This Android brand could be the next to face U.S. trade restrictions

Concerns over user data and China-linked servers may lead to a full federal investigation

By
1comment
OnePlus
In a surprising twist, it looks like two members of the U.S. House of Representatives are asking the Commerce Department to investigate OnePlus over concerns that its smartphones may be sending user data to servers in China without permission.

In a letter obtained by Reuters, Representative John Moolenaar, a Republican from Michigan, and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois, raised concerns based on a recent analysis provided to the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. According to the letter, the analysis suggests that OnePlus devices might collect and transmit large amounts of user data to servers located in China. This could include sensitive personal information and may be happening without the user’s knowledge or consent.

The lawmakers are urging the Commerce Department to consider adding OnePlus to the U.S. Entity List. This list limits companies’ access to American-made technologies and has previously included other Chinese firms like Huawei, DJI, and TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. Being added to the list would place restrictions on OnePlus and its ability to do business with U.S. companies.


As of now, the Commerce Department has not provided more info, and OnePlus also has not issued a public statement addressing the claims. As you may be aware, OnePlus is based in Shenzhen, China, and is a subsidiary of BBK Electronics, which also owns Oppo, Vivo, and Realme. While OnePlus has built a reputation in markets like the U.S. and Europe for offering high-spec smartphones at competitive prices, its Chinese roots continue to draw attention amid rising concerns over data privacy and foreign influence.

This situation mirrors past investigations and actions taken by the U.S. government against Chinese tech companies believed to pose national security risks — Huawei, for example. Lawmakers in both parties have increasingly raised questions about how international tech firms collect, store, and share user data, especially if those firms are subject to foreign government regulations.

It is not yet clear if the Commerce Department will move forward with an investigation, but the request from Moolenaar and Krishnamoorthi highlights growing concern in Washington over digital privacy and security.

From my perspective, the call for an investigation reflects a broader trend of caution toward Chinese tech brands. However, it is important that any actions taken are based on clear evidence and transparency. If there is proof of unauthorized data transfers, then regulatory action may be justified — but fair review and due process must come first.

