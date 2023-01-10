OnePlus 11 battery life promises a welcome improvement

The OnePlus 11 is the company's flagship phone for 2023, and it holds back no punches with a classy design and powerful hardware on the inside, but what about the battery life?





The OnePlus 11 comes with a large, 5,000mAh battery, which should provide more than enough juice for the phone to last through even the longest days.





This battery size has become the de-facto standard for large-sized Android flagships, so compared to the competition, the OnePlus is right in line.





Will the OnePlus 11 have better battery life?





We expect the OnePlus 11 to have longer battery life than both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T, the two flagship models from last year.





The OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro have the same sized, 5000mAh battery cells, but the newer model comes with a better optimized Snapdragon processor, which should give it a welcome boost in power efficiency.





The OnePlus 11 has a slightly larger battery than the OnePlus 10T, so it should have an even bigger battery life advantage when compared to that phone.





Of course, stick around for our in-depth battery testing, where you will find specific numbers about the battery life of the new OnePlus 11.





How much battery will the OnePlus 11 have?





Below, you can find the exact battery sizes for the last few OnePlus flagship phones, and you can clearly see how the size has gradually grown to reach that coveted, 5000mAh mark in 2022 and 2023.









Will OnePlus 11 have wireless charging?

The OnePlus 11 does NOT support wireless charging.





That is the one compromise this phone makes, but admittedly, with its incredibly fast wired charging speeds, you probably won't miss not having wireless charging too much.





Will OnePlus 11 have reverse wireless charging?

The OnePlus 11 does NOT support reverse wireless charging either.





What charger will the OnePlus 11 use?





The OnePlus 11 comes with a 100W fast charger that is - thankfully - included in the box for free.





This is a proprietary charger, though, so if you want to benefit from these fast charging speeds, you need to use this exact charger with the cable that comes with it. You can also use a standard USB-C power delivery charger with the OnePlus 11, but it will charge at slower speeds in that case.





Using the OnePlus 100W charger, you will get a full charge in merely 25 minutes and a 10-minute top-up will give you a 50% recharge.





OnePlus claims that this charger has protections for the battery and you can expect the battery to age in about four years, which is longer than the average for the industry.





OnePlus will unveil the US specific version of the OnePlus 11 in February, and that model might come with a slightly slower charger, so do keep that in mind. We will be updating this section when we learn about that model.





How fast will the OnePlus 11 charge?





The OnePlus 11 charges at speeds of up to 100 watts when using the charger provided in the box.