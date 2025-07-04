This popular Xiaomi duo adds the Champagne Gold color option
This is definitely elegant and stylish!
While I personally stick to black phones (and black electronics in general), I can't deny that there are some pretty cool smartphone colors out there.
Like the new color option for these two Xiaomi popular handsets:
The new hue, launched in India, is called Champagne Gold and it's certainly on the stylish side of the color spectrum – it evokes notes of elegance and sophistication.
The Champagne Gold variant joins the Spectre Blue, Titan Black and Phantom Purple (for the Pro+ model), and Ivy Green, Titan Black, and dual-tone Phantom Purple (for the Pro model). The Champagne Gold models do not offer any upgrades (or downgrades) from the standard models.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G stands out as the top model in the brand's 2025 lineup, offering a premium feel at an affordable price. Designed to impress, this phone features a sleek body, a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability. The device comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with generous storage options starting at 256 GB. While it may not be the fastest in gaming, it handles regular tasks well and delivers a balanced experience.
What's the phone like?
Image by PhoneArena
One of the biggest highlights is its ultra-fast 120W wired charging, which can bring the 5,000mAh battery to full in just about 25 minutes – something rarely seen in this price category. The phone also carries IP68 water and dust resistance, which adds to its durability. The 200MP main camera captures sharp images, though it falls a bit short compared to flagships when it comes to overall camera quality. You also get an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a basic 2MP macro lens, with no telephoto option. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera does the job.
