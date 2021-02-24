Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 24, 2021, 5:01 PM
YouTube brings more parental controls to parents of tweens and teens
Google has just announced new features for parents of tweens and teens that involve controls meant to prevent access to age-restricted content. Starting today, parents can choose from 3 different content settings on YouTube: Explore, Explore More, and Most of YouTube.

With the Explore option enabled, teens will be able to watch a broad range of videos suitable for viewers ages 9+, including vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music clips, news, educational content, and more.

The next tier, Explore More provides content that's suitable for viewers ages 13+ and includes access to an even larger set of videos, as well as live streams in the same categories as Explore.

Finally, the Most of YouTube setting will give viewers access to almost all videos on YouTube, except for age-restricted content, and it includes sensitive topics that may only be appropriate for older teens, Google states.

On top of the three settings announced today, parents can also manage watch and search history from within their child's account settings. Of course, there's Google's Family Link too, which allows parents to enable screen timers for the children.

