Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps

YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 24, 2021, 8:56 AM
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
YouTube is making changes to its Android app that are supposed to make it easier for users to select the resolution of their videos. Unfortunately, the new video quality controls make it more confusing for mobile users to decide what option to choose, especially if they're not concerned with how much data they'll consume.

AndroidPolice discovered recently that YouTube replaced the option to individually select the streaming quality of the videos you're watching with some generic options, which only mention how heavy on data the streaming will be.

For example, instead of having to option to choose between 720p, 1080p, or 4K resolution, you're now given other options that are supposed to be more “friendly” for non-tech-savvy: higher picture quality (uses more data), data saver (lower picture quality).

The new video quality controls are separated for mobile data and Wi-Fi, so mobile users can select their preferences in different scenarios. None of the new options indicate clearly the streaming resolution of the videos, so you'll have to choose “higher” or “data saver” depending on whether or not you're worried about data allowance.

It appears that these new video quality controls are being rolled out to all YouTube users around the world on both Android and iOS platforms, so you'll probably notice them very soon.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?
Popular stories
Report reveals changes Apple could announce to iOS 15/iPadOS 15 at WWDC
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5a 5G is shaping up to be even more underwhelming than previously expected
Popular stories
The new iPads are honest about their RAM... and they have lots of it! What is Apple cooking?

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless