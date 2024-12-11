Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google's Gemini 2.0 is here: a new era of AI agents that can get things done

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
An image of the Gemini 2.0 logo
Google announced some big news today when it comes to the company's advancements in AI. Today, they've launched Gemini 2.0, a new AI model designed to take information and make it more useful. According to Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, this new model is a big leap from the old Gemini 1.0, which was more about understanding and organizing information.dd

So, what's the big deal with Gemini 2.0? Well, it's all about "agents." These are AI systems that can reason, plan, and remember stuff, just like a human assistant. The first version available is called Gemini 2.0 Flash, and it's twice as fast as the older 1.5 Pro. Plus, according to. Google, it's better at coding, understanding facts, doing math, and figuring things out.   

Video Thumbnail

Gemini 2.0 is all about "agents" | Video credit — Google


But that's not all Gemini 2.0 Flash can do. It can also create things like images mixed with text, and it can even understand and speak different languages. It can also use tools like Google Search to find answers and even write and run code.   

If you're a developer, you can already try out an experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Flash in AI Studio and Vertex AI. It'll be officially released in January, and they're planning to add even more features later on.   

For regular users like you and me, Gemini 2.0 will make the Gemini app even more helpful. You can try it out in the Gemini app on their website this week, and it's coming to the mobile app soon.   

Different versions of Gemini will be available to choose from on the web | Image credit — Google

Google is also trying out Gemini 2.0 in their search results. This means you'll be able to ask more complicated questions and get better answers, even for things like math problems and coding. 

This is a pretty big deal for anyone that leverages the power of Google Search. Having a more powerful AI helping out with search results and other tasks could be a real game-changer. I'm definitely excited to see how much more helpful Gemini 2.0 turns out to be than version 1.5. We are most certainly living in the era of AI and constant advancements that can help out day to day lives easier.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless