Pixel 10 camera: All expected changes
Up Next:
The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to bring a meaningful camera update in 2025, especially for the base model.
While the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are likely to build on their already powerful camera systems, the standard Pixel 10 may finally join the flagship models with a triple-camera setup of its own. That could signal a big step forward in imaging versatility for Google’s core Pixel lineup.
The Pixel 10 is reportedly getting a third rear camera: a telephoto snapper, which would be a first for a standard Pixel model. This new zoom camera is expected to come with an 11 MP Samsung 3J1 sensor, which is the same one found on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
To accommodate the new zoom camera, however, Google may be making compromises in other areas of the phone.
Here’s everything we know so far about the cameras on the Pixel 10 series.
Pixel 10 camera expectations: triple-camera setup with new sensors
The Pixel 10 is reportedly getting a third rear camera: a telephoto snapper, which would be a first for a standard Pixel model. This new zoom camera is expected to come with an 11 MP Samsung 3J1 sensor, which is the same one found on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
To accommodate the new zoom camera, however, Google may be making compromises in other areas of the phone.
The Pixel 10’s main camera will reportedly use a Samsung GN8 sensor, which is physically smaller than the GNV used in the Pixel 9. Likewise, the ultra-wide camera is said to switch to a 13 MP Sony IMX712 sensor, replacing the more capable IMX858 from the previous model.
In summary, here’s the expected camera system of the Pixel 10:
Google’s software magic, however, may help cover up the supposed downgrade in hardware. Thanks to the new Tensor G5 chip (the fist one fully designed by Google itself), the Pixel 10 is also expected to introduce advanced AI-powered camera features, including:
The Tensor G5 may also support 4K 60fps HDR video—a welcome bump from the previous 4K 30fps limit.
While the base Pixel 10 is getting a new zoom camera, the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are expected to keep the same triple-camera layout as their predecessors. These include:
The Pixel 10 Pro series will continue to focus on software-based enhancements. The selfie camera, which was significantly upgraded to 42 MP in the Pixel 9 Pro, is expected to remain the same—already a standout among Android flagships.
New features powered by the Tensor G5 include on-device tools like "Cinematic Rendering Engine," which may enhance cinematic blur effects and allow video relighting during capture. These features could improve energy efficiency and allow more advanced effects in real-time.
Some features, like "Ultra Low Light Video" (or "Night Sight video"), are expected to debut with the Pixel 11. But if we’re lucky, Google may bring early versions to the Pixel 10.
If the leaks hold true, the Pixel 10 could be a big step forward in Google’s non-Pro camera lineup. Even if the sensors are technically a downgrade compared to the Pixel 9, the addition of a telephoto lens and the power of the Tensor G5 could result in an overall better score.
As for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, we expect strong scores again, particularly when it comes to the photo quality. What we want to see, though, are improvements to the video quality, which is still a bit behind compared to the competition from Samsung and Apple.
In summary, here’s the expected camera system of the Pixel 10:
- Main: 50MP Samsung GN8
- Ultra-wide: 13MP Sony IMX712
- Telephoto: 11MP Samsung 3J1
Google’s software magic, however, may help cover up the supposed downgrade in hardware. Thanks to the new Tensor G5 chip (the fist one fully designed by Google itself), the Pixel 10 is also expected to introduce advanced AI-powered camera features, including:
- Video Generative ML for smarter video edits
- Speak-to-Tweak for quick voice-controlled photo adjustments
- Sketch-to-Image to turn rough drawings into shareable images
The Tensor G5 may also support 4K 60fps HDR video—a welcome bump from the previous 4K 30fps limit.
Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL: same triple setup, refined by software
While the base Pixel 10 is getting a new zoom camera, the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are expected to keep the same triple-camera layout as their predecessors. These include:
- Main: 50 MP Samsung GNV
- Ultra-wide: 48 MP Sony IMX858
- Telephoto: 48 MP Sony IMX858 with 5x optical zoom
The Pixel 10 Pro series will continue to focus on software-based enhancements. The selfie camera, which was significantly upgraded to 42 MP in the Pixel 9 Pro, is expected to remain the same—already a standout among Android flagships.
Recommended Stories
Additional camera features: what the Tensor G5 could enable
New features powered by the Tensor G5 include on-device tools like "Cinematic Rendering Engine," which may enhance cinematic blur effects and allow video relighting during capture. These features could improve energy efficiency and allow more advanced effects in real-time.
Some features, like "Ultra Low Light Video" (or "Night Sight video"), are expected to debut with the Pixel 11. But if we’re lucky, Google may bring early versions to the Pixel 10.
Pixel 10 and the PhoneArena Camera Score test: Our expectations
If the leaks hold true, the Pixel 10 could be a big step forward in Google’s non-Pro camera lineup. Even if the sensors are technically a downgrade compared to the Pixel 9, the addition of a telephoto lens and the power of the Tensor G5 could result in an overall better score.
As for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, we expect strong scores again, particularly when it comes to the photo quality. What we want to see, though, are improvements to the video quality, which is still a bit behind compared to the competition from Samsung and Apple.
Things that are NOT allowed: