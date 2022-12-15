*Header image - render from OnLeaks and GadgetGang.







We are getting closer and closer to the official release of the next OnePlus flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 (expected sometime in Q1 2023). There's no Pro in its name this year, but that definitely doesn't mean it's not going to come with Pro features and with a Pro design.

In this article, we'll be talking about the colors the OnePlus 11 is expected to rock, according to leaks and rumors. Of course, the phone has not been announced yet, so it's always healthy to take leaks with a grain of salt. However, from what it seems from multiple leakers this year OnePlus is sticking with two colors for its flagship phone: Green and Black.







What colors will the OnePlus 11 be available in?

Glossy Green

Matte Black

OnePlus 11 colors: what to expect

Well, the OnePlus 11 predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro, also came in two colors - those were basically a green hue called Forest Emerald, and a black hue called Volcanic Black. And it seems we're getting a similar situation with the OnePlus 11. Max Jambor, a reputable leaker, has spoken on the matter and he believes the two colors will be a Matte Black and a Glossy Green. Of course, we can expect the new OnePlus 11 will get some fancy names for the two shades.





OnePlus 11 in Green (probably Glossy)













OnePlus 11 in Black (possibly Matte) Green, or some form of a green shade, has been a recognizable OnePlus phone color for a while now. Ever since the OnePlus 8, OnePlus has always had a green option among the different color options for its flagships. Yep, it's not been the exact same shade of green: the OnePlus 8 sported a bright-green finish, while the OnePlus 9 Pro's Pine Green was noticeably a darker and more subdued green color. OnePlus 10 Pro's Forest Emerald was a mixture of all the greens OnePlus rocked... somewhat. It is brighter than the Pine Green but not as vibrant as the OnePlus 8's green.The leaked renders of the OnePlus 11 show an overall familiar shade, more like the Pine Green on the 9 Pro than the 10 Pro. It is also possible for the green color to look different in diverse lighting conditions. And as you may probably know, renders don't always showcase how the phone will look like in real life.One thing to mention here is the supposed glossy finish on the OnePlus 11 in green. A glossy phone indeed looks quite good; however, you're probably familiar with the problem with fingerprint smudges and glossy phones. If the green is quite dark, fingerprint smudges may ruin its look a bit (well, unless you unfailingly clean them).What is left to see is how OnePlus will implement that color and how it will look in real life. For that though, we have to wait for the official release.





*Render by SmartPrix











Conclusion: same old same gold it seems!

Jambor also spoke about the OnePlus 11 coming in a Matte Black color option. As you know, black is never out of style, so you can never really go wrong with a black smartphone. Judging from the leaked renders of the OnePlus 11, it will probably look premium and amazing in real life.The black on the phone's back blends nicely with the circular camera island and somewhat creates a futuristic look while still keeping things classy. The OnePlus logo stands out as well, but it is overall a stylish and uniform look.And, the best thing about it is that the black's most probably going to be matte. The matte finish eliminates the need for a consistent obsession over cleaning your shiny new phone from fingerprints.Yes, according to leaks and rumors we might not see some new mysterious or eye-turning OnePlus color with the OnePlus 11 (although, things can never be 100% sure before an official release) the green and black options are probably going to look really good.





*Render by SmartPrix





In fact, OnePlus has been experimenting with finishes and interesting ways to embellish a color that would otherwise be somewhat dull (remember the OnePlus 10 Pro's Volcanic Black that was made using "special micro-crystals to resemble glittering sand grains"?). And one of the most important things in design is to make a phone feel and look enjoyable. And we're pretty sure OnePlus won't disappoint in that category. All in all, we can't wait to see what the OnePlus 11's colors will look like in real life. Are you excited?



