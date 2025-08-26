Tomorrow, FOX channels might disappear from YouTube TV – your saved content, too – but there could be a $10 credit

– YouTube team in a blog post, August 2025

Fiery statement from Fox Corp to @FOS about its ongoing negotiations with YouTube TV. Accuses Google (who owns YouTube) of not engaging “in a meaningful way.” pic.twitter.com/3oilDjpw2J — Amanda Christovich (@achristovichh) August 26, 2025





Should YouTube TV lower its subscription fee if Fox channels go dark? Yes, by $15 at the very least. Yes, but it won't happen. No, I love paying $83/month for less channels. Yes, by $15 at the very least. 40% Yes, but it won't happen. 50% No, I love paying $83/month for less channels. 10%

