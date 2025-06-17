Pixel 10 will be introducing two significant improvements this year, one of which is an enhanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and the other being Qi2 wireless charging compatibility. new report suggests that thewill be introducing two significant improvements this year, one of which is an enhanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and the other being Qi2 wireless charging compatibility.



Faster and more reliable fingerprint recognition



made a historic change when it introduced ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in the Pixel, finally moving away from the slow and unreliable optical sensors from previous generations. But it seems the upcoming Pixel 10 is said to improve upon the fingerprint experience even further. Google made a historic change when it introduced ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in the Pixel, finally moving away from the slow and unreliable optical sensors from previous generations. But it seems the upcomingis said to improve upon the fingerprint experience even further.





The report indicates the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will deliver better speed and therefore responsiveness when dealing with wet or unclean fingers.





It's nice to see that even though Google’s face unlock system has supported Class 3 biometric authentication since the Pixel 8 — making it secure enough for sensitive tasks like banking and digital payments — the company isn’t phasing out the fingerprint sensor.







Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Qi2 wireless charging and updated design



Another notable upgrade for the Pixel 10 is Qi2 support. Unfortunately, though, while the Pixel 10 will be Qi2-ready, users will still need a compatible magnetic case to get the full benefits. Another notable upgrade for theis Qi2 support. Unfortunately, though, while thewill be Qi2-ready, users will still need a compatible magnetic case to get the full benefits.









The Pixel 10 series is also getting a fresh coat of paint. The base Pixel 10 will be available in Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris, and Midnight, while the Pro models will — as usual — stick to more muted tones like Sterling Gray and Smoky Green. The foldable



Launch date and availability



Google (allegedly) plans to reveal the Pixel 10 series during an August 20 announcement followed by pre-orders starting the same day. The phones will be available for purchase the starting on August 28. This mirrors the approach taken by companies like OnePlus and Samsung , which have also rolled out Qi2 support this year. Also, fun fact: Apple’s iPhone 16e is technically compatible with MagSafe, but lacks full Qi2 fast charging support.Theseries is also getting a fresh coat of paint. The basewill be available in Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris, and Midnight, while the Pro models will — as usual — stick to more muted tones like Sterling Gray and Smoky Green. The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold will come in the same hues as the regular Pro models.Google (allegedly) plans to reveal theseries during an August 20 announcement followed by pre-orders starting the same day. The phones will be available for purchase the starting on August 28.





Beside Qi2 and an upgraded fingerprint sensor, the Pixel 10 series is also expected to come with Google's first fully in-house built chipset (Tensor G5) delivers meaningful enhancements through performance upgrades as well as speedier biometric systems and next-generation charging technology.