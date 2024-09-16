This might be our first introduction to Pixel 10
It has barely been a month since the Pixel 9's launch and the first concrete Pixel 10 rumor is already here.
Android Headlines has leaked the codenames for the five Pixel phones that Google will release next year.
The first phone that Google will introduce next year is the Pixel 9a, a watered-down version of the Pixel 9. This handset is seemingly codenamed "Tegu" and like other recent a series phones, it will likely be unveiled during Google I/O.
The base Pixel 10 model is reportedly internally known as "Frankel," while the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are known as "Blazer" and "Mustang," respectively.
In keeping with the same naming convention that Google adopted this year, the company's third-gen foldable will be called the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. According to today's report, it's known by the moniker "Rango."
Unlike the past generations of Tensor chips, the G5 will be a fully custom chip and will mark the end of a four-year partnership between Samsung and Google. Not only will Samsung not be involved in the design process, but the chip will also be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which produces chips for Apple and Qualcomm, instead of Samsung.
According to reports, the Tensor G5 will be based on TSMC’s 3nm process and feature the Integrated Fan-Out tech, which should reduce its thickness and make it more power efficient.
Google's Pixel 9 may be one of the best smartphones available today but it can't compete with the likes of Apple iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24 on power. While Google has always insisted that its chips aren't built for performance, seeing as how it's changing things up with the Tensor G5, it's clear that it's aware of the glaring shortcoming.
That's not to say the Tensor G4 is a slouch by any means. It's perfectly performant for everyday tasks but gaming and intense multi-tasking isn't its forte.
