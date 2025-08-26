Tomorrow, FOX channels might disappear from YouTube TV – your saved content, too – but there could be a $10 credit
Can you guess why? You guessed right: it's all about the Benjamins.
Don't be surprised if all FOX channels become unavailable on YouTube TV come 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, August 27 (that's tomorrow, by the way).
The disappearance of the FOX channels won't be due to a technical glitch or because of a problem on your end: instead, it'll mean that Google's YouTube and Fox haven't come to an agreement. As an official YouTube blog post has it, there are ongoing discussions about renewing the partnership between the two giants.
YouTube emphasized it is working toward a fair arrangement that does not raise costs for subscribers.
Meanwhile, Fox is not letting this one go:
YouTube TV launched back in 2017, offering access to 44 channels for $35 per month, viewable on any device from phones to TVs – but only on select locations.
The lineup included the four major networks along with news, sports, entertainment, educational content, kids programming, and even YouTube Red as a full channel. Sports were heavily represented, making up nearly a third of the channels. Key networks included ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CW, Syfy, FX, FXX, USA, NatGeo channels, and more.
What could become a problem is that Fox allegedly wants a higher payout from YouTube – higher than those received by other partners offering similar programming, the blog post states.
We want to be transparent about these discussions: if we are unable to reach a new agreement by 5:00 PM ET on August 27, 2025, Fox channels including Fox Sports, Business, and News would become unavailable on YouTube TV. Content from these channels saved in your library would also become unavailable at this time.
– YouTube team in a blog post, August 2025
Google's platform acknowledged that the uncertainty may be frustrating for subscribers. The company noted that if Fox content is unavailable for an extended period, members will receive a $10 credit. In the meantime, YouTube pointed out that viewers can still access Fox shows and sports by signing up for Fox One.
Fiery statement from Fox Corp to @FOS about its ongoing negotiations with YouTube TV. Accuses Google (who owns YouTube) of not engaging “in a meaningful way.” pic.twitter.com/3oilDjpw2J— Amanda Christovich (@achristovichh) August 26, 2025
Today, YouTube TV is available throughout the US and offers live TV from 100+ broadcast, cable, and regional sports channels. And the YouTube TV Base Plan costs $82.99/month – tax included! So, yeah, I'm not surprised that Fox wants more Benjamins.
