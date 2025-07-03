Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The superior OnePlus 13 gets a record $200 discount in OnePlus' best promo yet

A massive $200 discount and freebie worth up to $39.99 on one of the best Android flagships in 2025 awaits at the OnePlus Store.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 13 on a white table with its retail box visible in the background.
This might just be the best OnePlus 13 promo we've ever seen. For a limited time, this high-end flagship can be yours for $100 off, and there's an extra $100 discount available with any trade-in. That brings the buffed-up 16/512GB variant down to $799.99 from its original $999.99 price.

The OnePlus 13 is $200 off at OnePlus

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
The OnePlus Store lets you save $100 on the OnePlus 13 with coupon code "JULY25" (applied at checkout). On top of that, you receive an extra $100 discount with any trade-in in any condition. The official store also gives you a free case worth up to $39.99.
Buy at OnePlus

But wait—there's more. The official store sweetens the pot by throwing in a free case worth up to $39.99. In case you're wondering, no merchant offers such deep discounts. Right now, Amazon gives you a humble $50 price cut, and Best Buy isn't running any bargains right now.

So, how do you grab the full $200 discount? Firstly, apply coupon code "JULY25" at checkout for a $100 instant price cut. With any device trade-in in any condition, you receive a $100 recycling award. Sure, that may sound like a bit of a hassle, but remember: it's still the best OnePlus 13 deal (for now).

Featuring a superb 6.8-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rate, this OnePlus phone is a joy to look at. Not only does the screen get super bright, but it also packs extras like Aqua Touch 2.0 and Glove Mode, which keep it responsive when wearing gloves or using it with wet fingers.

When it comes to performance, the OnePlus 13 is an absolute beast. With Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood, the device breezes through heavy gaming, multitasking, and daily tasks—and still has power to spare.

Rounding things out is a highly capable triple rear camera system and a hefty 6,000mAh battery with crazy-fast 80W wired charging support. You can find out more about its camera capabilities, battery life, and real-life performance in our OnePlus 13 review.

However you look at it, the OnePlus 13 has it all: a superb display, serious horsepower, solid battery life, ultra-fast charging, and a modern design. What more could you possibly want in an Android phone? If it sounds good enough to you, now's your chance to get it at $200 off its original price.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 4

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Verizon users should be on their guard after post from hacker [UPDATED]
Verizon users should be on their guard after post from hacker [UPDATED]

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless