Google Messages adds useful feature to the Details page

Google has improved the Details page that gives you more information about a specific message.

The Google Messages icon against a white background.
Google adds more info to the Google Messages Details page. | Image by PhoneArena
Some PhoneArena readers might recall my theory (obviously a very preposterous one) that Google forces some of its app designers and engineers to sit in a room locked from the outside until they come up with some changes to a first-party app. Over the years we have seen so many changes to apps like Google Maps and Google Messages as Google continually seeks to improve the user experience to make its apps faster and easier to use.

Google continues to improve the Google Messages app


Just yesterday, we told you about Google adding real-time location sharing to Google Messages. Google Messages Beta testers also saw the Read Receipts change from the "Double Bubble" version with two circles to a single circle. Google is also working on a change to the app that will make it faster and easier to create a group chat.

Today, we have another change to Google Messages to tell you about. Google is now rolling out a new look for the "Message Details" feature to the stable version of the Google Messages app running version 20250725_02_RC00 or later. The new format shows a copy of the text on top from the message that was sent. Under a heading called "Status," it will show the date and time that the message was read, delivered, and sent. Under the "From" heading, it will show your profile icon and note that "You" were the one who sent it.

The new Details page for the Google Messages app. | Image by 9to5Google - Google Messages adds useful feature to the Details page
The new Details page for the Google Messages app. | Image by 9to5Google

The Details page now shows edits made to messages, at least for Beta testers right now


The information also includes an Edit History, which is actually very useful information to have. You will be shown what the original message said followed on the next line with the edited message. So if you wrote, "I eight a full meal," realized your mistake and corrected it, the line underneath would say "Edited to: 'I ate a full meal.'" Here's the thing. Beta testers are seeing an additional bit of information under the "Type" heading. This info reveals if your message was sent RCS (Rich Communication Services) via end-to-end encryption.

To see the "Message Details," open the Play Store app and long-press the message that you want to see the additional information on. Tap the three-dot icon and "Details."

Some Android users might use a different messaging app. To install Google Messages on your Android device, tap this link to be sent to the Google Messages install page.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
