Pixel 10 camera: All expected changes

While the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are likely to build on their already powerful camera systems, the standardmay finally join the flagship models with a triple-camera setup of its own. That could signal a big step forward in imaging versatility for Google’s core Pixel lineup.Here’s everything we know so far about the cameras on theseries.Theis reportedly getting a third rear camera: a telephoto snapper, which would be a first for a standard Pixel model. This new zoom camera is expected to come with an 11 MP Samsung 3J1 sensor, which is the same one found on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold To accommodate the new zoom camera, however, Google may be making compromises in other areas of the phone.

Pixel 10

Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Pixel 10

Main : 50MP Samsung GN8

: 50MP Samsung GN8 Ultra-wide : 13MP Sony IMX712

: 13MP Sony IMX712 Telephoto : 11MP Samsung 3J1

Pixel 10

Video Generative ML for smarter video edits

for smarter video edits Speak-to-Tweak for quick voice-controlled photo adjustments

for quick voice-controlled photo adjustments Sketch-to-Image to turn rough drawings into shareable images

4K 60fps HDR video

Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL: same triple setup, refined by software

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Main : 50 MP Samsung GNV

: 50 MP Samsung GNV Ultra-wide : 48 MP Sony IMX858

: 48 MP Sony IMX858 Telephoto : 48 MP Sony IMX858 with 5x optical zoom

Pixel 10 Pro

Recommended Stories

Additional camera features: what the Tensor G5 could enable

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 and the PhoneArena Camera Score test: Our expectations

Pixel 10

Pixel 9

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro

The’s main camera will reportedly use a Samsung GN8 sensor, which is physically smaller than the GNV used in the Pixel 9 . Likewise, the ultra-wide camera is said to switch to a 13 MP Sony IMX712 sensor, replacing the more capable IMX858 from the previous model.In summary, here’s the expected camera system of theGoogle’s software magic, however, may help cover up the supposed downgrade in hardware. Thanks to the new Tensor G5 chip (the fist one fully designed by Google itself), theis also expected to introduce advanced AI-powered camera features, including:The Tensor G5 may also support—a welcome bump from the previous 4K 30fps limit.While the baseis getting a new zoom camera, theand 10 Pro XL are expected to keep the same triple-camera layout as their predecessors. These include:Theseries will continue to focus on software-based enhancements. The selfie camera, which was significantly upgraded to 42 MP in the Pixel 9 Pro , is expected to remain the same—already a standout among Android flagships.New features powered by the Tensor G5 include on-device tools like "Cinematic Rendering Engine," which may enhance cinematic blur effects and allow video relighting during capture. These features could improve energy efficiency and allow more advanced effects in real-time.Some features, like "Ultra Low Light Video" (or "Night Sight video"), are expected to debut with the Pixel 11. But if we’re lucky, Google may bring early versions to theIf the leaks hold true, thecould be a big step forward in Google’s non-Pro camera lineup. Even if the sensors are technically a downgrade compared to the, the addition of a telephoto lens and the power of the Tensor G5 could result in an overall better score.As for theandXL, we expect strong scores again, particularly when it comes to the photo quality. What we want to see, though, are improvements to the video quality, which is still a bit behind compared to the competition from Samsung and Apple