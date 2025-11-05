Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Your iPhone just got smarter at protecting itself – and you won't even have to lift a finger

Apple’s new iOS 26.1 update quietly adds a feature that lets your iPhone install security fixes in the background, keeping you safe without you doing a thing.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple iPhone
Your iPhone just got smarter at protecting itself – and you won't even have to lift a finger
iOS 26.1 is now available for all supported iPhones to download. However, apart from the long-awaited customization option for Liquid Glass and some other refinements, it also comes with a critical security update

iOS 26.1 contains an important security update 


iOS 26.1 now brings a toggle to automatically install background security improvements. Those are small updates that provide additional protection for discovered security flaws. And you won't need to do anything.

That little feature puts Apple ahead of its competitors in the fight against malicious users. Samsung, for one, is somewhat struggling with updates on its own. This new little tweak in iOS 26.1 actually makes Apple stand out even more as a security-focused company. 


You can find this toggle under Settings, then Privacy & Security, then Security Improvements. My advice is for you to enable it as soon as you install the update.

These small updates won't be attached to a new iOS version, but will keep your iPhone up to date against the latest threats. 

Apple tried a similar feature before


Curiously enough, Apple's played with a similar feature before, and unfortunately, something didn't work out. It was used once and then reversed. 

However, if this new setting stays and works as intended, this would help iPhones be more protected against vulnerabilities. Seamless, silent updates can help in the fight against hackers and for you to stay protected without having to give it much thought. 

Are you turning on automatic security updates on your iPhone?

Vote View Result

For that alone, iOS 26.1 is worth installing 


I would personally enable this feature immediately after installing the new update. That alone is quite big and a good reason to update, but even without it, iOS 26.1 comes with plenty of other nice tweaks and fixes for you to enjoy. 

To install iOS 26.1, go to Settings, then General, then Software update.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Pixel 10 has been selling like hotcakes in the US despite the iPhone 17’s success
Pixel 10 has been selling like hotcakes in the US despite the iPhone 17’s success
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real

Latest News

10 rumors that reveal what to expect from the foldable iPhone in 2026
10 rumors that reveal what to expect from the foldable iPhone in 2026
Google Maps adds landmark-based navigation and Gemini-powered Lens for smarter, more human direction
Google Maps adds landmark-based navigation and Gemini-powered Lens for smarter, more human direction
Samsung’s real advantage right now is software, not hardware
Samsung’s real advantage right now is software, not hardware
53% discount drops JBL Tune 770NC with 70-hour battery life to their lowest price
53% discount drops JBL Tune 770NC with 70-hour battery life to their lowest price
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Apple's next big thing for creatives may have just leaked – and you might actually want this one
Apple's next big thing for creatives may have just leaked – and you might actually want this one
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless