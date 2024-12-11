Google's Gemini 2.0 is here: a new era of AI agents that can get things done

Gemini 2.0 is all about "agents" | Video credit — Google





Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





Video format not supported Different versions of Gemini will be available to choose from on the web | Image credit — Google

Google is also trying out Gemini 2.0 in their search results. This means you'll be able to ask more complicated questions and get better answers, even for things like math problems and coding.



This is a pretty big deal for anyone that leverages the power of Google Search. Having a more powerful AI helping out with search results and other tasks could be a real game-changer. I'm definitely excited to see how much more helpful Gemini 2.0 turns out to be than version 1.5. We are most certainly living in the era of AI and constant advancements that can help out day to day lives easier. Google is also trying out Gemini 2.0 in their search results. This means you'll be able to ask more complicated questions and get better answers, even for things like math problems and coding.This is a pretty big deal for anyone that leverages the power of Google Search. Having a more powerful AI helping out with search results and other tasks could be a real game-changer. I'm definitely excited to see how much more helpful Gemini 2.0 turns out to be than version 1.5. We are most certainly living in the era of AI and constant advancements that can help out day to day lives easier.

But that's not all Gemini 2.0 Flash can do. It can also create things like images mixed with text, and it can even understand and speak different languages. It can also use tools like Google Search to find answers and even write and run code.If you're a developer, you can already try out an experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Flash in AI Studio and Vertex AI. It'll be officially released in January, and they're planning to add even more features later on.For regular users like you and me, Gemini 2.0 will make the Gemini app even more helpful. You can try it out in the Gemini app on their website this week, and it's coming to the mobile app soon.