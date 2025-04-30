Pixel 10 could make one of the most annoying display issues disappear
The Pixel 10 series is still a ways off, but one long-overdue upgrade might finally be on the way. For the first time, Google is hinting at improvements to the Pixel's PWM dimming rate, which could make a big difference for users sensitive to screen flicker.
According to a new report, Google is working on improving PWM dimming rates, with changes likely debuting on the Pixel 10.
If you've never heard of PWM (pulse-width modulation), you are probably not alone – but it plays a key role in how OLED displays control brightness. PWM rapidly turns pixels on and off to simulate lower brightness levels, but low flicker rates can cause eye strain or even headaches in some people. Simply put, the higher the PWM rate, the better it is for your eyes.
The Pixel 9 series currently uses a 240Hz PWM dimming rate. By comparison, Samsung's Galaxy S25 bumps things up to around 492Hz, which still isn't ideal but definitely a step ahead.
Meanwhile, Honor is one of the leaders on this front: the Magic 6 Pro, for example, features a high 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate when brightness drops below 30%, making it much easier on the eyes. That said, once you go above 30%, it drops back to just around 360Hz.
However, a recent Google statement suggests that a change is coming to future Pixel phone displays.
Google...indicated their teams are aware and investigating this. You can expect updates later this year.
– Google, April 2025
That "later this year" part likely lines up with the Pixel 10 launch and since higher PWM rates require hardware-level support, it is probably safe to assume the Pixel 10 will bring this long-requested upgrade.
Google hasn't confirmed whether it is considering DC dimming – a flicker-free alternative used by some Android brands like Xiaomi – but any improvement here would be a welcome shift. If the Pixel 10 does arrive with a higher PWM rate, it could seriously level up comfort during daily use and make the device even more appealing for display-conscious buyers.
