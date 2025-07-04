Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

This popular Xiaomi duo adds the Champagne Gold color option

This is definitely elegant and stylish!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Xiaomi phone.
While I personally stick to black phones (and black electronics in general), I can't deny that there are some pretty cool smartphone colors out there.

Like the new color option for these two Xiaomi popular handsets:


The new hue, launched in India, is called Champagne Gold and it's certainly on the stylish side of the color spectrum – it evokes notes of elegance and sophistication.

Do you like Champagne Gold?

Vote View Result


The Champagne Gold variant joins the Spectre Blue, Titan Black and Phantom Purple (for the Pro+ model), and Ivy Green, Titan Black, and dual-tone Phantom Purple (for the Pro model). The Champagne Gold models do not offer any upgrades (or downgrades) from the standard models.

What's the phone like?



The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G stands out as the top model in the brand's 2025 lineup, offering a premium feel at an affordable price. Designed to impress, this phone features a sleek body, a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability. The device comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with generous storage options starting at 256 GB. While it may not be the fastest in gaming, it handles regular tasks well and delivers a balanced experience.

One of the biggest highlights is its ultra-fast 120W wired charging, which can bring the 5,000mAh battery to full in just about 25 minutes – something rarely seen in this price category. The phone also carries IP68 water and dust resistance, which adds to its durability. The 200MP main camera captures sharp images, though it falls a bit short compared to flagships when it comes to overall camera quality. You also get an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a basic 2MP macro lens, with no telephoto option. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera does the job.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 3

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 4

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
T-Mobile just got a whole lot better in Florida
T-Mobile just got a whole lot better in Florida
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch

Latest News

Major iPhone 2025 battery capacity leak will have you drooling over one model
Major iPhone 2025 battery capacity leak will have you drooling over one model
Apple’s plan for an iPhone and MacBook crossover is pure genius
Apple’s plan for an iPhone and MacBook crossover is pure genius
Official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases suggest Samsung is extra confident this year
Official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases suggest Samsung is extra confident this year
Leaked renders of the official Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases give us an early look at Samsung’s accessories
Leaked renders of the official Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases give us an early look at Samsung’s accessories
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
iOS 26 has a secret feature that might freeze your FaceTime video and audio
iOS 26 has a secret feature that might freeze your FaceTime video and audio
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless