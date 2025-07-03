The superior OnePlus 13 gets a record $200 discount in OnePlus' best promo yet
A massive $200 discount and freebie worth up to $39.99 on one of the best Android flagships in 2025 awaits at the OnePlus Store.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This might just be the best OnePlus 13 promo we've ever seen. For a limited time, this high-end flagship can be yours for $100 off, and there's an extra $100 discount available with any trade-in. That brings the buffed-up 16/512GB variant down to $799.99 from its original $999.99 price.
But wait—there's more. The official store sweetens the pot by throwing in a free case worth up to $39.99. In case you're wondering, no merchant offers such deep discounts. Right now, Amazon gives you a humble $50 price cut, and Best Buy isn't running any bargains right now.
Featuring a superb 6.8-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rate, this OnePlus phone is a joy to look at. Not only does the screen get super bright, but it also packs extras like Aqua Touch 2.0 and Glove Mode, which keep it responsive when wearing gloves or using it with wet fingers.
Rounding things out is a highly capable triple rear camera system and a hefty 6,000mAh battery with crazy-fast 80W wired charging support. You can find out more about its camera capabilities, battery life, and real-life performance in our OnePlus 13 review.
However you look at it, the OnePlus 13 has it all: a superb display, serious horsepower, solid battery life, ultra-fast charging, and a modern design. What more could you possibly want in an Android phone? If it sounds good enough to you, now's your chance to get it at $200 off its original price.
But wait—there's more. The official store sweetens the pot by throwing in a free case worth up to $39.99. In case you're wondering, no merchant offers such deep discounts. Right now, Amazon gives you a humble $50 price cut, and Best Buy isn't running any bargains right now.
So, how do you grab the full $200 discount? Firstly, apply coupon code "JULY25" at checkout for a $100 instant price cut. With any device trade-in in any condition, you receive a $100 recycling award. Sure, that may sound like a bit of a hassle, but remember: it's still the best OnePlus 13 deal (for now).
Featuring a superb 6.8-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rate, this OnePlus phone is a joy to look at. Not only does the screen get super bright, but it also packs extras like Aqua Touch 2.0 and Glove Mode, which keep it responsive when wearing gloves or using it with wet fingers.
When it comes to performance, the OnePlus 13 is an absolute beast. With Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood, the device breezes through heavy gaming, multitasking, and daily tasks—and still has power to spare.
Rounding things out is a highly capable triple rear camera system and a hefty 6,000mAh battery with crazy-fast 80W wired charging support. You can find out more about its camera capabilities, battery life, and real-life performance in our OnePlus 13 review.
However you look at it, the OnePlus 13 has it all: a superb display, serious horsepower, solid battery life, ultra-fast charging, and a modern design. What more could you possibly want in an Android phone? If it sounds good enough to you, now's your chance to get it at $200 off its original price.
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: