Best OnePlus 11 deals and preorder bonuses to expect

The OnePlus 11 will be reaching U.S. soil as part of its global rollout very soon, and, as usual, OnePlus is likely to be offering generous discounts during the preorder and release periods that we explore here.





The preorder bonuses will subsequently be sunset for the sake of a direct discount on the runup to the next best thing from OnePlus, so it's important to have an idea what bonuses to expect and pull the trigger fast in the preorder period. Here are the best prices on the OnePlus 11 to expect when it is released stateside next month.





OnePlus 11 prices





This time around, the OnePlus 11 won't have a more expensive Pro version which bodes well for its release in the US. While the OnePlus 10 Pro launched at $899 in the US, the OnePlus 11 could go for even less, and not because it is not a Pro version.





It, after all, comes with the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor by Qualcomm, a fine camera kit with big 50MP main sensor and optical zoom camera, and a whopping 120W charging speed that will likely drop to about 80W in the US, given all the regulations here, as usual.





In China, the OnePlus 11 costs about $500 for the 256GB version, and just $700 for the 512GB model with 16GB of RAM. When they hit US shores, the price goes up by 20-30%, but even then then the price of the OnePlus 11 is likely to be closer to $800 than $900.





OnePlus 11 deals and freebies to expect at OnePlus

$500 of trade-in value for the OnePlus 10T

Free pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 ($79 value)

Free case

Red shopping points





T-Mobile OnePlus 11 deals





New and existing T-Mobile or Sprint customers would likely be able to get get the OnePlus 11 for less than $200 on T-Mobile with an eligible trade-in on the top-tier Magenta MAX plan, or at 50% off with an eligible trade-in on any other postpaid plan, as usual, in the form of 24 monthly bill credits.





For the launch period, however, OnePlus will probably be betting on gift bundles like it did with the OnePlus 10 Pro, so you may be better off buying the phone directly from OnePlus and then bringing it to your existing carrier plan without signing up for new service.