for their cameras, so all is good here.

Battery Life and Charging

Nothing "Pro" here





While foldable phones hailing from a China feature larger batteries in thinner bodies, the mainstream offerings from Google and Samsung are still major lacking in terms of battery capacity.





The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly feature a battery in the same ballpark as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold , which came with a 4,650mAh battery unit on board. Of course, we might see a slight increase here, but the opposite is also correct. Needless to say, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold didn't really shine in terms of battery life as per our in-house tests, so we find it challenging to get excited about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 's potential battery endurance.





The same applies to the charging speeds: rumors claim we'd see the same super-slow 21W wired and 7.5W wireless charging as on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold .





What gives, Google?





Specs Comparison





Here's how the Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel Fold specs will likely compare. Of course, have in mind that all these are preliminary and could be subject to change.









Summary





Pixel 10 Pro Fold is potentially improving on many essential aspects that could make it a winner and a worthy adversary to the upcoming Overall, theis potentially improving on many essential aspects that could make it a winner and a worthy adversary to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7





We are getting sensible upgrades to the design, optimized user experience thanks to a rethought screen policy, and potentially major changes to the performance and efficiency here. Yet, we are not loving the fact that the battery and charging speeds seemingly are getting no love this year.





That said, if you have a Pixel 9 Pro Fold , it's worth keeping an ear close to the ground, as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might just fix your bigger gripes with Google's existing foldable. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is still mighty capable, but its successor might blow it out of the water and quickly make it feel ancient in comparison.



