Pixel 10 Pro concept brings a radical redesign to the rear camera bar

Android Processors Google Camera Display
Pixel 10 Pro concept shows off a new vertically mounted rear camera bar,
Concept version of the Pixel 10 Pro features a larger 6.4-inch display, thinner bezels, bigger battery and more. Image credit-4RMD

Concept creator 4RMD has designed a concept version of the Pixel 10 Pro. Unlike a render, this design is not based on an image obtained of an upcoming device nor has the design been created from rumored specs. The design comes from the mind of the concept creator. This version of the Pixel 10 Pro takes the horizontal camera bar and turns it into a vertical bar running down the center of the rear panel from just below the top of the phone. The phone is imagined in four colors, Black, Silver, Pink, and Blue.

The display features thinner bezels and a smaller punch-hole for the front-facing selfie camera. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The latter features improved drop protection even if the display lands on concrete. The concept Pixel 10 Pro variants show a small increase in screen sizes from 6.3 inches and 6.8 inches to 6.4 inches and 6.9 inches on the regular and XL models respectively. The Pixel 10 Pro series screens will have a peak brightness of 4000 nits up from the current 3000 nits on the Pixel 9 Pro series.

The battery capacity on the concept version of the Pixel 10 Pro XL designed by 4RMD is 5300mAh with 45W fast charging. The vertical rear camera bar will feature (from the top down) a 64MP Wide camera with improvements to low-light photography. Next is the 64MP Ultra-wide camera followed by a new 64MP Telephoto camera with 50x zoom. 

Video Thumbnail


In one part of the concept video that actually will mirror real life, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will both be powered by the Tensor G5 application processor (AP) built using TSMC's 3nm node. The Tensor G5 will be the first Tensor AP custom-designed by Google from the ground up. This will allow the Alphabet subsidiary to design exclusive features for next year's Pixel 10 Pro models.

If the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL were to look like the concept designed by 4RMD, what would be your opinion of its looks? Would it be a phone that you would find attractive? You can let us know by dropping your comments in the box below. By the way, we expect the Pixel 10 series to follow a release schedule similar to the launch of the Pixel 9 series. That means the new models should start shipping in August 2025.
