Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be





Magic Cue is not a replacement for Gemini , but instead works alongside it in a more passive and context-aware way. While Gemini still requires you to trigger it through a prompt, Magic Cue is designed to quietly monitor your screen and suggest helpful information or actions based on what app you’re using and what’s happening on screen.





For example, if someone asks for your flight number in a messaging app, Magic Cue can automatically pull that information from your Gmail and present it to you, saving you the step of looking it up yourself. It’s a small feature, but one that could reduce friction during day-to-day use.





According to the leak, Magic Cue uses recent screen activity, app usage, and certain data from your Google apps and account — including Gmail, Calendar, Keep, Tasks, Contacts, and Messages — to figure out what might be useful at the moment. All of this data is processed in what Google describes as a "secure, isolated environment." Users will also have control over which apps Magic Cue can access.

Magic Cue reportedly highlights two main functions:





Find info instantly: It brings up relevant information based on the app you’re currently using.

Finish tasks faster: It suggests links to other apps where you can complete related actions.









What’s still unclear is exactly how Magic Cue will be triggered or what it will look like on screen. The assumption is that it will work in the background and appear automatically when needed, rather than requiring a prompt like Gemini.





Google originally planned a "Pixie" assistant for Pixel devices, but that idea was reportedly dropped. Instead, Magic Cue appears to be part of a shift toward more ambient AI that works quietly and efficiently in the background.



