This huge Google Pixel 10 series leak reveals the expected camera specs for all four phones

Image depicting leaked CAD renders for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro XL
Leaked CAD renders for the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. | Images credit — Android Headlines and OnLeaks

As previously reported, the Pixel 10 might finally be breaking away from Google’s usual camera playbook by adding a dedicated telephoto lens to the base model—a first for a non-Pro Pixel. But now, a new and more comprehensive leak has revealed that this long-requested upgrade is only part of a bigger shakeup in the Pixel 10’s camera system. And not all of it will be good news for fans hoping for flagship-level performance at a lower price.

Until now, Google’s strategy has been fairly predictable: wide and ultrawide cameras for the base model, and a telephoto lens reserved for the Pro versions. That made it easy to separate the two tiers of Pixel devices. But this year, the lines are starting to blur. The base Pixel 10 is reportedly getting a third camera — the same 11MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto sensor that was used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That’s a welcome addition for anyone who values zoom capabilities, but there’s a catch.

To make room for the new sensor, the Pixel 10’s main and ultrawide cameras are getting some noticeable downgrades. The primary sensor is now said to be the Samsung GN8 — smaller than the GNV used in the Pixel 9 — and the ultrawide camera is switching to the Sony IMX712, which replaces the more advanced IMX858 from last year. If those names sound familiar, it’s because both sensors already appear in the Pixel 9a.



Here’s a quick breakdown of the expected camera specs:

Pixel 10:
  • Main camera: 50MP Samsung GN8
  • Ultrawide camera: 13MP Sony IMX712
  • Telephoto camera: 11MP Samsung 3J1 (first time in a base Pixel)

Pixel 10 Pro / Pixel 10 Pro XL:
  • Main camera: 50MP Samsung GNV (unchanged)
  • Ultrawide camera: 48MP Sony IMX858
  • Telephoto camera: 48MP Sony IMX858

Pixel 10 Pro Fold:
  • Main camera: 50MP Samsung GN8 (minor update)
  • Ultrawide and telephoto: unchanged



While the addition of a telephoto lens is a meaningful upgrade on paper, the rest of the changes paint a more complicated picture. Google appears to be following a new strategy that further distinguishes the Pro and non-Pro lines—not just by adding features, but also by scaling others down. In terms of camera hardware, the base Pixel 10 now looks a lot more like a Pixel 9a with an extra lens than a Pixel 9 successor.

It’s possible that Google is trying to offset the cost and space required for the telephoto sensor by downgrading the others, but that trade-off may not sit well with everyone. Smaller sensors generally mean worse low-light performance and less depth, and while Google’s software processing has historically helped make up the difference, it’s not magic.

Meanwhile, the Pro models are staying the course—at least in terms of hardware. The hope is that the upcoming Tensor G5 chip, complete with a custom image signal processor and new AI algorithms, will help breathe new life into the existing setup. But without hardware changes, the pressure is on Google's software team to deliver.

From a user perspective, the base Pixel 10’s camera story feels a bit like one step forward, one step sideways. As noted by the source, and an observation I happen to agree with, if Google keeps the price at $799 like last year, it’ll be hard to ignore the Pixel 9a in the conversation. This is especially true for people who don’t need optical zoom but do want solid everyday camera performance. Google may be trying to add more value to the base Pixel, but it’s doing so by borrowing parts from a more budget-friendly sibling. Whether that trade pays off will depend entirely on how much weight users put on that new telephoto lens.
