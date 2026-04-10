YouTube admits there were 90-second non-skippable ads, but it wasn't intentional
Running 90-second ads that can’t be skipped is a big whoopsie on Google’s part.
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YouTube had an ads issue. | Image by PhoneArena
Earlier this week, users noticed new 90-second ads on YouTube that can’t be skipped, which made them quite unhappy. Google first said that such ads don’t exist, but now the company has another explanation.
Google has reached out to 9to5Google with an explanation for the overly long ads that can’t be skipped on YouTube. The company says those were showing because of a bug, not because of an internal test.
Google doubled down on its claim that it isn’t testing new, longer ads. “We don’t have a 90-second non-skippable ad format, and this was not a test,” said the company.
Apparently, the limit on ad length didn’t work properly for several users of YouTube’s TV apps, which were showing 90+ second timers. That’s far from the first time Google had issues with extremely long ads.
Earlier this year, users reported hour-long ads on the platform, which couldn’t be skipped. At the time, Google said the reason was interferences from ad blockers.
Ads can be annoying enough to make users pay for YouTube Premium, but overdoing the limitations could easily backfire. Being forced to sit through unreasonably long ads could only put people away from the platform, and I’d guess Google knows it. That’s why I believe this was just a bug, though I won’t be surprised if we see actual tests sometime soon.
YouTube’s 90-second ads that can’t be skipped were a bug
Google has reached out to 9to5Google with an explanation for the overly long ads that can’t be skipped on YouTube. The company says those were showing because of a bug, not because of an internal test.
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In its statement, the company explains that the bug caused inaccurate timers to be shown for ads that were shorter. A fix is being rolled out now, which should stop such ads from showing to users.
Google doubled down on its claim that it isn’t testing new, longer ads. “We don’t have a 90-second non-skippable ad format, and this was not a test,” said the company.
The actual length of YouTube ads
YouTube on smartphones should show shorter ads. | Image by PhoneArena
If you’re not paying for Premium, you’ve probably seen ads on YouTube. Those can run quite long, but the platform’s rules put a limit for non-skippable ads, which is 30 seconds.
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That 30-second limit is valid only for unskippable ads on YouTube’s TV apps. On smartphones, that length cannot exceed 15 seconds.
Repeated offender
Apparently, the limit on ad length didn’t work properly for several users of YouTube’s TV apps, which were showing 90+ second timers. That’s far from the first time Google had issues with extremely long ads.
What’s the longest non-skippable YouTube ad you’ve ever seen?
Earlier this year, users reported hour-long ads on the platform, which couldn’t be skipped. At the time, Google said the reason was interferences from ad blockers.
Extremes are unnecessary
Ads can be annoying enough to make users pay for YouTube Premium, but overdoing the limitations could easily backfire. Being forced to sit through unreasonably long ads could only put people away from the platform, and I’d guess Google knows it. That’s why I believe this was just a bug, though I won’t be surprised if we see actual tests sometime soon.
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