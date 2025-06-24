Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Main differences to expect

Superior design, better durability, and a big leap in performance–that's how the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is likely improving on its predecessor.

Intro


Google is preparing to spice up this summer with the Pixel 10 series, which will go head-to-head against its biggest competitors.

The upcoming Pixel 10 lineup, as varied as it is, will contend with both Samsung's foldables and Apple's iPhone 17 generation, in both the standard candybar and foldable categories. 

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, in particular, will be Google's third-gen foldable phone, and it's scoring some important upgrades in multiple areas. Features like a super-large internal screen and an IP68 rating might make it one of the more exciting foldables in H2 2025. 

Here's how it will possibly compare with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Google Pixel Fold expected differences:

Pixel 10 Pro FoldPixel 9 Pro Fold
Design similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but with slimmer hingeThicker hinge, aluminum design
Squarish aspect ratio when unfoldedA more rectangular aspect ratio
A 6.4-inch cover and 8-inch internal screens Smaller 6.3-inch cover screen, but same 8-inch internal one
Likely 2,700+ nits of peak brightness2,700 nits of peak brightness
Triple rear camera (50MP+10.5MP+10.8MP), dual 10MP selfie camerasTriple camera (48MP+10.5MP+10.8MP), dual 10MP selfies
Google Tensor G5 (3nm) with 16GB of RAM possibleTensor G4 (4nm), 16GB RAM
Just 256GB and 512GB versions, no 1TB option256GB and 512GB options as well
4,650 mAh battery or larger anticipated4,650 mAh battery on board
IP68 water and dust resistanceIPX8 water and dust resistance
At least 21W of wired and 7.5W wireless charging21W wired, 7.5W wireless charging


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Small changes

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will employ the same general design language as the previous Pixel 9 Pro Fold, so expect a book-style foldable with an aluminum frame and a glass back with a fairly large rear camera island.

Expect a slight change in the aspect ratio, though. The new foldable will be more squarish in comparison with its more rectangular predecessor in unfolded mode. This will result in a more standard phone in folded mode, unlike the slightly too wide Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This could have big repercussions about the usability. 

Size-wise, we don't really expect major changes in terms of thickness, meaning the phone will be around a centimeter and a half when folded and around 5mm when unfolded. Not too bad, and mostly similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 10 Pro FoldPixel 9 Pro Fold
Thickness
5.1 mm unfolded
10.5 mm folded		Thickness
5.1 mm unfolded
10.5 mm folded
Weight
~257 gr		Weight
257 gr

One major new feature that could make the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold that much better is the rumored more compact new hinge on board. Thanks to it, Google will shave off some precious internal space that will reportedly allow for a slightly larger cover screen in comparison with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 6.4 vs 6.3 inches. 

Another major upgrade could be in terms of durability. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might end up being the first foldable with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, a major improvement over the IPX8 water-resistant Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Having such a tight dust ingress protection could make the Pixel 10 Pro Fold one of the most durable foldables for now, as no dust will be able to enter the hinge mechanism or other internal parts of the phone. Nice. 

In terms of colors, we don't really see Google moving past the standard Obsidian and Porcelain colors that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was available in. We'd love some variety, though, and some vivid colors could spice things a bit. 

Display Differences


As mentioned, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might feature a 6.4-inch cover screen, slightly larger than the 6.3-inch one on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It will be a completely flat OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness in the vicinity of 2,700 nits, but hopefully more. 

The internal screen will remain an 8-inch one despite the slight change in the aspect ratio. It'll also be an OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and high resolution, likely above 2,700 nits. 

We do hope that Google finds a way to minimize the display crease on the internal screen, which was quite a deep one on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. A new hinge mechanism could potentially help with that, here's to hoping. 

Pixel 10 Pro FoldPixel 9 Pro Fold
Cover screen
6.4-inch		Cover screen
6.3-inch
Main screen
8.0-inch		Main screen
8.0-inch

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold screen setup is mostly similar, with a 6.3-inch cover and 8-inch internal screens on board. Both are OLEDs with 120Hz refresh rate and high 2,700-nit peak brightness. 

