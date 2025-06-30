Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

The stupendously affordable OnePlus 13R powerhouse is on sale at an amazing new discount

Probably the best affordable Android flagship available in the US today is even more attractive than usual at a $100 discount with a nice little gift also bundled in.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 13R
Probably the most impressive budget Android flagship available in the US right now is even more compelling than usual for an undoubtedly limited time. Normally priced at a very reasonable $599.99, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus 13R can be had for a measly $499.99 as part of its manufacturer's latest sitewide sales event without an obligatory device trade-in or any other special requirements.

All you need to remember is to use the "JULY25" coupon code at checkout to instantly lower the handset's price sans jumping through any hoops whatsoever, and on top of your $100 discount, OnePlus will also throw in a complimentary Sandstone magnetic case for your new phone.

OnePlus 13R

$499 99
$599 99
$100 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, JULY25 Promo Code Required, Free Sandstone Magnetic Case Included
Buy at OnePlus

That's regularly worth $24.99, which is obviously not a lot of money, but it still helps make an awesome deal even more awesome, further enhancing an already unbeatable value proposition. As our in-depth OnePlus 13R review proves beyond the shadow of a doubt, this is a flagship killer like no other on the market today, packing an almost shockingly powerful chipset (for its price), as well as a more than respectable 12 gigs of RAM, and perhaps most remarkably, a massive 6,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging technology.

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and up to 4500 nits of brightness and the 50 + 50 + 8MP triple rear-facing camera system are both worthy of a significantly higher price point than $499.99, not to mention that the OnePlus 13R looks just as elegant and as premium as the costlier OnePlus 13 on the outside.

Granted, the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is no longer the fastest processor one can find inside a high-end Android phone, but it sure beats the Tensor G4 powering the Google Pixel 9a mid-ranger and the Exynos 2400e under the Galaxy S24 FE's hood. Those are technically the OnePlus 13R's direct rivals, mind you, but it's hard not to compare this thing with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro or Samsung's Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus and it's even harder not to conclude that its value is simply superior right now.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 1

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius
The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius

Latest News

iPhone 17 Pro redesign rumors heat up – could Apple move its logo for the first time in years?
iPhone 17 Pro redesign rumors heat up – could Apple move its logo for the first time in years?
The hot new Motorola Edge (2025) is getting more and more attractive at lower and lower prices
The hot new Motorola Edge (2025) is getting more and more attractive at lower and lower prices
The Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off on Amazon in one of the best early Prime Day deals
The Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off on Amazon in one of the best early Prime Day deals
Yep, another leak says iPhone 17 will get a bigger display
Yep, another leak says iPhone 17 will get a bigger display
The Motorola Razr (2024) gets an irresistible $150 discount plus a gift worth $49.99
The Motorola Razr (2024) gets an irresistible $150 discount plus a gift worth $49.99
New notification feature helps you manage Gmail for Android inbox
New notification feature helps you manage Gmail for Android inbox
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless