YouTube is rolling out new experimental features for Premium subscribers

YouTube Premium subscribers are in for a treat with a trio of new experimental features that are sure to enhance their viewing experience. While these features are currently in their testing phase and available for a limited time only, they offer a glimpse into the future of YouTube's innovation.

Image credit — Google

Sleep Timer

The much-anticipated Sleep Timer feature is finally here, allowing users to set a designated time for their videos to pause automatically. Perfect for those who enjoy drifting off to the soothing sounds of their favorite content, Sleep Timer can be easily accessed within the settings menu on both mobile and desktop platforms.

Image credit — Google

Dream Screen

Empowering creators to unleash their imagination, Dream Screen leverages the power of AI to generate captivating green screen backgrounds. Accessible through the Shorts camera on the mobile app, this feature opens up a world of possibilities for visually stunning content. To use it, simply tap the + icon, select the green screen option, and then tap the sparkle button.

Image credit — Google

Ask: Your in-video question-answering companion

Say goodbye to interruptions with the "Ask" feature, designed to provide answers and recommendations without disrupting your video playback. While not available on all videos, eligible ones will display an "Ask" field below the video, offering preset prompts or the option to enter your own queries.

Availability and future prospects

These exciting experimental features are currently available for a limited time, with Sleep Timer accessible until September 2nd, Dream Screen until August 20th, and the "Ask" feature until August 21st. It's worth noting that these features are in their experimental phase, and YouTube is actively seeking user feedback to refine and improve them. Based on user reception and feedback, YouTube may decide to incorporate these features permanently into the platform or make further enhancements based on user suggestions.

As these features continue to be tested and refined, it will be interesting to see how they shape the future of YouTube. Whether they become permanent fixtures or inspire further innovations, one thing is certain: YouTube is willing to push boundaries in order to find features for its users that are worthwhile.
