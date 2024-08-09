YouTube is rolling out new experimental features for Premium subscribers

Image credit — Google

The much-anticipated Sleep Timer feature is finally here, allowing users to set a designated time for their videos to pause automatically. Perfect for those who enjoy drifting off to the soothing sounds of their favorite content, Sleep Timer can be easily accessed within the settings menu on both mobile and desktop platforms.

Dream Screen

Ask: Your in-video question-answering companion

Availability and future prospects

Empowering creators to unleash their imagination, Dream Screen leverages the power of AI to generate captivating green screen backgrounds. Accessible through the Shorts camera on the mobile app, this feature opens up a world of possibilities for visually stunning content. To use it, simply tap the + icon, select the green screen option, and then tap the sparkle button.Say goodbye to interruptions with the "Ask" feature, designed to provide answers and recommendations without disrupting your video playback. While not available on all videos, eligible ones will display an "Ask" field below the video, offering preset prompts or the option to enter your own queries.These exciting experimental features are currently available for a limited time, with Sleep Timer accessible until September 2nd, Dream Screen until August 20th, and the "Ask" feature until August 21st. It's worth noting that these features are in their experimental phase, and YouTube is actively seeking user feedback to refine and improve them. Based on user reception and feedback, YouTube may decide to incorporate these features permanently into the platform or make further enhancements based on user suggestions.As these features continue to be tested and refined, it will be interesting to see how they shape the future of YouTube. Whether they become permanent fixtures or inspire further innovations, one thing is certain: YouTube is willing to push boundaries in order to find features for its users that are worthwhile.