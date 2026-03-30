Your favorite iPhone-only apps might finally come to Android, and here's why
A major shift in Apple's programming language could reshape app availability.
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Swift is Apple's own programming language. | Image by Apple
Apple just made a move that nobody saw coming a few years ago. The company's own programming language is now officially supported for building Android apps, and it could mean big things for the future of mobile software.
If you're not a developer, here's the short version. Swift is a programming language that Apple created back in 2014 for building apps on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. With Swift 6.3, Apple has bundled in an official SDK (software development kit) for Android, meaning developers can now use Swift to build native Android apps.
You're not going to wake up tomorrow and find a flood of former iOS-exclusive apps on the Google Play Store. That's not how this works. What Swift on Android does is lower the barrier for developers who already have apps written in Swift to bring them to Android without starting from scratch.
Kotlin is still the go-to language for Android development, and Google has poured serious resources into making it the best tool for building Android apps. Swift on Android won't dethrone it. But that's not really the point.
Where this gets interesting is cross-platform development. Frameworks like Flutter and Kotlin Multiplatform already tackle this problem, but Swift entering the mix gives teams who are already deep in Apple's ecosystem a new option. More competition in developer tools is a good thing for everyone, because it pushes all platforms to improve.
I'm cautiously excited about this. Not because Swift on Android will change everything overnight, but because it chips away at one of the most frustrating parts of being an Android user: waiting months (or forever) for apps that launched on iOS first. If even a handful of indie developers start using Swift to ship on both platforms at once, that's a meaningful win.
Swift just landed on Android, and it's official this time
If you're not a developer, here's the short version. Swift is a programming language that Apple created back in 2014 for building apps on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. With Swift 6.3, Apple has bundled in an official SDK (software development kit) for Android, meaning developers can now use Swift to build native Android apps.
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This isn't entirely new territory. An independent working group within the Swift open-source project launched its own Android SDK back in October 2025, and we covered it when Apple's programming language first became available for Android app development. However, this update is different. It's baked directly into an official Swift release, and that carries a lot more weight with the developer community.
What this actually means for your phone
Swift 6.3 has been released with official support for Android apps | Image by Swift.org
You're not going to wake up tomorrow and find a flood of former iOS-exclusive apps on the Google Play Store. That's not how this works. What Swift on Android does is lower the barrier for developers who already have apps written in Swift to bring them to Android without starting from scratch.
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Right now, if a developer builds an app in Swift for the iPhone, porting it to Android means rewriting basically everything in Kotlin, which is Android's primary programming language. That's expensive and time-consuming, and it's exactly why so many smaller apps never make the jump. This SDK cracks open a door that was previously hard to get through.
Kotlin isn't going anywhere, but competition is healthy
Kotlin is still the go-to language for Android development, and Google has poured serious resources into making it the best tool for building Android apps. Swift on Android won't dethrone it. But that's not really the point.
Where this gets interesting is cross-platform development. Frameworks like Flutter and Kotlin Multiplatform already tackle this problem, but Swift entering the mix gives teams who are already deep in Apple's ecosystem a new option. More competition in developer tools is a good thing for everyone, because it pushes all platforms to improve.
And there's an irony here worth pointing out: Apple, the company most associated with the walled garden, just made its language officially run on its biggest rival's platform. That's not generosity. It's strategy. The more places Swift works, the more developers stay locked into Swift, and by extension, into Apple's ecosystem as their home base.
What matters most to you when it comes to apps on your phone?
This could quietly reshape how apps reach you
I'm cautiously excited about this. Not because Swift on Android will change everything overnight, but because it chips away at one of the most frustrating parts of being an Android user: waiting months (or forever) for apps that launched on iOS first. If even a handful of indie developers start using Swift to ship on both platforms at once, that's a meaningful win.
I think the biggest beneficiaries here will be smaller studios and independent developers who couldn't justify maintaining two separate codebases before, whereas the big players already have the resources for that. It's the smaller teams who need a bridge like this, and those tend to be the ones making the most interesting apps.
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