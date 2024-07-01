Google has completed the design stage for the Pixel 10's customized Tensor G5 SoC

When a chip "tapes out," it means that the component's design has been completed and sent to the foundry for fabrication. The chipset that we are discussing here is the Tensor G5 application processor (AP) and the foundry is TSMC. A report from Taiwan reveals that the Tensor G5 SoC has taped out. Keep in mind that we will not see the Tensor G5 AP inside any phone or tablet until it debuts in next year's Pixel 10 series.





Pixel 6 and Built using TSMC's second-gen 3nm node (aka N3E), this is the chipset that Pixel fans were hoping they were getting back with the Pixel 6 line. Alas, they weren't and instead,and Pixel 6 Pro users had to deal with a modified Exynos 2100 SoC, although the main issue with the phone was the crappy Exynos modem. Google has designed the Tensor G5 itself, customizing the silicon to add what might be exclusive features to the Pixel 10 line (which might even include a Pixel 10 Pro Fold?).





Pixel 6 series. Since then, it has equipped the Google hopes that it can design an AP that can compete with the top-notch chipsets made by Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung (the Exynos 2400 is not bad), and of course, Apple . Let's hope that Google takes this task seriously and doesn't end up angering Pixel owners as it did by using the godawful Exynos 5123 modem for theseries. Since then, it has equipped the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 lines with the Exynos 5300 which, while an improvement, still has its problems.









Speaking of problems, you might wonder why the Tensor G5 has been taped out already with the Pixel 10 series not due until next year. The answer is that this will allow Google to test the new chip and make any corrections that it deems necessary. This might prevent Pixel 10 users from having to deal with a chipset that doesn't meet their expectations.



