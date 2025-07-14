Prime Day may be over, but the OnePlus 13R is still flying off shelves at $110 off
The phone is an absolute bargain at its current price, so act fast and save while the offer lasts!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day may be long gone, but guess what? It’s not too late to save big on the OnePlus 13R, one of the best mid-range phones you can buy.
Right now, the model with 256GB of storage is selling at a sweet $110 discount on Amazon, letting you get one for just under $491. Considering this bad boy usually goes for around $600, this deal is absolutely worth jumping on without the slightest hesitation. Plus, both color options are discounted by the same amount, so you can grab the one that best fits your taste.
The OnePlus 13R may fall in the mid-range category, but it punches well above its weight. With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood and up to 12GB of RAM, it delivers top-tier performance that rivals phones nearly twice its price. So, for less than $491, you'll get a true powerhouse that can handle any task, no matter how demanding.
It delivers a lot in the camera department as well. Mid-rangers aren’t exactly known for stellar camera performance, but our friend here comes pretty close. It rocks a 50MP main snapper and a 50MP telephoto lens, both of which take detailed, natural-looking photos. We were also quite surprised by the low-light performance of the latter, even though the main unit held its own when the lighting was scarce.
All in all, you get a lot when going for the OnePlus 13R, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, don’t wait around—save with this deal now!
Right now, the model with 256GB of storage is selling at a sweet $110 discount on Amazon, letting you get one for just under $491. Considering this bad boy usually goes for around $600, this deal is absolutely worth jumping on without the slightest hesitation. Plus, both color options are discounted by the same amount, so you can grab the one that best fits your taste.
The OnePlus 13R may fall in the mid-range category, but it punches well above its weight. With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood and up to 12GB of RAM, it delivers top-tier performance that rivals phones nearly twice its price. So, for less than $491, you'll get a true powerhouse that can handle any task, no matter how demanding.
It delivers a lot in the camera department as well. Mid-rangers aren’t exactly known for stellar camera performance, but our friend here comes pretty close. It rocks a 50MP main snapper and a 50MP telephoto lens, both of which take detailed, natural-looking photos. We were also quite surprised by the low-light performance of the latter, even though the main unit held its own when the lighting was scarce.
Another selling point is the gorgeous 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1260 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen delivers crisp visuals, smooth animations, and vibrant colors, so you’ll enjoy an incredible viewing experience every time.
All in all, you get a lot when going for the OnePlus 13R, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, don’t wait around—save with this deal now!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: