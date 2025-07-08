If value matters, OnePlus' new Pad Lite tablet is calling your name

Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Two OnePlus Pad Lite tablets next to each other.
OnePlus just dropped a bunch of new stuff, including the mid-range Nord 5 phone and a smaller version of its Watch 3 wearable. But if you are in the US, the only new things you'll actually see are the new Watch 3 (43mm) and the new Buds 4 earbuds.
 
Meanwhile, the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 phones, along with a new affordable tablet – the OnePlus Pad Lite – are all heading to Europe. And we're here to talk about that tablet.

The Pad Lite is OnePlus' budget-friendly take on its tablet lineup. The base model goes for just £199/€169 – or around $270 if you do a straight currency conversion – and that gets you 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Throw in €30 more and you can upgrade to 8 GB of RAM and LTE support, which honestly sounds like a pretty sweet deal.

The OnePlus Pad Lite comes in Aero Blue color. | Image credit – OnePlus

It's got an 11-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate – smooth enough for casual scrolling and streaming. Brightness tops out at 500 nits, which is okay indoors, but yeah, you might struggle a bit outdoors in direct sunlight. Then again, we're not talking about a flagship tablet here, so expectations should stay grounded.

However, where it does punch above its weight is battery life. You get a big 9,340mAh battery – seriously good for a tablet this cheap. It supports 33W charging, and OnePlus says you're looking at all-day battery life. So whether it's for streaming, studying, or just doomscrolling, you won't be scrambling for a charger halfway through the day.

Camera-wise, it keeps things simple. You get a single rear camera, once again placed in the center. And sure, no one's really buying a tablet for its photo skills – but a good front camera does come in handy for video calls and meetings. In this case, both the rear and selfie cams are just 5 MP, so don't expect anything great, especially if the lighting isn't on your side.

Under the hood, you've got the MediaTek Helio G100, a mid-range chip from last year. It handles everyday tasks and even some heavier apps just fine, but there's no 5G support – which is kind of a letdown in today's 5G-everywhere world.

Thinking about a new tablet – what matters most to you?

Vote View Result

On the software side, the OnePlus Pad Lite runs Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15 straight out of the box. OnePlus is promising 36 months of smooth performance, but after that? Yeah, chances are things might start to slow down a bit, especially since updates likely won't keep coming.

Still, you're getting a few nice extras here. Seamless syncing lets you mirror your phone screen, drag and drop files between devices, copy and paste text, and even get your phone's photos and videos in real time for editing on the bigger screen.

You get several multitasking features with the new tablet. | Image credit – OnePlus

Multitasking is also baked in – you can split and resize the screen to run two apps at once. So yeah, research on one side, YouTube or WhatsApp on the other. Great for students, remote workers or anyone just looking to do more with a basic tablet.

And if you're getting it for your kid – which honestly makes a lot of sense given the low price, big battery and big screen – there's a built-in Kids Mode. It's got parental controls and built-in Eye Care features for safer, healthier screen time.

All that said, if you need a tablet for heavy-duty stuff, this isn't it. But for everyday use, learning, or just enjoying a bigger screen without spending a ton, the Pad Lite hits the sweet spot.

And you should know that Samsung is also expected to drop a Lite version for its Galaxy Tab S10 lineup soon, likely in the same price ballpark. It's rumored to have a smaller 8,000mAh battery but could come with a built-in S Pen – perfect for taking notes. So if you're looking for an affordable tablet and aren't in a rush, keeping an eye on Samsung's release later in 2025 might be a smart move.

