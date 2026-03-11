Your votes make it crystal clear there's only one true king of messaging apps

Such a runaway victory wasn't expected





You can imagine how one-sided the competition was by noting that WhatsApp, which came second, received 23% of the total votes. That means there was a roughly 40% difference between first and second place. That's a big difference.









Recommended For You Other than the Google branding, I believe some of the quality features that Google Messages has received recently are probably the main reason behind its runaway victory. First up, the app is getting its own trash folder , which was previously exclusive to Samsung Messages and Apple Messages.





Which of the following do you consider the best messaging app for Android? Google Messages. WhatsApp. Chomp SMS. Messenger. Samsung Messages. Handcent Next SMS. Vote 574 Votes

More changes will definitely be welcomed



The poll results make it clear that Google Messages is way ahead of other messaging apps. However, there's always room for improvement, and there are two specific features I would want Google to introduce to its messaging app.



The poll results make it clear that Google Messages is way ahead of other messaging apps. However, there's always room for improvement, and there are two specific features I would want Google to introduce to its messaging app.

First, I would love to see a WhatsApp-like chat lock feature in Google Messages. This would give you the freedom to hand your phone to anyone without worrying that they might read your private messages. Next, I would like iMessage-like text animations in the Google Messages app. This would allow you to send messages with different effects. For instance, this might give the option to add a balloon effect to a birthday wish text.





Hopefully, these two cool features land on Google Messages. If you also want a certain feature added to the app, you can post about it on the Google Community forum.

