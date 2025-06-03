Pixel 10 Pro prototype leaks along with specs and default sounds
A prototype of the Pixel 10 Pro surfaces along with leaked ringtones and other default sounds.
The Pixel 10 series could be unveiled on August 13th and Pixel fans are getting excited. The Tensor G5 application processor (AP) that will power these phones will no longer use an Exynos base combined with minor customizations from Google. Instead, Google has designed the AP from the bottom up allowing it to design certain exclusive features that will differentiate the Pixel 10 line from other Android phones and possibly even older Pixel models.
Additionally, the Tensor G5 will be manufactured by the world's top foundry, TSMC, using its third-generation 3nm process node (N3P). Previous Tensor chips, dating back to the first one used on the Pixel 6 series, were built by Samsung Foundry.
A post from a social media site called "coolapk" and reshared by Mystic Leaks showed several pictures of a Pixel 10 Pro prototype including one that revealed on the screen that the model we were looking at is a DVT1.0 (Design Verification Test) prototype. Another picture of the display revealed that the device is powered by the Tensor G5 as expected. The AP has a clever codename of "blazer."
Front of leaked Pixel 10 Pro prototype. | Image credit-Mystic Leaks via Android Authority
One mistake that Mystic Leaks says is a typo shows that the chip was produced using a 5nm process node. The actual node used, as we've mentioned before, is TSMC's third-generation 3nm process node (N3P). According to an other one the leaked images, the configuration of the Tensor G5 is as follows:
1x Cortex-X4 (Prime CPU Core)
2x Cortex-A725 (Performance-Efficiency CPU Core)
3x Cortex-A725 (Performance-Efficiency CPU Core)
2x Cortex-A520 (Efficiency CPU Core)
The prototype is equipped with 16GB of RAM and carries 256GB of storage. Installed on this device is a non-QPR1 version of Android 16. The specs seen in one of these photos tell us that the modem used on the Pixel 10 Pro (and likely the entire line) is the same Exynos 5400 5G modem that was used with the Pixel 9 series.
Rear panel of leaked Pixel 10 Pro prototype. | Image credit-Mystic Leaks via Android Authority
As for the phone's appearance, the rear camera bar seems to reach out closer to the edge of the rear panel than on previous models. To make up for this, the metal surrounding the rear glass panel seems to be thinner. The camera bump itself appears a little thicker. Also, the SIM card tray has moved through the years. Originally found on the bottom left edge of the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro prototype has the tray on the top left edge.
Recommended Stories
Top and bottom of the Pixel 10 Pro prototype. | Image credit-Mystic Leaks via Android Authority
Default sounds for the Pixel 10 line also leaked and YouTube channel theVakhovske created a video with these sounds that we've included with this article.
The Pixel 10 series is getting closer to being unveiled every day. Fans of the line should be gearing up for the introduction of the next iteration of Pixel devices.
Things that are NOT allowed: