Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be

New Magic Cue feature could quietly handle tasks in the background without needing voice commands or prompts

Image of an Android smartphone with the Gemini app
As the launch of the Pixel 10 approaches, one of Google’s rumored upcoming AI features has quietly changed names and revealed more about how it works. What was previously called "Pixel Sense" will now be known as "Magic Cue," according to a new report.

Magic Cue is not a replacement for Gemini, but instead works alongside it in a more passive and context-aware way. While Gemini still requires you to trigger it through a prompt, Magic Cue is designed to quietly monitor your screen and suggest helpful information or actions based on what app you’re using and what’s happening on screen.

For example, if someone asks for your flight number in a messaging app, Magic Cue can automatically pull that information from your Gmail and present it to you, saving you the step of looking it up yourself. It’s a small feature, but one that could reduce friction during day-to-day use.

According to the leak, Magic Cue uses recent screen activity, app usage, and certain data from your Google apps and account — including Gmail, Calendar, Keep, Tasks, Contacts, and Messages — to figure out what might be useful at the moment. All of this data is processed in what Google describes as a "secure, isolated environment." Users will also have control over which apps Magic Cue can access.

Magic Cue reportedly highlights two main functions:

  • Find info instantly: It brings up relevant information based on the app you’re currently using.
  • Finish tasks faster: It suggests links to other apps where you can complete related actions.

Animated GIF of the Magic Cues feature
The 'Magic Cue' feature splash screen. | Image credit — Mystic Leaks (Telegram)

What’s still unclear is exactly how Magic Cue will be triggered or what it will look like on screen. The assumption is that it will work in the background and appear automatically when needed, rather than requiring a prompt like Gemini.

Google originally planned a "Pixie" assistant for Pixel devices, but that idea was reportedly dropped. Instead, Magic Cue appears to be part of a shift toward more ambient AI that works quietly and efficiently in the background.

Compared to Apple’s Siri or Samsung’s Galaxy AI, Magic Cue could appeal to those who prefer fewer interactions and more timely assistance. And now that Gemini is fully integrated into the Pixel software, features like Magic Cue may give Pixel users a more seamless and proactive experience than what’s currently offered by the competition.
