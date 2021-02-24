YouTube brings more parental controls to parents of tweens and teens
With the Explore option enabled, teens will be able to watch a broad range of videos suitable for viewers ages 9+, including vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music clips, news, educational content, and more.
Finally, the Most of YouTube setting will give viewers access to almost all videos on YouTube, except for age-restricted content, and it includes sensitive topics that may only be appropriate for older teens, Google states.
On top of the three settings announced today, parents can also manage watch and search history from within their child's account settings. Of course, there's Google's Family Link too, which allows parents to enable screen timers for the children.