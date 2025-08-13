Your Galaxy Z Fold 7 just unlocked next-level multitasking – try it now before Samsung takes it away

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

A curious One UI 8 bug is letting Galaxy Z Fold 7 owners run three apps at once — something Samsung never officially announced.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was released not too long ago, sporting the stable One UI 8 version. Other Galaxy phones are currently testing One UI 8 beta (the Galaxy S25 series), and the beta will expand to more devices, but Samsung chose to ship its new foldables with One UI 8 stable right out of the box. And yep, it's working, but still, there is an instance where a bug has been found. And it's actually a helpful bug, believe it or not. 

Being a book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is an ideal device for multitasking and people looking to do more at the same time on a phone. It's a phone focused on productivity and multitasking, other than just being a fancy foldable. So, its version of One UI 8 is a bit different from what phones like the Galaxy S25 are going to get. 

Now, with One UI 8, there's something called 90:10 multitasking split. This allows you to open one app on a larger portion of the screen, while having the second one take up less space. And now, this curious One UI 8 bug is giving the Z Fold 7's multitasking abilities a bump. 

If you know a thing or two about foldables, you'll know that Samsung's multitasking is great, but some competitors have it even better. For one, OnePlus book-style foldables - the OnePlus Open model - have an Open Canvas feature. The feature allows for three apps to be opened on the device's main display at the same time.

People have been wanting to get a similar feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which supports two apps with the 90:10 split view. The bug, however, somewhat introduces "Open Canvas" to the Z Fold 7

The bug was first spotted by Reddit user u/traneric1. Right now, everyone calls it a bug and not a feature, because it only occurs under specific circumstances. Basically, you need to open two apps in the 90:10 split view, then open and back out of the Edge Panel settings pane. 

Apparently, doing this makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 'forget' it was in the 90:10 split view, and hence, you can open one more app to the side of the display. But, as this is a bug and not a legitimate feature that Samsung built for Galaxy users, it doesn't work flawlessly. 

If Samsung removes this bug, should it make it an official feature?

For one, if you want to resize those windows, it won't work properly, as some people on Reddit have noticed. Nevertheless, just this bug being there so effortlessly shows that Samsung could pull this one off if it wants to. It's almost there, in a way, so maybe with a few tweaks to refine the feature, it could be an official one. 


Unfortunately, though, Samsung has not confirmed the bug (or a feature of that sort) so at the moment, it's unclear when it will be addressed. It's also likely that users were able to spot a feature in development, something that the South Korea-based tech giant could have planned to announce (and hopefully refine) later. 

But the thing is, we don't know yet. I, for one, think that such a feature, similar to OnePlus' Open Canvas, is a great idea for a big book-style foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Sometimes having a third app can be super useful while still keeping the 90:10 split view. 

All in all, though, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is proving to be a success. Its exquisite looks, fancy premium thinness, and elegance seem to attract quite a lot of new buyers to the foldable side. Meanwhile, Samsung's main competitor, Apple, is expected to release its first foldable iPhone towards the end of next year. 

Iskra Petrova
