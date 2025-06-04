Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Google Pixel 10 leak hints at a major leap in video

A new leak suggests Google's next flagship may rival gimbals — without needing one.

Pixel 10 Pro renders on a black background.
A fresh new leak hypes a potential major upgrade for the Pixel 10 series in terms of video.

Google's upcoming Pixel 10 is leaking more and more; just hours ago, its prototype and default sounds leaked. Previously, we saw Pixel 10 Pro in a leaked storyboard for an ad. Now, another leak claims a big video recording upgrade for Google's upcoming flagship. 

According to Android Headlines sources, the Pixel 10 is going to feature heavily upgraded image stabilization. The Pixel 10's new stabilization is compared to a DJI Osmo Mobile 6 (which is a gimbal stabilizer for phones) but without the gimbal. According to this new information, this is how good the new image stabilization will be. 

Google's Pixel phones already have quite a good level of image stabilization, but according to this leak, there's a major improvement, which is almost incredible. Basically, the camera stabilization system may achieve results as good as using a gimbal but with less hardware.


The upgraded image stabilization will reportedly be available on all phones from the Pixel 10 series: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and even the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The new image stabilization should help the Pixel close the gap between it and the iPhone. Historically, Pixel phones are great with images but fall behind in video when compared to iPhones. With this new upgrade and features like Video Boost that are already available on Pixels, Google is seriously throwing the gauntlet at Apple for video quality. 

Recently, there's been quite a lot of talk about Google's upcoming Pixel 10 series. A recent leak hints that Google may announce its new phones on August 13, which is earlier than usual. Back in April, the expected camera specs of the phones also leaked. Now, there's almost no stone left unturned, but I do expect even more leaks as we approach the announcement. 

The Pixel 10 series will face the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16 (and later, iPhone 17) phones for the battle of the best flagship phone. With this new (rumored, of course) image stabilization, I feel like the Pixel 10 phones are becoming even more enticing now. Shooting video is becoming more of a mainstream thing and a way to express yourself, and I become especially hyped when an improvement in video is in the cards. 
Iskra Petrova