Performance and Software

Finally, a move to 3nm

The Pixel 10 series will use the Tensor G5 chipset, and it could potentially mark a deep paradigm shift for Google. 

Up until now, Google's Tensor chips were manufactured by Samsung and utilized many aspects of the latter's Exynos chips, which didn't really help with the performance numbers and left them stuck on an older 4nm manufacturing process. This applies to the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as well. 

No longer, as the Tensor G5 is reportedly a fully custom Google chip being built by TSMC's on the latter's latest 3nm process, which means one thing and one thing only: potentially higher performance, better efficiency, and perfect compliance with the rest of the hardware.

In terms of memory and storage, we expect the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to go after its predecessor and boast 16GB of RAM for great on-device ai processing, as well as 256 or 512GB storage variants. We do not expect a 1TB version here.

Both phones will run Android 16 once the Pixel 10 Pro Fold arrives. The latter was released a few weeks back, but the major Material 3 Expressive redesign is still not available on any Pixel. Rumors have it that the Material 3 Expressive redesign is coming our way in early September, which could coincide with the Pixel 10 series' launch. 

We expect the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to get seven years of software support, just like its recent predecessors. 

Camera

No major changes, and none are needed

We don't expect many upgrades or changes to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold camera situation. 

The main camera will likely get a slight bump to the 50MP Samsung GN8 sensor, up from 48MP Quad PD one on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The rest of the cameras will remain the same: a 10.5MP ultrawide and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5X zoom. We are also getting the same two 10MP selfie cameras, one inside and the other one outside. 

Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Main camera
50MP		Main camera
48MP
Ultrawide
10.5MP		Ultrawide
10.5MP
Telephoto
10.8MP 5X		Telephoto
10.8MP 5X
Cover selfie
10MP		Cover selfie
10MP
Internal selfie
10MP		Internal selfie
10MP

Now, Pixel phones have always featured awesome software optimization, capable of vastly improving the image quality from seemingly similar hardware, so we are not too worried about the potential quality here. Besides, foldables aren't usually sought after for their cameras, so all is good here. 

Battery Life and Charging

Nothing "Pro" here

While foldable phones hailing from a China feature larger batteries in thinner bodies, the mainstream offerings from Google and Samsung are still major lacking in terms of battery capacity. 

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly feature a battery in the same ballpark as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which came with a 4,650mAh battery unit on board. Of course, we might see a slight increase here, but the opposite is also correct. Needless to say, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold didn't really shine in terms of battery life as per our in-house tests, so we find it challenging to get excited about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's potential battery endurance.

The same applies to the charging speeds: rumors claim we'd see the same super-slow 21W wired and 7.5W wireless charging as on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

What gives, Google?

Specs Comparison


Here's how the Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel Fold specs will likely compare. Of course, have in mind that all these are preliminary and could be subject to change.  

Pixel 10 Pro FoldPixel 9 Pro Fold
Size, weight
-		Size, weight
155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm (unfolded)
155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm (folded)
257 gr
Screens
8.0" OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits
6.4" OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits		Screens
8.0" OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits
6.3" OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits
Processor
Tensor G5
3nm		Processor
Tensor G4
4nm
Versions:
16GB/256GB
16GB/512GB

LPDDR5		Versions
16GB/256GB
16GB/512GB

LPDDR5
Cameras:
50MP main
10.5MP ultra
10.8MP 5X zoom

10MP front
10MP internal front		Cameras:
48MP main
10.5MP ultra
10.8MP 5X zoom

10MP front
10MP internal front
Battery:
4,650 mAh		Battery:
4.650 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
21W wired
7.5W wireless		Charging
USB-C
21W wired
7.5W wireless

Summary


Overall, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is potentially improving on many essential aspects that could make it a winner and a worthy adversary to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.

We are getting sensible upgrades to the design, optimized user experience thanks to a rethought screen policy, and potentially major changes to the performance and efficiency here. Yet, we are not loving the fact that the battery and charging speeds seemingly are getting no love this year. 

That said, if you have a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it's worth keeping an ear close to the ground, as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might just fix your bigger gripes with Google's existing foldable. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is still mighty capable, but its successor might blow it out of the water and quickly make it feel ancient in comparison. 

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov
Loading Comments...

