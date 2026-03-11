Your votes make it crystal clear there's only one true king of messaging apps
It's clear—Google Messages is the best messaging app.
0comments
Google Messages app logo. | Image by PhoneArena
There are plenty of messaging apps out there, each coming with its own set of exclusive features. For instance, the Samsung Messages app has a built-in trash folder, whereas apps like WhatsApp offer the capability to lock chats. However, your votes reveal that you guys consider one particular messaging app superior to any other option on the market.
Such a runaway victory wasn't expected
I recently covered a story about Google Messages that contains a poll asking you guys about your favorite messaging app. You had the option to choose between Google Messages, WhatsApp, Chomp SMS, Messenger, Samsung Messages, and Handcent Next SMS. The poll currently has 565 votes, with Google Messages leading the competition with almost 63% of the votes in its favor.
You can imagine how one-sided the competition was by noting that WhatsApp, which came second, received 23% of the total votes. That means there was a roughly 40% difference between first and second place. That's a big difference.
Other than the Google branding, I believe some of the quality features that Google Messages has received recently are probably the main reason behind its runaway victory. First up, the app is getting its own trash folder, which was previously exclusive to Samsung Messages and Apple Messages.
Recommended For You
The messaging app has also recently gained the ability to send real-time location. Unlike current location sharing, real-time location automatically updates itself the moment you change your position. The app is also reported to receive a new defense mechanism that protects you against phishing attacks carried out using SMS blasters.
In addition to introducing new upgrades, Google is also addressing shortcomings in the app's existing features. For instance, the tech giant has made creating groups much easier than before. The details section of any message now shows even more information, which includes its type and edit history. The message copy mechanism has also been upgraded. It now allows you to copy just a particular part of the text instead of giving you the option to only copy the entire thing.
Which of the following do you consider the best messaging app for Android?
More changes will definitely be welcomed
Google Messages logo. | Image by PhoneArena
The poll results make it clear that Google Messages is way ahead of other messaging apps. However, there's always room for improvement, and there are two specific features I would want Google to introduce to its messaging app.
First, I would love to see a WhatsApp-like chat lock feature in Google Messages. This would give you the freedom to hand your phone to anyone without worrying that they might read your private messages. Next, I would like iMessage-like text animations in the Google Messages app. This would allow you to send messages with different effects. For instance, this might give the option to add a balloon effect to a birthday wish text.
Hopefully, these two cool features land on Google Messages. If you also want a certain feature added to the app, you can post about it on the Google Community forum.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: