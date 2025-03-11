GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

This Pixel 10 Pro XL first look has us wondering if Google reached peak Pixel design

An image of a leaked CAD render for the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Pixel 10 Pro XL leaked render. | Image credit — Android Headlines and OnLeaks

Newly leaked CAD renders of what has been described as Google's upcoming Pixel 10 Pro XL have surfaced, revealing a familiar design and a large display. These leaks suggest that the company is sticking with its strategy of offering diverse screen sizes for its premium phones.

The leaked visuals highlight a device with a 6.8-inch screen, same as last year's Pixel 9 Pro XL. This shows that Google is maintaining its pattern of providing both standard and larger-sized flagship models — as evidenced by the leaked Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 renders that also leaked today, and keep the same screen sizes as their counterparts last year. This approach caters to a wide range of users, acknowledging that not everyone prefers a bulky phone. 

The dimensions of the Pixel 10 Pro XL are reported to be roughly 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm. While these measurements are slightly different from its predecessor by a mere 0.1mm in height, it's likely the physical size will be nearly identical. This subtle change suggests Google is focusing on internal improvements rather than a dramatic external redesign.

Here's a quick look at the reported specs:

  • Display: 6.8-inch
  • Dimensions: 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm (approximate)
  • Release Timeline: Expected August Launch
  • Operating System: Anticipated Android 16

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL leaked CAD renders. | Images credit — Android Headlines and OnLeaks

While the renders look great, it's not lost on us that they basically look exactly the same as the Pixel 9 Pro XL did. This raises questions regarding Google's product design strategy and whether they are so satisfied with how the Pixel 9 series turned out that they believe no physical changes are needed. The company made a substantial change with the camera housing on the Pixel 9 series, ditching the once iconic "visor" camera bar and adopting this sleeker look with flat sides that was in some circles criticized for looking too much like an iPhone.

Now, if recently leaked designs of what the upcoming iPhone 17 series will look like are correct, it looks like the tables may have turned and Google is now the one coasting on this newly established Pixel iconic design. 

Looks aside, we have yet to find out about software features or camera specs for the device. Software features will likely be somewhat revealed at Google I/O, which is taking place in May. Otherwise, we may need to wait until the device is released later this year, or maybe just until the next leak comes around, as these things usually go.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

