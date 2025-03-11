This Pixel 10 Pro XL first look has us wondering if Google reached peak Pixel design

Pixel 10 Pro XL leaked render. | Image credit — Android Headlines and OnLeaks

The dimensions of theXL are reported to be roughly 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm. While these measurements are slightly different from its predecessor by a mere 0.1mm in height, it's likely the physical size will be nearly identical. This subtle change suggests Google is focusing on internal improvements rather than a dramatic external redesign.Here's a quick look at the reported specs:

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL leaked CAD renders. | Images credit — Android Headlines and OnLeaks





Pixel 9 Pro XL did. This raises questions regarding Google's product design strategy and whether they are so satisfied with how the Pixel 9 series turned out that they believe no physical changes are needed. The company made a substantial change with the camera housing on the Pixel 9 series, ditching the once iconic "visor" camera bar and adopting this sleeker look with flat sides that was in some circles criticized for looking too much like an iPhone.









Looks aside, we have yet to find out about software features or camera specs for the device. Software features will likely be somewhat revealed at Google I/O, which is taking place in May. Otherwise, we may need to wait until the device is released later this year, or maybe just until the next leak comes around, as these things usually go.