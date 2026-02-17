Google Messages may soon fix a hair-pulling frustration

Google Messages is the default messaging app on many Android phones . | Image by PhoneArena







There's a better way





While combing through the beta version of Google Messages, Android Authority



At the moment, when you long-press a message in Google Messages, the app only lets you copy the entire message. While that may be what you are looking for sometimes, oftentimes, people are only interested in specific parts of a message, such as a phone number, address, link, or OTP.



The outlet was able to activate a new version of the copy feature, which allows for selective text highlighting, much like copying text from a web browser. To copy a full message, the feature will work as usual.



The feature is seemingly a work-in-progress and will likely be rolled out in the coming months.

Improving usability

Google is always working to make its messaging app more user-friendly. Just in January, the app received



Making the app better one change at a time

While changes like these might seem trivial, over time, they make the experience of using Google Messages that much better. With Google Messages being the default messaging app on almost all Android phones , the onus is on Google to provide a seamless experience for its massive user base.