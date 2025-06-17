New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
The Pixel 10 is getting faster to unlock and easier to charge.
A new report suggests that the Pixel 10 will be introducing two significant improvements this year, one of which is an enhanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and the other being Qi2 wireless charging compatibility.
Faster and more reliable fingerprint recognition
Strap on your seatbelts!
Google made a historic change when it introduced ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in the Pixel, finally moving away from the slow and unreliable optical sensors from previous generations. But it seems the upcoming Pixel 10 is said to improve upon the fingerprint experience even further.
The report indicates the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will deliver better speed and therefore responsiveness when dealing with wet or unclean fingers.
It's nice to see that even though Google’s face unlock system has supported Class 3 biometric authentication since the Pixel 8 — making it secure enough for sensitive tasks like banking and digital payments — the company isn’t phasing out the fingerprint sensor.
By offering both face and fingerprint unlock, Pixel devices give users greater flexibility and convenience depending on their needs and environment. Google loves teasing Apple with funny ads all the time, and I can see one related to these Biometric solutions being made once the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro come out.
Qi2 wireless charging and updated design
You will still need a case, though...
Another notable upgrade for the Pixel 10 is Qi2 support. Unfortunately, though, while the Pixel 10 will be Qi2-ready, users will still need a compatible magnetic case to get the full benefits.
This mirrors the approach taken by companies like OnePlus and Samsung, which have also rolled out Qi2 support this year. Also, fun fact: Apple’s iPhone 16e is technically compatible with MagSafe, but lacks full Qi2 fast charging support.
The Pixel 10 series is also getting a fresh coat of paint. The base Pixel 10 will be available in Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris, and Midnight, while the Pro models will — as usual — stick to more muted tones like Sterling Gray and Smoky Green. The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold will come in the same hues as the regular Pro models.
Launch date and availability
The Pixel 10 series won't look too different from its predecessor. | Image credit — OnLeaks and Android Headlines
Google (allegedly) plans to reveal the Pixel 10 series during an August 20 announcement followed by pre-orders starting the same day. The phones will be available for purchase the starting on August 28.
Beside Qi2 and an upgraded fingerprint sensor, the Pixel 10 series is also expected to come with Google's first fully in-house built chipset (Tensor G5) delivers meaningful enhancements through performance upgrades as well as speedier biometric systems and next-generation charging technology.
