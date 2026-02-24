Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Join us for the exciting reveal of the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 family!

Google Messages continues to get better and better

With one new feature rolling out to Beta testers and another new feature apparently on the way, Google Messages is improving every day.

Screenshots of the Google Messenger app next to the app's icon.
Google continues to make Google Messages better. | Image by PhoneArena
Earlier today we told you that Google, tinkering as always with the Google Messages app, removed a step from the process of creating a new group when you want to communicate by chat with more than one person at the same time. But that wasn't the only change that Google made to the Messages app. Back in August 2024, Google started testing a redesign of read receipts for the Google Messages app. Now, those Beta testing the Messages app are seeing the new-look read receipts in action.

Google Messages finally ditches the Double Bubble read receipt for Beta testers


No longer found outside the text bubble, the new location has the read receipts inside the bubble, but in the lower right corner of the text enclosure. And the read receipts are no longer made up of two small circles (also known as the "Double Bubble" design); instead, the new look is made up of one circle that is in one of four states:

  • A circle with an ellipsis inside means that the message is in the process of being sent.
  • A circle with a single check means that the message has been sent.
  • A circle with double check marks means that the message has been delivered.
  • A solid circle with double check marks means that the message has been read.

How to tell if your message was encrypted end-to-end


Swiping the text bubble to the left will show you the time that a message was sent and also reveals whether the message was encrypted end-to-end (E2EE). If you swipe the text bubble to the left and see a lock with a line through it, the message was not encrypted. On the other hand, if you see the lock without a line through it, the message was sent via E2EE or end-to-end encrypted. The new look was spotted on the Google Messages app running version 20260220_01_RC00.

Note the read receipt in the lower right and the E2EE status next to the time when the text bubble is swiped to the left. | Image by PhoneArena - Google Messages continues to get better and better
Note the read receipt in the lower right and the E2EE status next to the time when the text bubble is swiped to the left. | Image by PhoneArena

In more exciting news, it appears that Google Messages will soon be able to share your real-time location with others. While the app currently will share a one-time location, it is a static address that doesn't change even if you are moving around, and truthfully, it is not useful. But code discovered in Google Messages version
messages.android_20260220_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic shows that Google is working on "Real-time Location" for Google Messages.

When the "Real-time Location" feature is enabled in Google Messages, you'll probably have to give location permission first. Then you can choose to have your location available to be seen in chats for:

  • 1 hour
  • Today only
  • Custom duration

Once "Real-time Location" is running in Google Messages, a banner will appear at the top of the chat stating that live location sharing is on and it even reveals how much time remains before the feature shuts off. What's cool about this feature is that it will work even if the person you're sharing your location with doesn't have it enabled on his phone.  

Real-time live location sharing on Google Messages. | Image by Android Authority - Google Messages continues to get better and better
Real-time live location sharing on Google Messages. | Image by Android Authority

Sharing your live location in real time using Google Messages


If the other party has the Google Find Hub app installed, the live location sharing link opens in the app. Should the other party not have the Find Hub installed, the link opens in a web browser, showing the live location of the sender in real time. This allows the feature to work even if the other person isn't using the same version of the Google Messages app that you are using. It also means that both of you can be using different devices. To turn off location sharing, you tap the banner at the top of the conversation and tap on "Stop" from the bottom.

Do you use Google Messages or another messaging app?
7 Votes

Google has taken the Messages app a long way from being a simple texting and messaging app thanks to all of the updates it is making. In this regard, it reminds me of how Google has made Google Maps much more than a mapping and navigation app.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
