Pixel 10 models to share a trait on the GPU front with this mystery Xiaomi phone
Are Xiaomi phones and Google Pixel phones really that different? Well, yes – there are similarities and differences between those (despite both brands relying on Android for their handsets), but the latest rumor is that upcoming Xiaomi and Google phones might share a trait.
The Pixel 10 family will incorporate the Tensor G5 chipset, which marks, of course, the end of Google's partnership with Samsung on the Tensor silicon: the search engine giant will now use TSMC's manufacturing capabilities.
There have been speculations that the new GPU in the Tensor G5 might be great for gaming.
If the Xiaomi 15S Pro materializes and features a high-end GPU from Imagination Technologies, this could be a major upgrade in the company's approach to graphics processing. This shift signals a move away from the widely used Mali GPUs, which means enhanced gaming, more AI and computational photography.
The rumored GPU, potentially Imagination’s DXT-48-1536, promises improved ray tracing capabilities, better power efficiency, and superior rendering performance, setting a new benchmark for mobile visuals.
So, the alleged 15S Pro would be able to deliver realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows, making mobile gaming more immersive. The improved rendering power would also enhance overall device responsiveness, ensuring smooth performance across applications, which is always nice.
The Xiaomi 15S Pro is rumored to launch soon, with multiple reports from China pointing to an April release, possibly in the second week of the month. Another source suggests it could debut alongside a high-end tablet, likely the 14-inch Xiaomi Pad 7 Max.
While most details about the Xiaomi 15S Pro remain unclear, it is expected to have a design similar to the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro (I'd be surprised if it was otherwise). The most notable difference could be the inclusion of Xiaomi's custom XRING processor. Speculation also suggests the device will feature the same camera system as the Xiaomi 15 Pro, complete with Leica optics.
We recently told you which components for video handling, screen visuals (and more) the Tensor G5 chipset might pack: the GPU, or the graphics processor unit that operates with games, graphics-demanding apps and animations, could be Imagination Technologies DXT GPU. The Tensor G4, for reference, featured an Arm Mali GPU from Samsung.
But this Imagination Technologies DXT GPU might not be featured solely on the Pixel 10 models. There's a mystery Xiaomi 15S Pro phone that could also feature the same GPU, the breeze from Rumorsville whispers.
The new Xiaomi 15S Pro might look like the Xiaomi 15. | Image credit – PhoneArena
