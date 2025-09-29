Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

YouTube to pay $24.5 million to President Trump for a ballroom at the White House. What?

YouTube has agreed to resolve a lawsuit brought forth by President Donald Trump in 2021.

YouTube has agreed to pay $24.5 million for a lawsuit by President Donald Trump, who claimed that his account was wrongfully suspended on the platform in 2021. The account was restored in 2023, until which time Trump had been unable to upload any new videos.

Of the $24.5 million, $22 million will be paid to the Trust for the National Mall, which the filing says is dedicated to the construction of a $200 million ballroom at the White House. So…yeah, most of the money is going to go towards making a ballroom in the White House, if the report is to be believed.

Did you ever imagine YouTube paying for a ballroom in the White House?

Vote View Result


The whole thing sounds crazy at face value, but it kind of makes sense considering previous such settlements. For example, Meta paid $25 million in January to settle a similar lawsuit brought forth by Trump. $22 million of that money was given to a fund for the president’s upcoming presidential library in Miami.

So, it kind of tracks that most of YouTube’s settlement would be given to an organization working on something fancy for the president. Does it fully make sense? Perhaps not.

Trump alleges that YouTube, Meta, and X (called Twitter back then) silenced conservative voices. Meta, as mentioned before, settled the lawsuit earlier this year, and so did X. YouTube was the last one to give in. All three lawsuits were brought forth by Donald Trump in July of 2021.

YouTube is refusing to admit any wrongdoing in this case, and likely only paid to resolve the lawsuit and be done with it. The platform has also made it clear that it will not be making any product or policy changes after concluding the settlement.

In a similar vein, founder and CEO Pavel Durov has just claimed that French authorities offered him an easier time in court for silencing conservatives on Telegram. The authorities have expectedly denied the accusations of any wrongdoing on their part.

YouTube is far from the only platform that has been accused of silencing conservative voices. However, the topic is a very touchy one, with both sides of the political spectrum refusing to admit any wrongdoing.

