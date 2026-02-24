Google Messages continues to get better and better

But that wasn't the only change that Google made to the Messages app. Back in August 2024, Google started testing a redesign of read receipts for the Google Messages app. Now, those Beta testing the Messages app are seeing the new-look read receipts in action. Earlier today we told you that Google , tinkering as always with the Google Messages app, removed a step from the process of creating a new group when you want to communicate by chat with more than one person at the same time.to the Messages app. Back in August 2024, Google started testing a redesign of read receipts for the Google Messages app. Now, those Beta testing the Messages app are seeing the new-look read receipts in action.

Google Messages finally ditches the Double Bubble read receipt for Beta testers





No longer found outside the text bubble, the new location has the read receipts inside the bubble, but in the lower right corner of the text enclosure. And the read receipts are no longer made up of two small circles (also known as the "Double Bubble" design); instead, the new look is made up of one circle that is in one of four states:

A circle with an ellipsis inside means that the message is in the process of being sent.

A circle with a single check means that the message has been sent.

A circle with double check marks means that the message has been delivered.

A solid circle with double check marks means that the message has been read.

How to tell if your message was encrypted end-to-end





Swiping the text bubble to the left will show you the time that a message was sent and also reveals whether the message was encrypted end-to-end (E2EE). If you swipe the text bubble to the left and see a lock with a line through it, the message was not encrypted. On the other hand, if you see the lock without a line through it, the message was sent via E2EE or end-to-end encrypted. The new look was spotted on the Google Messages app running version 20260220_01_RC00.









In more exciting news, it appears that Google Messages will soon be able to share your real-time location with others . While the app currently will share a one-time location, it is a static address that doesn't change even if you are moving around, and truthfully, it is not useful. But code discovered in Google Messages version

messages.android_20260220_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic shows that Google is working on "Real-time Location" for Google Messages.





When the "Real-time Location" feature is enabled in Google Messages, you'll probably have to give location permission first. Then you can choose to have your location available to be seen in chats for:



1 hour

Today only

Custom duration

Once "Real-time Location" is running in Google Messages, a banner will appear at the top of the chat stating that live location sharing is on and it even reveals how much time remains before the feature shuts off. What's cool about this feature is that it will work even if the person you're sharing your location with doesn't have it enabled on his phone.

Sharing your live location in real time using Google Messages

If the other party has the Google Find Hub app installed, the live location sharing link opens in the app. Should the other party not have the Find Hub installed, the link opens in a web browser, showing the live location of the sender in real time. This allows the feature to work even if the other person isn't using the same version of the Google Messages app that you are using. It also means that both of you can be using different devices. To turn off location sharing, you tap the banner at the top of the conversation and tap on "Stop" from the bottom.

Google has taken the Messages app a long way from being a simple texting and messaging app thanks to all of the updates it is making. In this regard, it reminds me of how Google has made Google Maps much more than a mapping and navigation app.