The stupendously affordable OnePlus 13R powerhouse is on sale at an amazing new discount

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3





All you need to remember is to use the "JULY25" coupon code at checkout to instantly lower the handset's price sans jumping through any hoops whatsoever, and on top of your $100 discount, OnePlus will also throw in a complimentary Sandstone magnetic case for your new phone.

Gift OnePlus 13R $499 99 $599 99 $100 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, JULY25 Promo Code Required, Free Sandstone Magnetic Case Included Buy at OnePlus





As our in-depth OnePlus 13R review proves beyond the shadow of a doubt, this is a flagship killer like no other on the market today, packing an almost shockingly powerful chipset (for its price), as well as a more than respectable 12 gigs of RAM, and perhaps most remarkably, a massive 6,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging technology. That's regularly worth $24.99, which is obviously not a lot of money, but it still helps make an awesome deal even more awesome, further enhancing an already unbeatable value proposition.



The 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and up to 4500 nits of brightness and the 50 + 50 + 8MP triple rear-facing camera system are both worthy of a significantly higher price point than $499.99, not to mention that the OnePlus 13R looks just as elegant and as premium as the costlier OnePlus 13 on the outside.





Probably the most impressive budget Android flagship available in the US right now is even more compelling than usual for an undoubtedly limited time. Normally priced at a very reasonable $599.99, the-powered OnePlus 13R can be had for a measly $499.99 as part of its manufacturer's latest sitewide sales event without an obligatory device trade-in or any other special requirements.