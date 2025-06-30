The stupendously affordable OnePlus 13R powerhouse is on sale at an amazing new discount
Probably the best affordable Android flagship available in the US today is even more attractive than usual at a $100 discount with a nice little gift also bundled in.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Probably the most impressive budget Android flagship available in the US right now is even more compelling than usual for an undoubtedly limited time. Normally priced at a very reasonable $599.99, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus 13R can be had for a measly $499.99 as part of its manufacturer's latest sitewide sales event without an obligatory device trade-in or any other special requirements.
All you need to remember is to use the "JULY25" coupon code at checkout to instantly lower the handset's price sans jumping through any hoops whatsoever, and on top of your $100 discount, OnePlus will also throw in a complimentary Sandstone magnetic case for your new phone.
That's regularly worth $24.99, which is obviously not a lot of money, but it still helps make an awesome deal even more awesome, further enhancing an already unbeatable value proposition. As our in-depth OnePlus 13R review proves beyond the shadow of a doubt, this is a flagship killer like no other on the market today, packing an almost shockingly powerful chipset (for its price), as well as a more than respectable 12 gigs of RAM, and perhaps most remarkably, a massive 6,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging technology.
The 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and up to 4500 nits of brightness and the 50 + 50 + 8MP triple rear-facing camera system are both worthy of a significantly higher price point than $499.99, not to mention that the OnePlus 13R looks just as elegant and as premium as the costlier OnePlus 13 on the outside.
Granted, the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is no longer the fastest processor one can find inside a high-end Android phone, but it sure beats the Tensor G4 powering the Google Pixel 9a mid-ranger and the Exynos 2400e under the Galaxy S24 FE's hood. Those are technically the OnePlus 13R's direct rivals, mind you, but it's hard not to compare this thing with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro or Samsung's Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus and it's even harder not to conclude that its value is simply superior right now.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: