OnePlus 15T and 15s leak teases compact powerhouses with extra surprises
Something's brewing in the OnePlus lab, and it doesn’t follow the usual rules.
The OnePlus 13T. | Image Credit – OnePlus
The OnePlus 13T and the OnePlus 13s are OnePlus' latest devices that fit into the "compact flagship" scene. These two just got announced not too long ago, and already we're hearing things about their successors.
Reportedly, the two phones' successors are going to be branded OnePlus 15T and OnePlus 15s. It's highly likely that OnePlus may skip the number 14 and jump straight to 15, as in some parts of Asia, the number 4 is considered unlucky.
Tipster Yogesh Brar is now claiming that the OnePlus 15s/15T would come with some needed changes. The sizes, claims the tipster, may be the same (which means 6.32-inch displays for both phones), but there would be a bump in battery, a new chip, and an additional camera.
Brar also notes there would be a bump in battery. The OnePlus 13s sports an already quite-generous 5,850 mAh battery, while the OnePlus 13T has an even bigger one, at 6,260 mAh. Both phones support super-fast 80W wired charging. With these specs already being quite cool, I wonder how much better OnePlus can make it.
As for the new chip, this one is probably the most obvious one. After all, with each new generation, there's a new processor to power it, and there's no reason to think this won't be the case here as well. Both the OnePlus 13T and the OnePlus 13s sport the premium Snapdragon 8 Elite.
It's not clear when OnePlus will unveil these two phones, but given the fact that the 13s and 13T basically just got announced (in June and in April, respectively), you can safely expect these two to be for next year.
These two would battle for the best compact flagship title. Yep, a 6-point-something display may not indicate a compact phone, per se, but in comparison to what's been happening across the market and the general direction of phones becoming bigger and bigger, these are 'considered' compact in lots of ways.
The OnePlus 15T and 15s will have to face the base Galaxy S26 and the iPhone 17 (both of which are yet to be announced) next year. Leaks are just starting to show up now, so there should be more we'll learn soon enough.
A new leak is now claiming that the successors of these two phones (they are generally quite similar to each other) may sport the same screen sizes. Basically, the OnePlus 13T and OnePlus 13s are almost the same phone with some minor changes, and it seems the next generation may follow the same strategy.
OnePlus 15s / 15T in the works with some much needed changes..— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 4, 2025
Size is same, bump in battery, new chip and 1 more camera
What more changes should be made?
So most likely you can expect the next generation of Qualcomm's chip to power these two bad boys. This would mean the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, a chip that's not been announced just yet, but is reportedly in the works.
