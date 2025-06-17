Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging

The Pixel 10 is getting faster to unlock and easier to charge.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Hand holding a Pixel phone, showing its lock screen.
A new report suggests that the Pixel 10 will be introducing two significant improvements this year, one of which is an enhanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and the other being Qi2 wireless charging compatibility.

Faster and more reliable fingerprint recognition



Google made a historic change when it introduced ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in the Pixel, finally moving away from the slow and unreliable optical sensors from previous generations. But it seems the upcoming Pixel 10 is said to improve upon the fingerprint experience even further.

The report indicates the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will deliver better speed and therefore responsiveness when dealing with wet or unclean fingers.

It's nice to see that even though Google’s face unlock system has supported Class 3 biometric authentication since the Pixel 8 — making it secure enough for sensitive tasks like banking and digital payments — the company isn’t phasing out the fingerprint sensor.

By offering both face and fingerprint unlock, Pixel devices give users greater flexibility and convenience depending on their needs and environment. Google loves teasing Apple with funny ads all the time, and I can see one related to these Biometric solutions being made once the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro come out.

Qi2 wireless charging and updated design



Another notable upgrade for the Pixel 10 is Qi2 support. Unfortunately, though, while the Pixel 10 will be Qi2-ready, users will still need a compatible magnetic case to get the full benefits.

This mirrors the approach taken by companies like OnePlus and Samsung, which have also rolled out Qi2 support this year. Also, fun fact: Apple’s iPhone 16e is technically compatible with MagSafe, but lacks full Qi2 fast charging support.

The Pixel 10 series is also getting a fresh coat of paint. The base Pixel 10 will be available in Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris, and Midnight, while the Pro models will — as usual — stick to more muted tones like Sterling Gray and Smoky Green. The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold will come in the same hues as the regular Pro models.

Launch date and availability



Google (allegedly) plans to reveal the Pixel 10 series during an August 20 announcement followed by pre-orders starting the same day. The phones will be available for purchase the  starting on August 28.

Beside Qi2 and an upgraded fingerprint sensor, the Pixel 10 series is also expected to come with Google's first fully in-house built chipset (Tensor G5) delivers meaningful enhancements through performance upgrades as well as speedier biometric systems and next-generation charging technology.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment

Latest News

Some iPhones running iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 are experiencing very laggy performance
Some iPhones running iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 are experiencing very laggy performance
There are so many red flags around Trump Mobile and the T1 Phone that it's not even funny
There are so many red flags around Trump Mobile and the T1 Phone that it's not even funny
Apple's Home Hub smart home display leaks in iOS beta code
Apple's Home Hub smart home display leaks in iOS beta code
Carl Pei reacts to the Trump T1 phone: "We're cooked"
Carl Pei reacts to the Trump T1 phone: "We're cooked"
The secret F1 camera built with iPhone parts that made the iPhone even better
The secret F1 camera built with iPhone parts that made the iPhone even better
Pixel 10 preview screw up: Google had one chance and it blew it
Pixel 10 preview screw up: Google had one chance and it blew it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless