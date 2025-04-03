This huge Google Pixel 10 series leak reveals the expected camera specs for all four phones

Leaked CAD renders for the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold . | Images credit — Android Headlines and OnLeaks

Main camera: 50MP Samsung GN8

Ultrawide camera: 13MP Sony IMX712

Telephoto camera: 11MP Samsung 3J1 (first time in a base Pixel)

Main camera: 50MP Samsung GNV (unchanged)

Ultrawide camera: 48MP Sony IMX858

Telephoto camera: 48MP Sony IMX858

Main camera: 50MP Samsung GN8 (minor update)

Ultrawide and telephoto: unchanged









Here’s a quick breakdown of the expected camera specs:While the addition of a telephoto lens is a meaningful upgrade on paper, the rest of the changes paint a more complicated picture. Google appears to be following a new strategy that further distinguishes the Pro and non-Pro lines—not just by adding features, but also by scaling others down. In terms of camera hardware, the basenow looks a lot more like awith an extra lens than asuccessor.It’s possible that Google is trying to offset the cost and space required for the telephoto sensor by downgrading the others, but that trade-off may not sit well with everyone. Smaller sensors generally mean worse low-light performance and less depth, and while Google’s software processing has historically helped make up the difference, it’s not magic.Meanwhile, the Pro models are staying the course—at least in terms of hardware. The hope is that the upcoming Tensor G5 chip, complete with a custom image signal processor and new AI algorithms, will help breathe new life into the existing setup. But without hardware changes, the pressure is on Google's software team to deliver.From a user perspective, the base’s camera story feels a bit like one step forward, one step sideways. As noted by the source, and an observation I happen to agree with, if Google keeps the price at $799 like last year, it’ll be hard to ignore thein the conversation. This is especially true for people who don’t need optical zoom but do want solid everyday camera performance. Google may be trying to add more value to the base Pixel, but it’s doing so by borrowing parts from a more budget-friendly sibling. Whether that trade pays off will depend entirely on how much weight users put on that new telephoto lens.