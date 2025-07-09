Prime Day deal knocks the mid-range OnePlus Nord N30 5G into impulse buy territory
It might be old, but this 6.72-inch mid-range Android soldier with a silky smooth screen and blazing fast charging is still an amazing bargain at a new record low price.
A sales event like Prime Day is obviously a good opportunity for the world's best, hottest, and most popular phones to receive even more attention than usual, but at the same time, bargain hunters can also remember long-forgotten devices like the OnePlus Nord N30 5G.
Released around two years ago, the undeniably eye-catching and reasonably powerful 6.72-inch Android mid-ranger was inexplicably left without a sequel in the US all this time, which is not necessarily bad news for a cash-strapped buyer this Prime Day.
That's because, in the absence of an improved Nord N40 or official US availability for models like the Nord 4 and Nord 5, the 5G-capable Nord N30 is today dropping to a new record low price after a $110 discount from $299.99.
Yes, you need an Amazon Prime membership to access this unprecedented deal, which may or may not stay live until the very end of the e-commerce giant's huge summer festival on Friday, July 11. And no, there aren't a lot of sub-$200 smartphones available right now stateside with the kind of specifications the Nord N30 5G offers.
That massive IPS LCD screen, for instance, comes with 120Hz refresh rate technology, thus leaving something like Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G in the dust in a department that could prove crucial for a lot of mobile gamers and video content consumers out there.
Then there's that mind-blowing 108MP primary rear-facing camera that eclipses (at least in theory) the photography-taking skills of budget-friendly Motorola devices like the Moto G (2025), Moto G Power (2025), or Moto G Stylus (2024).
Finally, a 5,000mAh battery is in charge of keeping the lights on for hours and hours on end, and when that's not possible for whatever reason, the cell's 50W charging support will kick in to knock your socks off with higher speeds than what Samsung's super-premium (and super-costly) Galaxy S25 Ultra, for instance, can offer.
Granted, long-term software support might not be ideal (to be euphemistic), but if you think you can live with (a lot) fewer OS updates than the aforementioned Galaxy A16 5G, now's the time to pull the trigger and score an unrivaled deal (if you're an Amazon Prime member).
