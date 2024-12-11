Google's Gemini 2.0 is here: a new era of AI agents that can get things done
Google announced some big news today when it comes to the company's advancements in AI. Today, they've launched Gemini 2.0, a new AI model designed to take information and make it more useful. According to Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, this new model is a big leap from the old Gemini 1.0, which was more about understanding and organizing information.dd
But that's not all Gemini 2.0 Flash can do. It can also create things like images mixed with text, and it can even understand and speak different languages. It can also use tools like Google Search to find answers and even write and run code.
If you're a developer, you can already try out an experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Flash in AI Studio and Vertex AI. It'll be officially released in January, and they're planning to add even more features later on.
For regular users like you and me, Gemini 2.0 will make the Gemini app even more helpful. You can try it out in the Gemini app on their website this week, and it's coming to the mobile app soon.
So, what's the big deal with Gemini 2.0? Well, it's all about "agents." These are AI systems that can reason, plan, and remember stuff, just like a human assistant. The first version available is called Gemini 2.0 Flash, and it's twice as fast as the older 1.5 Pro. Plus, according to. Google, it's better at coding, understanding facts, doing math, and figuring things out.
Gemini 2.0 is all about "agents" | Video credit — Google
Different versions of Gemini will be available to choose from on the web | Image credit — Google
Google is also trying out Gemini 2.0 in their search results. This means you'll be able to ask more complicated questions and get better answers, even for things like math problems and coding.
This is a pretty big deal for anyone that leverages the power of Google Search. Having a more powerful AI helping out with search results and other tasks could be a real game-changer. I'm definitely excited to see how much more helpful Gemini 2.0 turns out to be than version 1.5. We are most certainly living in the era of AI and constant advancements that can help out day to day lives easier.
