Your iPhone just got smarter at protecting itself – and you won't even have to lift a finger
Apple’s new iOS 26.1 update quietly adds a feature that lets your iPhone install security fixes in the background, keeping you safe without you doing a thing.
iOS 26.1 is now available for all supported iPhones to download. However, apart from the long-awaited customization option for Liquid Glass and some other refinements, it also comes with a critical security update.
iOS 26.1 now brings a toggle to automatically install background security improvements. Those are small updates that provide additional protection for discovered security flaws. And you won't need to do anything.
You can find this toggle under Settings, then Privacy & Security, then Security Improvements. My advice is for you to enable it as soon as you install the update.
Curiously enough, Apple's played with a similar feature before, and unfortunately, something didn't work out. It was used once and then reversed.
I would personally enable this feature immediately after installing the new update. That alone is quite big and a good reason to update, but even without it, iOS 26.1 comes with plenty of other nice tweaks and fixes for you to enjoy.
To install iOS 26.1, go to Settings, then General, then Software update.
iOS 26.1 contains an important security update
That little feature puts Apple ahead of its competitors in the fight against malicious users. Samsung, for one, is somewhat struggling with updates on its own. This new little tweak in iOS 26.1 actually makes Apple stand out even more as a security-focused company.
iOS 26. | Image Credit - Apple
These small updates won't be attached to a new iOS version, but will keep your iPhone up to date against the latest threats.
Apple tried a similar feature before
However, if this new setting stays and works as intended, this would help iPhones be more protected against vulnerabilities. Seamless, silent updates can help in the fight against hackers and for you to stay protected without having to give it much thought.
For that alone, iOS 26.1 is worth installing
