Pixel 10 prices leak: Pixel 10 Pro XL might break the bank - but hey, at least the foldable's nice

Renders of the Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Leaked CAD renders for the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. | Images credit — Android Headlines and OnLeaks

A new leak is detailing all the Pixel 10 series potential prices, and we have some prices staying the same, a price drop, and a price increase seemingly planned.

It's now time for the Pixel 10 to shine in leaks, and we've seen plenty of interesting stuff, including high-quality Pixel 10 Pro images, Pixel 10 Pro XL renders, and Pixel 10 ones.

Now, a new leak attempts to answer the million-dollar question about the upcoming phones' pricing. And the news isn't entirely good.

The leak comes from unnamed sources of Android Headlines. The sources claim that Google may have planned some price changes. Reportedly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may luckily get a little price drop and may be available for around $1,600. This is epic for foldable fans, if this rumor turns out to be true, that would be almost a $200 price cut from its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

According to the same sources, the Pixel Fold price will continue dropping and may retail at $1,500 in 2026. That would be a $300 price drop over two years, and could possibly also help foldable phones become more mainstream. Also, the report mentions the foldable device may become a permanent member of the Pixel series, with yearly releases just like the other flagship phones.

Meanwhile, there's also some bad news for Pixel fans. The Pixel 10 Pro XL, which is the direct successor of the Pixel 9 Pro, is expected to go up by around $100. This would mean the Pixel 10 Pro XL may retail at around $1,200 and the gap between it and the other two Pixel 10s will reportedly grow.

Pixel 10 series rumored prices:
  • Pixel 10 starting at $799
  • Pixel 10 Pro starting at $999
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL at around $1,200
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold around $1,600

Technically, Apple did a similar thing with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Its price went up because of Cupertino getting rid of the 128GB model, and the gap widened, forcing people to seriously consider whether to go for a Pro iPhone or not. It seems Google is following in Apple's footsteps if this leak is accurate.

Reportedly, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro may keep the same prices as their predecessors.

Meanwhile, the report indicates that rumors about Google ditching the smaller Pro model may be inaccurate. It seems the smaller Pro Pixel will remain all the way until the... Pixel 13 series in 2028. Google may reportedly keep its lineups of phones like this: Pixel a-series, base model, two Pro models, and a foldable model.

Meanwhile, the Pixel a-series may remain $499, indicates the report, at least for the next few years. This is excellent news after the Pixel a-series models have seen a few price increases recently.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to be unveiled sometime in the summer, and we've seen plenty of leaks about them so far. They will be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G5 chip, which may or may not put them at a disadvantage in regards to the competition. We've also recently seen a leak detailing all the camera upgrades planned for the series.

The Pixel 10 phones will face the Galaxy S25 lineup and the iPhone 16 series (and later, the iPhone 17 series in the fall) in the battle for the best flagship phones. Let's see if Google can pull it off!
