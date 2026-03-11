Google Messages may soon get a powerful upgrade to block a sneaky texting scam

How is SMS Blaster able to carry out a phishing attack?









These devices are usually carried by criminals in backpacks or at the back of a vehicle. When activated, they force nearby devices to connect to them. They generally have a range of around 1,000 meters, meaning all devices within that range will connect to them.

Once the connection is established, the blaster forces the connected device to join its illegitimate 4G network. After this, the connection is downgraded to a 2G signal. Why 2G, you may ask? It's because 2G networks are easier to hack and conduct phishing attacks on than modern 4G or 5G networks. The blaster then sends a specific fraudulent text message to all connected devices.









In a recent incident in Bangkok, SMS Blaster sent more than 100,000 text messages per hour . The scary part is that the entire process—connecting to illegal 4G signals, downgrading to 2G, and then sending the SMS—takes place in just a couple of seconds.

What's even worse is that the 2G network to which your smartphone connects during the process allows these devices to bypass spam filters in apps like Google Messages. As a result, SMS Blasters can easily send phishing scam messages directly to their targeted victims.





An important security feature is on the way



A dedicated code related to SMS Blaster has 20260306 . This is what the code exactly reads: enable_sms_blaster_protection .



A dedicated code related to SMS Blaster has reportedly been spotted in the beta build of Google Messages version. This is what the code exactly reads:





Unfortunately, nothing much has been found other than this piece of code related to SMS Blasters in this particular beta. The messaging app currently has features like Scam Detection , which uses on-device AI to identify fraud or scams in calls and messages. Whether similar technology will be used to defend against this threat will become clear in future updates.

Until a dedicated feature or toggle becomes available, the only way to safeguard yourself against this scam is to disable 2G mode on your phone. If you can't find a dedicated option on your Android smartphone, you should enable Advanced Protection mode, which will automatically turn off the 2G network on your device. On an iOS device, turning on Lockdown Mode disables the 2G connection.

